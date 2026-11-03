Uttar Pradesh School Holidays November 2026: Full List of Festival Dates & Breaks
Uttar Pradesh School Holidays November 2026: The Department of Basic Education and Secondary Education, Government of Uttar Pradesh, has scheduled several festival closures and public holidays for schools across the state in November 2026. The month features a major festive cluster covering Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhaiya Dooj, followed by regional and state observances such as Chhath Puja, Veerangana Uda Devi Martyrdom Day, and Guru Nanak Jayanti. Alongside regular Sunday offs, students will receive dedicated extended vacations.
Uttar Pradesh School Holidays November 2026: The Department of Basic Education and Secondary Education, Government of Uttar Pradesh, has officially prescribed an exhaustive list of holiday periods for festival closure for institutions in November 2026. To take into account the observance of major cultural festivals without any disruption of the academic year, the calendar has planned many festive holidays in the early part of the month with the celebrations centered around Diwali. Institutions run by government bodies like UP Basic Shiksha Parishad and Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, along with private institutions following CBSE and CISCE board will enjoy holidays on account of Deepawali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhaiya Dooj.
There is also statutory provision made during the later part of the month for the observance of other important events like Chhath Puja, Martyrdom Day of Veerangana Uda Devi, and Guru Nanak Jayanti (Kartik Purnima). With a number of Sunday holidays in between, this set of statutory holidays provides sufficient intermittent break periods for students in the primary, secondary, and senior secondary classes for traveling and participating in regional festivities. At the same time, regional education and district officials have planned these holidays in such a manner that annual curriculum milestones are completely secure from any disruption.
Also Read: J&K School Holidays in November 2026
Uttar Pradesh School Holiday Calendar: November 2026
The UP universities will celebrate the festivals of Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Bhaiya Dooj, Chhath Puja, Veerangana Uda Devi Martyrdom Day, and Guru Nanak Jayanti along with weekly Sundays during November 2026.
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Date
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Day
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Festival
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Holiday Category
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November 1, 2026
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Sunday
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Weekly Off
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Regular Weekend
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November 7, 2026
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Saturday
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Narak Chaturdashi / Chhoti Diwali
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Festive Break (Select / Private Schools)
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November 8, 2026
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Sunday
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Diwali (Deepavali)
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Gazetted Holiday / Weekend
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November 9, 2026
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Monday
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Govardhan Puja / Annakut
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Gazetted State Holiday
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November 11, 2026
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Wednesday
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Bhaiya Dooj / Chitragupta Jayanti
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Gazetted State Holiday
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November 15, 2026
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Sunday
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Chhath Puja (Sandhya Arghya)
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Public Holiday / Weekend
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November 16, 2026
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Monday
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Veerangana Uda Devi Martyrdom Day
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State / Regional Observance
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November 22, 2026
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Sunday
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Weekly Off
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Regular Weekend
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November 24, 2026
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Tuesday
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Guru Nanak Jayanti / Kartik Purnima
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Gazetted Holiday
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November 29, 2026
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Sunday
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Weekly Off
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Regular Weekend
Uttar Pradesh School Holidays November 2026: Key Festive Breaks & Long Weekends
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Diwali Holidays (Nov 7–11): Since Diwali is celebrated on November 8 (Sunday), notifications from the state declare mandatory holidays for Govardhan Puja on November 9 (Monday) and Bhaiya Dooj on November 11 (Wednesday).
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All government and private schools in Noida, Lucknow, Kanpur, and Varanasi take a continuous vacation either by bridging November 10 (Tuesday) or from November 7 (Saturday) to November 11 (Wednesday), 2026.
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Chhath Puja & Regional Celebrations (Nov 15–16): Extensively observed in Purvanchal region (Eastern UP), schools remain closed during celebrations of Chhath Puja. In addition, the state recognizes Veerangna Uda Devi Martyrdom Day on November 16 (Monday), thereby making two consecutive non-teaching days for some districts.
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Guru Nanak Jayanti / Gurpurab (Nov 24): Marking the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji and coinciding with Kartik Purnima, November 24 (Tuesday) will be declared a mandatory closed day for all schools, degree colleges, and universities in the state.
Uttar Pradesh School Holidays November 2026: Guidelines for Parents and Students
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Difference between Private and Basic Shiksha Parishad Schools: The government's primary and upper primary schools observe holidays strictly as per the official holiday list released by the UP Basic Shiksha Parishad.
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However, in the case of autonomous schools (CBSE/ICSE), the schools can change timings or give extra working days because of the Diwali holiday break.
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Discretionary Orders of District Magistrate (DM): Discretionary holidays for schools are quite common in Uttar Pradesh; the DM usually declares local holiday periods for schools for big bathing festivals such as Kartik Purnima on the Ganges River or severe smog in NCR areas.
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School Check: Parents are advised to check dates against circulars available on school portals.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.