Uttar Pradesh School Holidays November 2026: Full List of Festival Dates & Breaks

Uttar Pradesh School Holidays November 2026: The Department of Basic Education and Secondary Education, Government of Uttar Pradesh, has officially prescribed an exhaustive list of holiday periods for festival closure for institutions in November 2026. To take into account the observance of major cultural festivals without any disruption of the academic year, the calendar has planned many festive holidays in the early part of the month with the celebrations centered around Diwali. Institutions run by government bodies like UP Basic Shiksha Parishad and Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, along with private institutions following CBSE and CISCE board will enjoy holidays on account of Deepawali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhaiya Dooj.

There is also statutory provision made during the later part of the month for the observance of other important events like Chhath Puja, Martyrdom Day of Veerangana Uda Devi, and Guru Nanak Jayanti (Kartik Purnima). With a number of Sunday holidays in between, this set of statutory holidays provides sufficient intermittent break periods for students in the primary, secondary, and senior secondary classes for traveling and participating in regional festivities. At the same time, regional education and district officials have planned these holidays in such a manner that annual curriculum milestones are completely secure from any disruption.