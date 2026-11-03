IND vs NZ
INFOCUS

MPPSC ADPO Answer Key 2026 Released: Direct Link to Download Set-Wise Response Sheet PDF at mppsc.mp.gov.in

By Bebo Rani
Last Updated: Nov 3, 2026, 15:23 IST

MPPSC ADPO Answer Key 2026: MPPSC ADPO Answer Key 2026 has been released on November 2, 2026, on its official website, mppsc.mp.gov.in. Candidates who arrears for the Assistant District Public Prosecution Officer (ADPO) Exam 2026 can now check and download their set-wise PDF given in this article.

MPPSC ADPO Answer Key 2026 Released: Direct Link to Download Set-Wise Response Sheet PDF at mppsc.mp.gov.in
MPPSC ADPO Answer Key 2026 Released: Direct Link to Download Set-Wise Response Sheet PDF at mppsc.mp.gov.in

Key Points

  • The provisional answer key for the MPPSC ADPO Exam 2026 was released on Nov 2, 2026.
  • The Assistant District Public Prosecution Officer (ADPO) Exam 2026 was held on Nov 1, 2026.
  • Candidates can raise objections online within 5 days of the answer key link going live.

MPPSC ADPO Answer Key 2026 OUT:The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the provisional answer key on November 2, 2026, for the Assistant District Public Prosecution Officer (ADPO) Exam 2026. The exam was held on November 1, 2026, in a single session, under Advertisement No. 03/2026. The Provisoanal answer key is released for two subjects, General Studies and Law. Candidates can now check the answer key on the official website, mppsc.mp.gov.in. If anyone finds an error in the answer key, they can raise an objection online within 5 days of the link going live. This article explains the key dates, the objection process and the important instructions for candidates.

Screenshot 2026-11-03 140509

MPPSC ADPO Answer Key 2026 PDF Download

The MPPSC has officially released the MP ADPO Provisional Answer Key 2026 on its official website, mppsc.mp.gov.in. The Answer key for all four sets is combined in a single PDF. Candidates can find the direct link below to check and download the response sheet.

MP ADPO Answer Key 2026 

Check Here

Screenshot 2026-11-03 140524

MP ADPO Answer Key 2026 Highlights

Candidates can find all the information about MPPSC ADPO Answer Key 2026 in the table given below:

Particulars

Details

Organisation

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC)

Exam Name

Assistant District Public Prosecution Officer (ADPO) Exam 2026

Advertisement No.

03/2026 (dated 10.03.2026)

Exam Date

01 November 2026

Exam Mode

Single session

Answer Key Status

Provisional Answer Key Released

Notice Date

02 November 2026

Answer Key Sets

All 4 sets (combined key)

Objection Window

5 days from the date the link goes live

Objection Mode

Online only

Objection Fee

As prescribed on the online link

Supporting Documents

Reference book name, author, page number, publication year, edition or other documents

Official Website

mppsc.mp.gov.in

Steps to Download MP ADPO Answer Key 2026

Candidates can download the MP ADPO provisional answer key 2026 by following the steps given below:

  • Visit the official website of MPPSC at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

  • On the home page, go to the "What's New" or "Notices" section.

  • Click on the link "MP Assistant District Public Prosecution Officer Exam 2026 – Provisional Answer Key".

  • The answer key PDF will open on your screen. It contains the combined key for all four sets.

  • Find your question paper set (A, B, C, or D) and match your answers with the key.

  • Download the PDF and save a copy. 

  • Take a printout for future reference.

How to Calculate Your Marks Using the MP ADPO Answer Key 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to find your estimated score for each part.

  • Download the combined answer key PDF and find your question paper set (A, B, C or D).

  • Match your answers with the key for Part A (Q1–50) and count the correct (R), wrong (W) and unattempted answers.

  • Calculate the Part A marks: (R × 3) − W.

  • Repeat the same for Part B (Q51–150) and get the Part B marks using the same formula.

  • Add both parts to get your total out of 450.

  • Check that each part is above the qualifying mark, not just the total.

Example: 40 correct and 8 wrong in Part A gives (40 × 3) − 8 = 112 marks. 75 correct and 15 wrong in Part B gives (75 × 3) − 15 = 210 marks. Total = 322 / 450.

This is a provisional estimate. The final score may change if the commission revises the key after objections.


Bebo Rani
Bebo Rani

Executive - Editorial

    Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com 

    ... Read More
    First Published: Nov 3, 2026, 14:14 IST
    Fire Icon

    Latest Stories

    Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

    Trending

    Education News Live

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News