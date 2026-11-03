MPPSC ADPO Answer Key 2026 OUT:The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the provisional answer key on November 2, 2026, for the Assistant District Public Prosecution Officer (ADPO) Exam 2026. The exam was held on November 1, 2026, in a single session, under Advertisement No. 03/2026. The Provisoanal answer key is released for two subjects, General Studies and Law. Candidates can now check the answer key on the official website, mppsc.mp.gov.in. If anyone finds an error in the answer key, they can raise an objection online within 5 days of the link going live. This article explains the key dates, the objection process and the important instructions for candidates.

MPPSC ADPO Answer Key 2026 PDF Download

The MPPSC has officially released the MP ADPO Provisional Answer Key 2026 on its official website, mppsc.mp.gov.in. The Answer key for all four sets is combined in a single PDF. Candidates can find the direct link below to check and download the response sheet.