MPPSC ADPO Answer Key 2026 Released: Direct Link to Download Set-Wise Response Sheet PDF at mppsc.mp.gov.in
MPPSC ADPO Answer Key 2026: MPPSC ADPO Answer Key 2026 has been released on November 2, 2026, on its official website, mppsc.mp.gov.in. Candidates who arrears for the Assistant District Public Prosecution Officer (ADPO) Exam 2026 can now check and download their set-wise PDF given in this article.
Key Points
- The provisional answer key for the MPPSC ADPO Exam 2026 was released on Nov 2, 2026.
- The Assistant District Public Prosecution Officer (ADPO) Exam 2026 was held on Nov 1, 2026.
- Candidates can raise objections online within 5 days of the answer key link going live.
MPPSC ADPO Answer Key 2026 OUT:The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the provisional answer key on November 2, 2026, for the Assistant District Public Prosecution Officer (ADPO) Exam 2026. The exam was held on November 1, 2026, in a single session, under Advertisement No. 03/2026. The Provisoanal answer key is released for two subjects, General Studies and Law. Candidates can now check the answer key on the official website, mppsc.mp.gov.in. If anyone finds an error in the answer key, they can raise an objection online within 5 days of the link going live. This article explains the key dates, the objection process and the important instructions for candidates.
MPPSC ADPO Answer Key 2026 PDF Download
The MPPSC has officially released the MP ADPO Provisional Answer Key 2026 on its official website, mppsc.mp.gov.in. The Answer key for all four sets is combined in a single PDF. Candidates can find the direct link below to check and download the response sheet.
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MP ADPO Answer Key 2026
MP ADPO Answer Key 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information about MPPSC ADPO Answer Key 2026 in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Organisation
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Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC)
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Exam Name
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Assistant District Public Prosecution Officer (ADPO) Exam 2026
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Advertisement No.
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03/2026 (dated 10.03.2026)
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Exam Date
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01 November 2026
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Exam Mode
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Single session
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Answer Key Status
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Provisional Answer Key Released
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Notice Date
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02 November 2026
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Answer Key Sets
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All 4 sets (combined key)
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Objection Window
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5 days from the date the link goes live
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Objection Mode
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Online only
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Objection Fee
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As prescribed on the online link
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Supporting Documents
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Reference book name, author, page number, publication year, edition or other documents
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Official Website
Steps to Download MP ADPO Answer Key 2026
Candidates can download the MP ADPO provisional answer key 2026 by following the steps given below:
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Visit the official website of MPPSC at mppsc.mp.gov.in.
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On the home page, go to the "What's New" or "Notices" section.
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Click on the link "MP Assistant District Public Prosecution Officer Exam 2026 – Provisional Answer Key".
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The answer key PDF will open on your screen. It contains the combined key for all four sets.
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Find your question paper set (A, B, C, or D) and match your answers with the key.
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Download the PDF and save a copy.
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Take a printout for future reference.
How to Calculate Your Marks Using the MP ADPO Answer Key 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to find your estimated score for each part.
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Download the combined answer key PDF and find your question paper set (A, B, C or D).
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Match your answers with the key for Part A (Q1–50) and count the correct (R), wrong (W) and unattempted answers.
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Calculate the Part A marks: (R × 3) − W.
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Repeat the same for Part B (Q51–150) and get the Part B marks using the same formula.
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Add both parts to get your total out of 450.
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Check that each part is above the qualifying mark, not just the total.
Example: 40 correct and 8 wrong in Part A gives (40 × 3) − 8 = 112 marks. 75 correct and 15 wrong in Part B gives (75 × 3) − 15 = 210 marks. Total = 322 / 450.
This is a provisional estimate. The final score may change if the commission revises the key after objections.
Executive - Editorial
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