CISCE Celebrates 68 Years of Shaping School Education and Academic Excelence
CISCE marks its 68th Foundation Day on November 3, 2026, celebrating sixty eight years of educational excellence, competency-based learning, and holistic student development.
Key Points
- CISCE celebrates its 68th Foundation Day on November 3, 2026.
- Established on November 3, 1958, CISCE has shaped Indian school education.
- CISCE commits to progressive curricula, holistic development, and meaningful assessments.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is celebrating its 68th Foundation Day on November 3, 2026. Established on November 3, 1958, the national education board has completed 68 years of guiding and shaping school education across India and overseas. Marking this major milestone, the Council has reflected on its journey built on academic rigor, educational innovation, and a strong commitment to developing well-riunded learners.
On 3 November 1958, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) embarked on a journey dedicated to shaping the future of school education. Today, as we celebrate 68 years of this journey, we reflect on a legacy built on academic excellence, educational innovation and a commitment to nurturing well-rounded learners. Over the decades, CISCE has continued to evolve alongside the changing needs of society and the educational landscape. Through its commitment to progressive curricula, competency-based learning, holistic development and meaningful assessment practices, the Council continues to empower schools and educators to prepare students for an ever-changing world. This milestone is also an opportunity to recognise the contributions of our affiliated schools, dedicated educators, students, administrators and the wider educational community who have been integral to this journey. As we look ahead, we remain committed to building on our legacy, embracing new possibilities and creating meaningful learning experiences that equip every learner for the future. 68 years of learning. 68 years of growth. A continuing commitment to shaping tomorrow. Happy Foundation Day to the CISCE family! #CISCE #ICSE #ISC— CISCE (@CISCE_Official) November 3, 2026
CISCE Foundation Day 2026 Key Highlights
Given below are some key highlights on the 68th Foundation Day of the Council of the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE):-
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Particulars
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Details
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Board Name
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Council for the India School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)
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Established On
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November 3, 1958
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Milestone Celebrated
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68th Foundation Day (1958 to 2026)
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Key Exams
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ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12)
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Core Educational Pillars
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Official Website
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cisce.org
Evolution and Focus on Modern Learning of CISCE
Over the past seven decades, the CISCE has continuously updated its curriculum to match the changing societal and educational needs. The board has also shifted from traditions testing towards:-
- Focusing on deep concept clarity and practical understanding rather than repeated memorisation.
- The Board has also emphasised on creative expression, sports, community service (SUPW), and critical thinking skills.
- Introducing fair, transparent, and balanced evaluation frameworks to equip learners for higher education and real-word careers.
Acknowledging Educators and Schools Affiliated to CISCE
On its 68 foundation day, the council has extende gratitude to its vast network of affiliated schools, dedicated teachers, school leaders, staff, and students who have contributed to the board’s standing over the decades. Looking ahead, the CISCE has also reaffirmed its goal to keep building on this long legacy, adopting new teaching methodologies, and making sure classrooms provide meaningful learning experiences for every child.
The Journey From 1958 to a Premier National Board
Established in the 9158 following an All India Certificate Examinations Conference, the CISCE was created to replace foreign Cambrdige examinations with a high-standard, autonomous Indian School curriculum. Today, its ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) qualifications are recognised by leading universities across India and worldwide for theory comprehensive English-medium syllabus and strong foundation in sciences, humanities, and commerce.
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