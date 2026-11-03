CISCE Celebrates 68 Years of Shaping School Education and Academic Excelence

On 3 November 1958, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) embarked on a journey dedicated to shaping the future of school education. Today, as we celebrate 68 years of this journey, we reflect on a legacy built on academic excellence, educational innovation and a commitment to nurturing well-rounded learners. Over the decades, CISCE has continued to evolve alongside the changing needs of society and the educational landscape. Through its commitment to progressive curricula, competency-based learning, holistic development and meaningful assessment practices, the Council continues to empower schools and educators to prepare students for an ever-changing world. This milestone is also an opportunity to recognise the contributions of our affiliated schools, dedicated educators, students, administrators and the wider educational community who have been integral to this journey. As we look ahead, we remain committed to building on our legacy, embracing new possibilities and creating meaningful learning experiences that equip every learner for the future. 68 years of learning. 68 years of growth. A continuing commitment to shaping tomorrow. Happy Foundation Day to the CISCE family! #CISCE #ICSE #ISC

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is celebrating its 68th Foundation Day on November 3, 2026. Established on November 3, 1958, the national education board has completed 68 years of guiding and shaping school education across India and overseas. Marking this major milestone, the Council has reflected on its journey built on academic rigor, educational innovation, and a strong commitment to developing well-riunded learners.

CISCE Foundation Day 2026 Key Highlights

Given below are some key highlights on the 68th Foundation Day of the Council of the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE):-

Particulars Details Board Name Council for the India School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Established On November 3, 1958 Milestone Celebrated 68th Foundation Day (1958 to 2026) Key Exams ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) Core Educational Pillars Competency-Based Learning

Holistic Growth

Modern Assessments Official Website cisce.org

Evolution and Focus on Modern Learning of CISCE

Over the past seven decades, the CISCE has continuously updated its curriculum to match the changing societal and educational needs. The board has also shifted from traditions testing towards:-