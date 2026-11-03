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CISCE Celebrates 68 Years of Shaping School Education and Academic Excelence

By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Last Updated: Nov 3, 2026, 14:30 IST

CISCE marks its 68th Foundation Day on November 3, 2026, celebrating sixty eight years of educational excellence, competency-based learning, and holistic student development.

CISCE Celebrates 68 Years of Shaping School Education and Academic Excelence
CISCE Celebrates 68 Years of Shaping School Education and Academic Excelence
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Key Points

  • CISCE celebrates its 68th Foundation Day on November 3, 2026.
  • Established on November 3, 1958, CISCE has shaped Indian school education.
  • CISCE commits to progressive curricula, holistic development, and meaningful assessments.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is celebrating its 68th Foundation Day on November 3, 2026. Established on November 3, 1958, the national education board has completed 68 years of guiding and shaping school education across India and overseas. Marking this major milestone, the Council has reflected on its journey built on academic rigor, educational innovation, and a strong commitment to developing well-riunded learners. 

CISCE Foundation Day 2026 Key Highlights

Given below are some key highlights on the 68th Foundation Day of the Council of the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE):-

Particulars

Details

Board Name

Council for the India School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)

Established On 

November 3, 1958

Milestone Celebrated

68th Foundation Day (1958 to 2026)

Key Exams

ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) 

Core Educational Pillars
  • Competency-Based Learning
  • Holistic Growth
  • Modern Assessments

Official Website

cisce.org

Evolution and Focus on Modern Learning of CISCE

Over the past seven decades, the CISCE has continuously updated its curriculum to match the changing societal and educational needs. The board has also shifted from traditions testing towards:-

  • Focusing on deep concept clarity and practical understanding rather than repeated memorisation.
  • The Board has also emphasised on creative expression, sports, community service (SUPW), and critical thinking skills.
  • Introducing fair, transparent, and balanced evaluation frameworks to equip learners for higher education and real-word careers.

Acknowledging Educators and Schools Affiliated to CISCE

On its 68 foundation day, the council has extende gratitude to its vast network of affiliated schools, dedicated teachers, school leaders, staff, and students who have contributed to the board’s standing over the decades. Looking ahead, the CISCE has also reaffirmed its goal to keep building on this long legacy, adopting new teaching methodologies, and making sure classrooms provide meaningful learning experiences for every child.

The Journey From 1958 to a Premier National Board

Established in the 9158 following an All India Certificate Examinations Conference, the CISCE was created to replace foreign Cambrdige examinations with a high-standard, autonomous Indian School curriculum. Today, its ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) qualifications are recognised by leading universities across India and worldwide for theory comprehensive English-medium syllabus and strong foundation in sciences, humanities, and commerce.

Also check, GRAP II Imposed in Delhi-NCR: Are Schools and Colleges Closed Tomorrow?

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Pratyasha Chaturvedi

Executive - Editorial

Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.

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First Published: Nov 3, 2026, 14:30 IST
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