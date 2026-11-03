ISC Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2026-27: Check Complete Syllabus and Download PDF Here

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has prescribed the ISC Class 11 Mathematics syllabus for the 2026-27 academic session. The syllabus is designed to help students understand mathematical concepts, improve problem-solving skills and develop logical thinking. It covers different topics, including algebra, geometry, trigonometry, calculus and statistics. Mathematics is an important subject for students planning to pursue higher studies in engineering, physics, chemistry, architecture and other related fields. The Class 11 syllabus builds the foundation for more advanced mathematical concepts that students will study in Class 12. The ISC Class 11 Mathematics syllabus 2026-27 is divided into five major units. Students should understand all the topics included in these units before starting their examination preparation.

Also read: ISC Class 11 Subject-Wise Syllabus 2026-27: Download Free PDF for Board Exam Here are the important details of the ISC Class 11 Mathematics examination. Particulars Details Board CISCE Examination ISC Class 11 Academic Session 2026-27 Subject Mathematics Subject Code 860 Total Marks 100 Marks Theory Paper 80 Marks Project Work 20 Marks Theory Exam Duration 3 Hours Total Units 5 Official Website cisce.org ISC Class 11 Mathematics Marks Distribution 2026-27 The theory paper carries 80 marks and is divided into five units. Algebra has the highest weightage, followed by Coordinate Geometry. Students should pay attention to the marks distribution to understand how marks are divided across different parts of the syllabus.

Unit Number Unit Title Marks Allotted 1 Sets and Functions 18 2 Algebra 26 3 Coordinate Geometry 20 4 Calculus 8 5 Statistics and Probability 8 Total 80 ISC Class 11 Mathematics Complete Syllabus: Unit-Wise Topics The syllabus covers five major units. Each unit includes different chapters and concepts that students need to study during the academic year. 1. Sets and Functions This unit introduces students to sets, relations, functions and trigonometry. Students will learn how to group numbers and objects, understand relationships between different sets and study how one quantity depends on another. Core Chapter Important Topics Sets Sets and their representation Empty, finite, and infinite sets Equal sets, subsets, and power sets Universal sets and Venn diagrams Union, intersection, and complement of sets Relations & Functions Relations and functions Domain, range, and co-domain Different types of functions Trigonometric Functions Trigonometric functions and identities Positive and negative angles Angles measured in degrees and radians Graphs of trigonometric functions Compound and multiple-angle formulas

2. Algebra Algebra is the highest-weightage unit, carrying 26 marks in the theory paper. It includes different mathematical concepts that help students solve equations, understand number patterns and calculate different possibilities. The topics covered are: Core Chapter Key Topics Complex Numbers & Quadratic Equations Complex numbers and their properties

Argand plane and polar representation

Quadratic equations and quadratic functions

Nature of roots Inequalities Linear and quadratic inequalities Permutations & Combinations Permutations and combinations

Factorials and the fundamental principle of counting Binomial Theorem Binomial theorem and Pascal's triangle Sequences & Series Sequences and series

Arithmetic Progression (AP) and Geometric Progression (GP)

Arithmetic Mean (AM) and Geometric Mean (GM)

Sum of special series

3. Coordinate Geometry Coordinate Geometry carries 20 marks. This unit teaches students how to understand and represent different shapes and lines using numbers and graphs. It also introduces the basic concepts of three-dimensional geometry. Core Chapter Important Topics Straight Lines Straight lines and their slopes

Different forms of equations of a straight line

Distance between points and lines Circles Circles and their equations

Centre and radius of a circle Conic Sections Conic sections

Parabola, ellipse, and hyperbola

Focus, directrix, and latus rectum Three-Dimensional Geometry Introduction to three-dimensional geometry

Coordinates of points in three dimensions

Distance and section formulas 4. Calculus Calculus carries 8 marks in the theory examination. It introduces students to limits and derivatives. These concepts help explain how quantities change and how the slope of a curve can be calculated.

Core Chapter Important Topics Limits Introduction to limits

Left-hand and right-hand limits

Limits of algebraic, trigonometric, exponential and logarithmic functions Derivatives Meaning and definition of derivatives

Geometrical meaning of derivatives

Differentiation using first principles

Derivatives of sums, differences, products and quotients of functions (Rules of Differentiation) 5. Statistics and Probability This unit carries 8 marks and focuses on collecting, understanding and analysing numerical information. Students also learn how to calculate the chances of different events. The topics include: Core Chapter Important Topics Statistics (Measures of Dispersion) Measures of dispersion Range and mean deviation Variance and standard deviation Grouped and ungrouped data Combined mean and standard deviation Probability Random experiments and their outcomes Sample space and events Sure and impossible events Mutually exclusive and exhaustive events Probability of an event Addition theorem of probability

ISC Class 11 Mathematics Exam Pattern 2026-27 According to CISCE, the Mathematics examination has two papers. The first is the theory examination, while the second is project work. Paper Assessment Type & Duration Marks Allotted Paper I Theory Examination (3 Hours) 80 Paper II Internal Project Work 20 Total 100 For project work, students are required to complete two projects. Each project carries 10 marks. The marks for each project are divided into four parts: overall format (1 mark), content (4 marks), findings (2 marks) and viva-voce (3 marks). How to Download ISC Class 11 Mathematics Syllabus 2026-27 PDF? Students can follow these simple steps to check and download the official Mathematics syllabus: Visit the official CISCE website at cisce.org

Open the Library or Publications section

Look for the ISC syllabus for the relevant examination year

Select Mathematics (860)

Open the PDF and check the complete list of topics

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