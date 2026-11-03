ISC Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2026-27: Check Complete Syllabus and Download PDF Here
ISC Class 11 Mathematics Syllabus 2026-27 is divided into five major units: Sets and Functions, Algebra, Coordinate Geometry, Calculus, and Statistics and Probability. Check the complete syllabus, marks distribution and exam pattern here.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has prescribed the ISC Class 11 Mathematics syllabus for the 2026-27 academic session. The syllabus is designed to help students understand mathematical concepts, improve problem-solving skills and develop logical thinking. It covers different topics, including algebra, geometry, trigonometry, calculus and statistics.
Mathematics is an important subject for students planning to pursue higher studies in engineering, physics, chemistry, architecture and other related fields. The Class 11 syllabus builds the foundation for more advanced mathematical concepts that students will study in Class 12.
The ISC Class 11 Mathematics syllabus 2026-27 is divided into five major units. Students should understand all the topics included in these units before starting their examination preparation.
Also read: ISC Class 11 Subject-Wise Syllabus 2026-27: Download Free PDF for Board Exam
ISC Class 11 Mathematics Syllabus 2026-27: Overview
Here are the important details of the ISC Class 11 Mathematics examination.
|Particulars
|Details
|Board
|CISCE
|Examination
|ISC Class 11
|Academic Session
|2026-27
|Subject
|Mathematics
|Subject Code
|860
|Total Marks
|100 Marks
|Theory Paper
|80 Marks
|Project Work
|20 Marks
|Theory Exam Duration
|3 Hours
|Total Units
|5
|Official Website
|cisce.org
ISC Class 11 Mathematics Marks Distribution 2026-27
The theory paper carries 80 marks and is divided into five units. Algebra has the highest weightage, followed by Coordinate Geometry. Students should pay attention to the marks distribution to understand how marks are divided across different parts of the syllabus.
|Unit Number
|Unit Title
|Marks Allotted
|1
|Sets and Functions
|18
|2
|Algebra
|26
|3
|Coordinate Geometry
|20
|4
|Calculus
|8
|5
|Statistics and Probability
|8
|Total
|80
ISC Class 11 Mathematics Complete Syllabus: Unit-Wise Topics
The syllabus covers five major units. Each unit includes different chapters and concepts that students need to study during the academic year.
1. Sets and Functions
This unit introduces students to sets, relations, functions and trigonometry. Students will learn how to group numbers and objects, understand relationships between different sets and study how one quantity depends on another.
|Core Chapter
|Important Topics
|Sets
|Sets and their representation Empty, finite, and infinite sets Equal sets, subsets, and power sets Universal sets and Venn diagrams Union, intersection, and complement of sets
|Relations & Functions
|Relations and functions Domain, range, and co-domain Different types of functions
|Trigonometric Functions
|Trigonometric functions and identities Positive and negative angles Angles measured in degrees and radians Graphs of trigonometric functions Compound and multiple-angle formulas
2. Algebra
Algebra is the highest-weightage unit, carrying 26 marks in the theory paper. It includes different mathematical concepts that help students solve equations, understand number patterns and calculate different possibilities.
The topics covered are:
|Core Chapter
|Key Topics
|Complex Numbers & Quadratic Equations
|Complex numbers and their properties
Argand plane and polar representation
Quadratic equations and quadratic functions
Nature of roots
|Inequalities
|Linear and quadratic inequalities
|Permutations & Combinations
|Permutations and combinations
Factorials and the fundamental principle of counting
|Binomial Theorem
|Binomial theorem and Pascal's triangle
|Sequences & Series
|Sequences and series
Arithmetic Progression (AP) and Geometric Progression (GP)
Arithmetic Mean (AM) and Geometric Mean (GM)
Sum of special series
3. Coordinate Geometry
Coordinate Geometry carries 20 marks. This unit teaches students how to understand and represent different shapes and lines using numbers and graphs. It also introduces the basic concepts of three-dimensional geometry.
|Core Chapter
|Important Topics
|Straight Lines
|Straight lines and their slopes
Different forms of equations of a straight line
Distance between points and lines
|Circles
|Circles and their equations
Centre and radius of a circle
|Conic Sections
|Conic sections
Parabola, ellipse, and hyperbola
Focus, directrix, and latus rectum
|Three-Dimensional Geometry
|Introduction to three-dimensional geometry
Coordinates of points in three dimensions
Distance and section formulas
4. Calculus
Calculus carries 8 marks in the theory examination. It introduces students to limits and derivatives. These concepts help explain how quantities change and how the slope of a curve can be calculated.
|Core Chapter
|Important Topics
|Limits
|Introduction to limits
Left-hand and right-hand limits
Limits of algebraic, trigonometric, exponential and logarithmic functions
|Derivatives
|Meaning and definition of derivatives
Geometrical meaning of derivatives
Differentiation using first principles
Derivatives of sums, differences, products and quotients of functions (Rules of Differentiation)
5. Statistics and Probability
This unit carries 8 marks and focuses on collecting, understanding and analysing numerical information. Students also learn how to calculate the chances of different events.
The topics include:
|Core Chapter
|Important Topics
|Statistics (Measures of Dispersion)
|Measures of dispersion Range and mean deviation Variance and standard deviation Grouped and ungrouped data Combined mean and standard deviation
|Probability
|Random experiments and their outcomes Sample space and events Sure and impossible events Mutually exclusive and exhaustive events Probability of an event Addition theorem of probability
ISC Class 11 Mathematics Exam Pattern 2026-27
According to CISCE, the Mathematics examination has two papers. The first is the theory examination, while the second is project work.
|Paper
|Assessment Type & Duration
|Marks Allotted
|Paper I
|Theory Examination (3 Hours)
|80
|Paper II
|Internal Project Work
|20
|Total
|100
For project work, students are required to complete two projects. Each project carries 10 marks. The marks for each project are divided into four parts: overall format (1 mark), content (4 marks), findings (2 marks) and viva-voce (3 marks).
How to Download ISC Class 11 Mathematics Syllabus 2026-27 PDF?
Students can follow these simple steps to check and download the official Mathematics syllabus:
- Visit the official CISCE website at cisce.org
- Open the Library or Publications section
- Look for the ISC syllabus for the relevant examination year
- Select Mathematics (860)
- Open the PDF and check the complete list of topics
- Download and save the syllabus for future reference
Students can also access the official Mathematics syllabus through the CISCE PDF link provided below.
Official syllabus PDF: ISC Class 11 Mathematics Syllabus 2026-27
Preparation Tips for ISC Class 11 Mathematics
Students should begin their preparation by understanding the syllabus and identifying the topics included in each unit. They should practise mathematical problems regularly instead of only reading formulas. Algebra and Coordinate Geometry carry a combined weightage of 46 marks, so students should give sufficient attention to these units.
It is also important to revise formulas, solve practice questions and understand the basic concepts before attempting difficult problems. Students should complete both projects on time and prepare for the viva-voce. Following the official syllabus will help students avoid studying unnecessary topics and plan their preparation in a better way.
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