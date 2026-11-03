RBSE Model Paper 2027 OUT: Download Rajasthan Board Class 10 & 12 Subject-Wise Sample Paper PDFs Here
The Rajasthan Board has released RBSE model papers 2027 for Class 10 and 12. Students can download free subject-wise PDFs from rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The papers help them understand the exam pattern, practise questions, manage time and revise important topics before exams.
Key Points
- RBSE released model papers for Class 10 and Class 12 for the 2027 board exams.
- The model papers were officially released on 3rd November 2026.
- Students can download subject wise PDFs for free from rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
RBSE Model Paper 2027: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the model question papers for Class 10 and Class 12 for the 2027 board exams. These papers cover multiple examination categories and streams, so students can practise according to their subject and class. The model papers help students understand the exam pattern, question types, and marking scheme. They also make it easier to manage time and revise important topics before the final exams. Students can download the subject-wise PDFs online for free from the official RBSE website. In this article, we explain how to download the RBSE Model Paper 2027 step by step.
RBSE Model Paper 2027 Highlights
The Rajasthan Board has made the model papers for the 2027 board exams available online. Here is a quick look at the key details before we move to the download steps.
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Particulars
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Details
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Board Name
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Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE)
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Article Topic
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RBSE Model Paper 2027
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Classes
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Class 10 and Class 12
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Academic Session
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2026-27
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Release Status
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Released
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Release Date
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November 3, 2026
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Papers Available For
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Multiple examination categories and streams
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Format
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PDF (subject-wise)
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Mode of Download
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Online
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Official Website
RBSE Model Paper 2027 PDF Download Link
The Rajasthan Board has uploaded the Class 10 and Class 12 model papers on its official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Students can use the links below to open the subject-wise PDFs.
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Model Question Paper 2027
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Download PDF
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Secondary Model Question Paper
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Praveshika Model Question Paper
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Varishtha Upadhyay Model Question Paper
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Sr. Secondary (Arts) Model Question Paper
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Sr. Secondary (Science) Model Question Paper
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Sr. Secondary (Commerce) Model Question Paper
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Sr. Secondary (Agriculture Science) Model Question Paper
Steps to Download RBSE Model Paper 2027 PDF
Students can download the RBSE Class 10 and Class 12 model papers for free from the official website. Follow the simple steps given below to get the subject-wise PDFs.
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Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
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On the homepage, look for the Model Papers / Model Test Papers section.
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Click on the link for RBSE Model Paper 2027.
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Select your class, Class 10 or Class 12.
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Choose your stream (for Class 12) and then your subject.
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The model paper PDF will open on the screen.
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Click on the download button and save the PDF on your device.
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Take a printout so you can practise in exam-like conditions.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com