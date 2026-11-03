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RBSE Model Paper 2027 OUT: Download Rajasthan Board Class 10 & 12 Subject-Wise Sample Paper PDFs Here

By Bebo Rani
Last Updated: Nov 3, 2026, 16:01 IST

The Rajasthan Board has released RBSE model papers 2027 for Class 10 and 12. Students can download free subject-wise PDFs from rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The papers help them understand the exam pattern, practise questions, manage time and revise important topics before exams.

RBSE Model Paper 2027 OUT: Download Rajasthan Board Class 10 & 12 Subject-Wise Sample Paper PDFs Here
RBSE Model Paper 2027 OUT: Download Rajasthan Board Class 10 & 12 Subject-Wise Sample Paper PDFs Here
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Key Points

  • RBSE released model papers for Class 10 and Class 12 for the 2027 board exams.
  • The model papers were officially released on 3rd November 2026.
  • Students can download subject wise PDFs for free from rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

RBSE Model Paper 2027: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the model question papers for Class 10 and Class 12 for the 2027 board exams. These papers cover multiple examination categories and streams, so students can practise according to their subject and class. The model papers help students understand the exam pattern, question types, and marking scheme. They also make it easier to manage time and revise important topics before the final exams. Students can download the subject-wise PDFs online for free from the official RBSE website. In this article, we explain how to download the RBSE Model Paper 2027 step by step.

Screenshot 2026-11-03 154543

RBSE Model Paper 2027 Highlights

The Rajasthan Board has made the model papers for the 2027 board exams available online. Here is a quick look at the key details before we move to the download steps.

Particulars

Details

Board Name

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE)

Article Topic

RBSE Model Paper 2027

Classes

Class 10 and Class 12

Academic Session

2026-27

Release Status

Released

Release Date

November 3, 2026

Papers Available For

Multiple examination categories and streams

Format

PDF (subject-wise)

Mode of Download

Online

Official Website

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE Model Paper 2027 PDF Download Link

The Rajasthan Board has uploaded the Class 10 and Class 12 model papers on its official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Students can use the links below to open the subject-wise PDFs.

Model Question Paper 2027

Download PDF

Secondary Model Question Paper 

Click Here

Praveshika Model Question Paper

Click Here

Varishtha Upadhyay Model Question Paper

Click Here

Sr. Secondary (Arts) Model Question Paper

Click Here

Sr. Secondary (Science) Model Question Paper

Click Here

Sr. Secondary (Commerce) Model Question Paper

Click Here

Sr. Secondary (Agriculture Science) Model Question Paper

Click Here

Steps to Download RBSE Model Paper 2027 PDF

Students can download the RBSE Class 10 and Class 12 model papers for free from the official website. Follow the simple steps given below to get the subject-wise PDFs.

  • Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

  • On the homepage, look for the Model Papers / Model Test Papers section.

  • Click on the link for RBSE Model Paper 2027.

  • Select your class, Class 10 or Class 12.

  • Choose your stream (for Class 12) and then your subject.

  • The model paper PDF will open on the screen.

  • Click on the download button and save the PDF on your device.

  • Take a printout so you can practise in exam-like conditions.

Bebo Rani
Bebo Rani

Executive - Editorial

    Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com 

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    First Published: Nov 3, 2026, 16:01 IST
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