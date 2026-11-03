West Bengal Madhyamik Routine 2027: Class 10 Exams Likely To Be Postponed To March

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) may revise the Madhyamik Class 10 examination 2027 schedule by 15 days due to the upcoming Census 2027 exercise. The exams, which are currently scheduled to begin on February 15, may now be held from March 2027.

According to media reports, the board has prepared a revised schedule and sent a proposal to the state government’s School Education Department for approval. The Madhyamik examinations are currently scheduled to conclude on February 25.

West Bengal Madhyamik 2027 Revised Routine

The proposed date sheet for the West Bengal Madhyamik examination 2027 is given below. Students must note that the revised schedule has not yet been approved by the state government. The examinations will be conducted from 10:45 am to 2 pm.