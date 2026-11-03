West Bengal Madhyamik Routine 2027: Class 10 Exams Likely To Be Postponed To March
The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education may postpone the Madhyamik Class 10 exams 2027 by 15 days due to Census duties. The exams, scheduled to start on February 15, may begin on March 2, 2027. The proposed revised schedule is yet to receive approval from the state government.
The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) may revise the Madhyamik Class 10 examination 2027 schedule by 15 days due to the upcoming Census 2027 exercise. The exams, which are currently scheduled to begin on February 15, may now be held from March 2027.
According to media reports, the board has prepared a revised schedule and sent a proposal to the state government’s School Education Department for approval. The Madhyamik examinations are currently scheduled to conclude on February 25.
West Bengal Madhyamik 2027 Revised Routine
The proposed date sheet for the West Bengal Madhyamik examination 2027 is given below. Students must note that the revised schedule has not yet been approved by the state government. The examinations will be conducted from 10:45 am to 2 pm.
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Date
|
Day
|
Subject
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March 2
|
Tuesday
|
First language
|
March 3
|
Wednesday
|
Second language
|
March 5
|
Friday
|
History
|
March 8
|
Monday
|
Geography
|
March 12
|
Friday
|
Numbers
|
March 13
|
Saturday
|
Physics
|
March 15
|
Monday
|
Life Sciences
Why May West Bengal Madhyamik Exams Be Postponed?
The proposed change in the Madhyamik examination schedule is linked to the Census 2027 exercise. Teachers who are expected to conduct the board examinations may also be deployed for Census duties during February.
The second phase of Census 2027, which includes house-to-house field enumeration, is scheduled to begin on January 25 and continue until February 28, 2027.
Speaking to PTI, WBBSE president Laltu Das said the board had sent a proposal to the state government’s School Education Department.
“This is a proposal. Nothing has been finalized yet. As teachers who will conduct exams will have to be deployed for the enumeration exercise in February,” he said. “We have sent the proposal to the education department. Let’s see,” he added.
West Bengal Madhyamik 2027 Current Routine
As per the existing schedule, the Madhyamik Class 10 examinations are scheduled to begin on February 15 and conclude on February 25, 2027.
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Date
|
Subject
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February 15, 2027
|
First Language – Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Modern Tibetan, Nepali, Odia, Gurmukhi (Punjabi), Telugu, Tamil, Urdu and Sanskrit.
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February 16, 2027
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Second Language – Any language other than English, if English is the first language; Bengali or Nepali, if English is the first language.
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February 18, 2027
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History
|
February 19, 2027
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Geography
|
February 22, 2027
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Mathematics
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February 23, 2027
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Physical Science
|
February 24, 2027
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Life Science
|
February 25, 2027
|
Optional elective subjects
Students must note that the Madhyamik examination 2027 routine has not yet been revised officially. The proposed changes are awaiting approval from the state government’s School Education Department. The board is yet to announce a final decision on the revised examination dates.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.