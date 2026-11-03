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UPSSSC JA Skill Test Admit Card 2026 Out at upsssc.gov.in: Download Junior Assistant Hall Ticket PDF Download Link Here

By Manish Kumar
Last Updated: Nov 6, 2026, 08:24 IST

UPSSSC JA Skill Test Admit Card 2026 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) for the Junior Assistant posts. The typing test for 46,282 qualified candidates will be held from November 13, 2026, to November 26, 2026. Check steps to download and more details here. 

UPSSSC JA Skill Test Admit Card 2026 Out at upsssc.gov.in: Download Junior Assistant Hall Ticket PDF Download Link Here
UPSSSC JA Skill Test Admit Card 2026 Out at upsssc.gov.in: Download Junior Assistant Hall Ticket PDF Download Link Here

UPSSSC JA Skill Test Admit Card 2026 Download: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the UPSSSC JA Skill Test Admit Card 2026 at upsssc.gov.in. Candidates who have been shortlisted for the typing test and skill test round can download their hall ticket through the official website. The typing test for 46,282 qualified candidates will be held from November 13, 2026, to November 26, 2026.

The admit card is a mandatory document for all candidates qualified in the mains exam round, and they will have to carry the same along with their valid photo ID.

UPSSSC Junior Assistant Admit Card 2026: Direct Link

Candidates qualified in the Junior Assistant Main Examination can download the  UPSSSC Junior Assistant Skill Test Admit Card 2026 from the official website. You can use the direct link provided below to save time and avoid last-minute technical glitches on the official website. Candidates will have to use their login credentials to access the link given below-

UPSSSC JA Skill Test Admit Card 2026  PDF Download Link

upsssc-ja int

UPSSSC JA Skill Test Admit Card 2026 Key Highlights

The typing test for 46,282 qualified candidates (from the Junior Assistant Main Examination) will be held from November 13, 2026, to November 26, 2026The UPSSSC Jr Assistant Admit Card 2026 is out at upsssc.gov.in. Candidates shortlisted for the skill test round can download it by providing their registration number and password. Check the table below for UPSSSC Jr Assistant Typing Test Admit Card 2026 Key Highlights given below- 

Feature

Details

Organization

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC)

Post Name

Junior Assistant (Junior Clerk/Assistant Grade-III)

Advt No.

12-Exam/2024

Total Vacancies

3,284 (Revised)

Skill Test Admit Card Release Date

November 03, 2026

Skill Test Date

November 13, 2026, to November 26, 2026

Selection Process

Mains Written Exam/Typing Test/DV/ Medical

Official Website

upsssc.gov.in

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

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First Published: Nov 3, 2026, 16:40 IST
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