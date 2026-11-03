UPSSSC JA Skill Test Admit Card 2026 Out at upsssc.gov.in: Download Junior Assistant Hall Ticket PDF Download Link Here

UPSSSC JA Skill Test Admit Card 2026 Download: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the UPSSSC JA Skill Test Admit Card 2026 at upsssc.gov.in. Candidates who have been shortlisted for the typing test and skill test round can download their hall ticket through the official website. The typing test for 46,282 qualified candidates will be held from November 13, 2026, to November 26, 2026.

The admit card is a mandatory document for all candidates qualified in the mains exam round, and they will have to carry the same along with their valid photo ID.

UPSSSC Junior Assistant Admit Card 2026: Direct Link

Candidates qualified in the Junior Assistant Main Examination can download the UPSSSC Junior Assistant Skill Test Admit Card 2026 from the official website. You can use the direct link provided below to save time and avoid last-minute technical glitches on the official website. Candidates will have to use their login credentials to access the link given below-