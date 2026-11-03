Nita Ambani Launches The Library at NMACC With 4,500 Books: Check 10 Famous Libraries in India
Nita Ambani has launched The Library at Mumbai’s NMACC, featuring over 4,500 books, the complete Amar Chitra Katha collection, reading spaces and dining. Check details and 10 famous libraries in India.
Nita Ambani has launched The Library is a new literary and cultural space at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. The Library houses more than 4,500 books from publishers across the world. Its collection covers fiction, children’s literature, art, design, history, culture, food and travel. It also features the complete Amar Chitra Katha collection, making it a new destination for readers and families. Keep reading to read in detail.
Nita Ambani Launches The Library at NMACC
|Feature
|Details
|Name
|The Library
|Location
|Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), Mumbai
|Opening date
|November 1, 2026
|Founder and Chairperson of NMACC
|Nita Mukesh Ambani
|Book collection
|More than 4,500 books
|Special collection
|Complete Amar Chitra Katha collection
|Architect and designer
|Ashiesh Shah
|Structure
|Two-level space
|Main offerings
|Books, reading areas, dining, and cultural events
|Location within NMACC
|Ground Floor, Gate 11, Bandra Kurla Complex
|Reported opening hours
|8:30 am to 11:30 pm
What Is Special About The Library at NMACC?
The Library is designed as a space where visitors can read, browse books, enjoy food and take part in cultural activities. It combines features of a library, bookstore and dining destination. It has more than 4,500 books. The collection includes Indian and international titles across several subjects. Visitors can also enjoy food and beverages alongside their reading experience.
Who Designed The Library at NMACC?
The Library was designed by architect and designer Ashiesh Shah. The two-level space takes inspiration from traditional university libraries and Milan’s interior design style.
|Design Feature
|Details
|Designer
|Ashiesh Shah
|Number of levels
|Two
|Design inspiration
|Traditional university libraries and Milan’s interiors
|Reading spaces
|Intimate reading alcoves
|Furniture details
|Carved open-book tabletops
|Central feature
|Circular coffee bar
|Special installation
|Chariot of Wisdom featuring Amar Chitra Katha
10 Famous Libraries in India You Should Know About
India has several historic and modern libraries that preserve rare manuscripts, books, paintings and important documents. Some are known for their historical collections, while others serve as major research and public reading centres.
The following are 10 notable libraries in India. This is an informative list, not an official ranking.
|No.
|Library
|Location
|Known For
|1
|National Library of India
|Kolkata, West Bengal
|One of India’s largest libraries and a national repository of publications
|2
|Saraswathi Mahal Library
|Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu
|Rare palm-leaf manuscripts and historical collections
|3
|Rampur Raza Library
|Rampur, Uttar Pradesh
|Indo-Islamic manuscripts, miniature paintings, and rare books
|4
|Khuda Bakhsh Oriental Public Library
|Patna, Bihar
|Arabic, Persian, and other Oriental manuscripts
|5
|Asiatic Society Library
|Mumbai, Maharashtra
|Rare books, manuscripts, and historical documents
|6
|Connemara Public Library
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu
|Historic public library and national depository
|7
|Maulana Azad Library
|Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh
|Major university library at Aligarh Muslim University
|8
|Anna Centenary Library
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu
|Large modern library with extensive reading and digital facilities
|9
|David Sassoon Library
|Mumbai, Maharashtra
|Historic library building and literary collection
|10
|State Central Library
|Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala
|Historic public library with a significant collection of books
1. National Library of India, Kolkata
The National Library of India is located in Kolkata, West Bengal. Its origins go back to the Calcutta Public Library, established on March 21, 1836. After Independence, it became the National Library under the Imperial Library (Change of Name) Act, 1948, and opened to the public in 1953.
2. Saraswathi Mahal Library, Thanjavur
The Saraswathi Mahal Library in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, is one of India’s historic manuscript libraries. Its collection includes rare palm-leaf manuscripts and works in languages such as Tamil, Sanskrit, Telugu and Marathi.
3. Rampur Raza Library, Uttar Pradesh
The Rampur Raza Library in Uttar Pradesh was established in 1774 by Nawab Faizullah Khan. It is known for its collection of Indo-Islamic manuscripts, miniature paintings, calligraphy and rare books. The library houses manuscripts in languages including Arabic, Persian and Sanskrit.
4. Khuda Bakhsh Oriental Public Library, Patna
The Khuda Bakhsh Oriental Public Library in Patna, Bihar, was opened to the public in October 1891. It began with a collection of 4,000 manuscripts, including 1,400 inherited from the founder’s father. The library is known for its collection of Arabic, Persian, Urdu and other manuscripts. It was declared an Institution of National Importance in 1969.
5. Asiatic Society Library, Mumbai
The Asiatic Society Library in Mumbai is a historic research library associated with the study of history, literature, archaeology and Asian culture. he Asiatic Society was established in 1804.
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