Nita Ambani Launches The Library at NMACC With 4,500 Books: Check 10 Famous Libraries in India

Nita Ambani has launched The Library is a new literary and cultural space at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. The Library houses more than 4,500 books from publishers across the world. Its collection covers fiction, children’s literature, art, design, history, culture, food and travel. It also features the complete Amar Chitra Katha collection, making it a new destination for readers and families. Keep reading to read in detail. Nita Ambani Launches The Library at NMACC Feature Details Name The Library Location Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), Mumbai Opening date November 1, 2026 Founder and Chairperson of NMACC Nita Mukesh Ambani Book collection More than 4,500 books Special collection Complete Amar Chitra Katha collection Architect and designer Ashiesh Shah Structure Two-level space Main offerings Books, reading areas, dining, and cultural events Location within NMACC Ground Floor, Gate 11, Bandra Kurla Complex Reported opening hours 8:30 am to 11:30 pm

What Is Special About The Library at NMACC? The Library is designed as a space where visitors can read, browse books, enjoy food and take part in cultural activities. It combines features of a library, bookstore and dining destination. It has more than 4,500 books. The collection includes Indian and international titles across several subjects. Visitors can also enjoy food and beverages alongside their reading experience. Who Designed The Library at NMACC? The Library was designed by architect and designer Ashiesh Shah. The two-level space takes inspiration from traditional university libraries and Milan’s interior design style. Design Feature Details Designer Ashiesh Shah Number of levels Two Design inspiration Traditional university libraries and Milan’s interiors Reading spaces Intimate reading alcoves Furniture details Carved open-book tabletops Central feature Circular coffee bar Special installation Chariot of Wisdom featuring Amar Chitra Katha

10 Famous Libraries in India You Should Know About India has several historic and modern libraries that preserve rare manuscripts, books, paintings and important documents. Some are known for their historical collections, while others serve as major research and public reading centres. The following are 10 notable libraries in India. This is an informative list, not an official ranking. No. Library Location Known For 1 National Library of India Kolkata, West Bengal One of India’s largest libraries and a national repository of publications 2 Saraswathi Mahal Library Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu Rare palm-leaf manuscripts and historical collections 3 Rampur Raza Library Rampur, Uttar Pradesh Indo-Islamic manuscripts, miniature paintings, and rare books 4 Khuda Bakhsh Oriental Public Library Patna, Bihar Arabic, Persian, and other Oriental manuscripts 5 Asiatic Society Library Mumbai, Maharashtra Rare books, manuscripts, and historical documents 6 Connemara Public Library Chennai, Tamil Nadu Historic public library and national depository 7 Maulana Azad Library Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh Major university library at Aligarh Muslim University 8 Anna Centenary Library Chennai, Tamil Nadu Large modern library with extensive reading and digital facilities 9 David Sassoon Library Mumbai, Maharashtra Historic library building and literary collection 10 State Central Library Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala Historic public library with a significant collection of books

1. National Library of India, Kolkata The National Library of India is located in Kolkata, West Bengal. Its origins go back to the Calcutta Public Library, established on March 21, 1836. After Independence, it became the National Library under the Imperial Library (Change of Name) Act, 1948, and opened to the public in 1953. 2. Saraswathi Mahal Library, Thanjavur The Saraswathi Mahal Library in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, is one of India’s historic manuscript libraries. Its collection includes rare palm-leaf manuscripts and works in languages such as Tamil, Sanskrit, Telugu and Marathi. 3. Rampur Raza Library, Uttar Pradesh The Rampur Raza Library in Uttar Pradesh was established in 1774 by Nawab Faizullah Khan. It is known for its collection of Indo-Islamic manuscripts, miniature paintings, calligraphy and rare books. The library houses manuscripts in languages including Arabic, Persian and Sanskrit.