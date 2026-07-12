How To Prepare For CAT In 3 Months

CAT Preparation Guide: Are you aiming for admission into top MBA colleges this year through the CAT? Preparing for the Common Admission Test (CAT) in just three months might seem tough, but it is definitely possible with the right approach and steady effort. Many students start their preparation only a few months before the exam and still manage to achieve excellent scores. To do this, try not to cover everything in the syllabus. Instead, study smart, practice regularly, and improve continuously with mock tests. The CAT 2026 registration is set to begin on August 3, 2026 and the examination is scheduled to be held on November 29, 2026 in three sessions. It will be held as a Computer-Based Test (CBT) in around 170 cities for a duration of 120 minutes. There will be three sections in the examination -

Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension

Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

Section III: Quantitative Ability A three-month study plan should be split into three stages. The first month should focus on building concepts, the second month on practice and strengthening weak areas, while the final month should emphasize mock tests, review, and exam strategy. Candidates should also maintain consistency, avoid unnecessary topics, and regularly analyze their mistakes. What You Should Do When Preparing For CAT To make the most of the three months, students should remember a few important things while preparing for CAT. Candidates should solve past CAT question papers regularly to get a feel for the exam pattern and difficulty level. Analyze every incorrect answer carefully to avoid repeating mistakes.

Focus on accuracy instead of guessing answers randomly since negative marking can lower the overall score.

Make mock tests and sample papers a regular part of your preparation. These help improve speed, accuracy, and time management. Along with practice, revise important concepts often so they stay fresh until the exam.

Reading newspapers or editorials daily is also a good idea. It improves reading speed and comprehension, which is particularly useful for the VARC section.

At the same time, avoid studying topics outside the CAT syllabus. Don't rush while solving questions, and never lose confidence because of a poor mock score. Treat every mock as a chance to learn.

CAT Syllabus Month-wise Study Plan For CAT A well-structured study schedule helps students cover the syllabus without feeling overwhelmed. Breaking the three months into separate phases allows candidates to build foundational knowledge, reinforce it through practice, and finally review everything before the exam. Month 1: Foundation and Concept Building (Days 1–30) The first month should focus on reinforcing the basics across all three sections. Quantitative Aptitude (QA) Students should begin by revising basic math concepts and formulas. High-weightage topics like Arithmetic and Algebra should be prioritized since they play a significant role in the CAT exam. Candidates should ensure their concepts are clear before tackling difficult questions. Aim to solve 100 to 150 questions from each chapter. Instead of just memorizing formulas, understand when and how to use each one.

Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC) Develop the habit of reading daily. Spending around 45 minutes on editorials, newspapers, or opinion pieces can improve reading speed, vocabulary, and comprehension. Practice 2 to 3 Reading Comprehension passages along with 2 Para-jumbles each day. When practicing, focus more on understanding the passage rather than just reading quickly. Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) Start by understanding the common types of logical reasoning and data interpretation questions asked in CAT. This includes tables, seating arrangements, Venn diagrams, charts, and other puzzle-based questions. Try to solve 3 to 4 DILR sets daily. Regular practice will help improve logical thinking and problem-solving speed. Month 2: Consolidation and Practice (Days 31–60)

The second month should focus on strengthening concepts and improving speed with regular practice. Spend more time on weaker topics while continuing to practice stronger ones. Instead of skimming through every topic superficially, focus on mastering the most important concepts for CAT. Sectional Tests Attempt 2 to 3 sectional tests every week. These tests help evaluate speed, pinpoint conceptual gaps, improve accuracy, and develop time management skills. Full-Length Mock Tests Begin taking one full-length mock test every one to two weeks during this phase. Analyze every mock test for at least two hours. Identify which questions were answered incorrectly, which ones were skipped unnecessarily, and where time was spent unwisely. Month 3: Exam Mode and Revision (Days 61–90) The final month should be dedicated mainly to revision and mock tests.

Increase the number of full-length mock tests to two or three each week. Complete every mock under actual exam conditions by sticking to official time limits and avoiding unnecessary breaks. After each mock test, analyze every mistake, review the concepts related to incorrect answers, and refine your question selection strategy. Reducing careless mistakes during this period can greatly impact your final score. Avoid learning new topics in the last month. Focus on revising formulas, notes, shortcuts, and previously studied concepts. How Many Hours You Should Study Every Day Ideally, students should study 6 to 8 hours daily to prepare well for CAT in three months. Instead of studying for long stretches continuously, split your study time into several sessions and take short breaks. This will improve concentration and reduce fatigue.