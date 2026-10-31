The Government is set to unveil its biggest-ever nationwide Digital Life Certificate (DLC) campaign across 2,000 cities and districts from November 1 to November 30, 2026, to make pension-related services more accessible to senior citizens. The fifth nationwide campaign will be held by the Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions. The initiative targets urging pensioners to adopt digital methods for submitting their annual life certificates, a necessary requirement for the continued disbursement of pensions. The government will focus on extending the use of face authentication technology to ease the process, especially for old pensioners. Required Documents • Aadhaar number (linked to your pension and mobile number) • Pension Payment Order (PPO) number

• Bank account details and Bank Name • Active mobile number for OTP Face Authentication to Ease Life Certificate Submission Process The campaign will promote the Jeevan Pramaan platform, a biometric-enabled digital service that permits pensioners to generate and submit Digital Life Certificates without visiting banks or government offices. Under the face authentication feature, pensioners can use their smartphones to verify their identity by scanning their faces. The technology is conducive with both Android and iOS devices, thus easing the steps for senior citizens. For enabling this, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) will offer technical support to ensure the smooth execution of the campaign. Which all Government Departments, Banks will Join Nationwide Drive?

The Centre will integrate a coordinated, whole-of-government approach to reach pensioners, including citizens in remote areas. Numerous organisations and government agencies will participate in the month-long initiative. These include 19 pension-disbursing banks, India Post Payments Bank, 785 district post offices, 56 Pensioners' Welfare Associations, the Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA), the Department of Telecommunications, Railways, Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and state governments. The combined bid are aimed at bolstering awareness and ensuring that pensioners across the country can utilise digital life certificate services without hassle. Health Check-ups, Aadhaar Updates and Doorstep Services Besides providing digital life certificate generation, the campaign will also offer extra services for pensioners. Organised in an 'Utsav' mode, the initiative will include health check-ups and Aadhaar updation facilities.