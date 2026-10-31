Indian model Bhavitha Mandava and Kerala-based freestyle footballer Muhammed Riswan have been named among the 25 global winners of the Instagram Rings Awards 2026. The annual awards by Meta-owned Instagram recognises creators for their originality, creative courage and ability to make a cultural influence through their work. Instagram declared the winners on October 29, celebrating creators from diverse domains, including fashion, sports, music, comedy, photography and entertainment. The awards focus on creativity and influence rather than the quantity of followers a creator has. Who is Indian Model Bhavitha Mandava? Mandava has acquired global recognition for her tremendous journey in the fashion industry. Born into a Telugu family in Andhra Pradesh, she studied architecture at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, before moving to New York to pursue higher studies in Integrated Design and Media at New York University.

Her modelling career began uncannily when fashion designer Matthieu Blazy discovered her at a New York subway station. She subsequently made her runway debut for Bottega Veneta and went on to achieve a major milestone by becoming the first Indian model to open Chanel's Métiers d'Art show. She is also a Chanel House Ambassador and has featured on the cover of British Vogue. Instagram recognised her for enriching audiences an insider's perspective on the fashion industry while showcasing her own design sensibility to social media. Muhammed Riswan's Journey: Freestyle Football to International Fame Meanwhile, Riswan has secured global fame through his extraordinary freestyle football skills. Hailing from Areekode in Kerala's Malappuram district, he initially aspired to pursue conventional football. However, an arm fracture during his teenage years disrupted his plans, prompting him to explore freestyle football.

His momentous phase entered in November 2023 when a video filmed at Keralamkundu Waterfall went viral. The clip showed him kicking a football towards the waterfall, creating the illusion that the ball disappeared into the rushing water. The video has traction of more than 600 million views and secured recognition from Guinness World Records. Instagram praised Riswan for uplifting freestyle football beyond local playgrounds and introducing his skills to worldwide audience while staying linked to his Malayalam roots. Instagram Ring Awards 2026 Other Global Winners The 2026 winners also include Manchester City footballer Erling Haaland, rapper Little Simz, comedian Jordan Firstman, footwear designer Salehe Bembury and photographer Renell Medrano. The judging panel comprised well-known personalities, including Donatella Versace, A$AP Rocky, filmmaker Chloé Zhao, musician FINNEAS, skier Mikaela Shiffrin and Indian chef Vikas Khanna.