HP High Court Result 2026 Out at hphighcourt.gov.in: Download Driver And Stenographer Merit List

HP High Court Result 2026: The High Court of Himachal Pradesh has released the result for the posts of Court Manager, Stenographer Grade-III and Driver on its official website.The written exam was held on October 10, 2026, and October 11, 2026. Candidates who appeared in the screening test can download the result through the official website-https://www.hphighcourt.gov.in, once released.

A total of 388 posts, including Court Manager, Stenographer Grade-III, and Driver, are to be filled through the recruitment drive on the Establishment of District Judiciary in Himachal Pradesh.

HP High Court Result 2026 Download PDF Link

The High Court of Himachal Pradesh has released the HP High Court Driver Result 2026 on its official website. Candidates can check their result status, which will ensure their possibility for the next round. As per the selection process, candidates will have to appear in a post-wise selection process, including Proficiency / Skill Test/Trade Test or Viva-Voce as applicable. You can download the result pdf directly through the link given below-