HP High Court Result 2026 Out at hphighcourt.gov.in: Download Driver And Stenographer Merit List
HP High Court Driver Result 2026 has been released by the High Court of Himachal Pradesh for the posts of Court Manager, Stenographer Grade-III and Driver posts. The written exam was held on October 10, 2026, and October 11, 2026. Candidates can download the result pdf through the official website. Check more details here.
HP High Court Result 2026: The High Court of Himachal Pradesh has released the result for the posts of Court Manager, Stenographer Grade-III and Driver on its official website.The written exam was held on October 10, 2026, and October 11, 2026. Candidates who appeared in the screening test can download the result through the official website-https://www.hphighcourt.gov.in, once released.
A total of 388 posts, including Court Manager, Stenographer Grade-III, and Driver, are to be filled through the recruitment drive on the Establishment of District Judiciary in Himachal Pradesh.
HP High Court Result 2026 Download PDF Link
The High Court of Himachal Pradesh has released the HP High Court Driver Result 2026 on its official website. Candidates can check their result status, which will ensure their possibility for the next round. As per the selection process, candidates will have to appear in a post-wise selection process, including Proficiency / Skill Test/Trade Test or Viva-Voce as applicable. You can download the result pdf directly through the link given below-
|HP High Court Result 2026 Driver
|Download Link
|HP High Court Result 2026 Clerk
|Download Link
HP High Court Driver Result 2026 Key Highlights
The selection process for the recruitment to the various posts comprises Screening Test, Written Test, Proficiency / Skill Test or Viva-Voce as applicable. Check the details related to the HP High Court Recruitment 2026 below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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High Court of Himachal Pradesh
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Post Name
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Court Manager, Stenographer Grade-III and Driver
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No of Vacancies
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388
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Category
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Result
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Exam Date
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October 10, 2026 and October 11, 2026
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Result Status
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soon
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Selection Process
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Screening Test, Written Test, Proficiency / Skill Test or Viva-Voce
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Official Website
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hphighcourt.gov.in.
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.