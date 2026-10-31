Uttarakhand to Introduce Religious Studies Curriculum in Schools: Check Classes, Subjects and Key Details

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Uttarakhand is set to become the first state in India to introduce a formal religious studies curriculum for recognised minority educational institutions. The new curriculum will cover religious history, culture, traditions and heritage, along with important topics from Indian history. According to the Uttarakhand State Minority Education Authority, the syllabus for students up to Class 8 has been finalised and is expected to be introduced during the current academic year. The curriculum for Classes 9 to 12 is still being prepared. The initiative is designed for recognised educational institutions run by religious minority communities. It aims to provide students with a structured way to learn about their respective religious traditions and cultural backgrounds. Also read: CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live: Class 10th, 12th Board Exam Time Table PDF Soon at cbse.gov.in; Check Expected Date, Previous Trend and Latest Updates here

The new curriculum is a formal syllabus designed to teach students about the history, beliefs, traditions and cultural heritage of their respective religious communities. In simple words, instead of institutions following different religious study materials or guidelines, they will have access to a curriculum prepared at the state level. The syllabus has been developed with the help of experts from different religious communities. It will also include topics related to ancient Indian history, the freedom struggle and the contributions of important personalities to society and the country. According to Surjeet Singh Gandhi, Chairperson of the Uttarakhand State Minority Education Authority, the curriculum has been prepared separately to suit the traditions and educational needs of different communities.

Which Schools Will Follow the New Curriculum? The curriculum is intended for recognised minority educational institutions in Uttarakhand. These institutions are run by communities officially recognised as religious minorities. The six notified minority communities covered under the state's minority education framework are: Minority community Educational institutions covered Muslim Recognised Muslim minority institutions Christian Recognised Christian minority institutions Sikh Recognised Sikh minority institutions Buddhist Recognised Buddhist minority institutions Jain Recognised Jain minority institutions Parsi Recognised Parsi minority institutions This means the curriculum is not being introduced as a compulsory religious studies subject in every school across Uttarakhand. It is specifically meant for recognised minority educational institutions.

Which Classes Will Have the New Religious Studies Syllabus? The curriculum is being prepared for students from Classes 1 to 12. However, the work has reached different stages for the two groups. Classes Current status Classes 1 to 8 Syllabus finalised Classes 9 to 12 Curriculum still being prepared The authority has said that the syllabus up to Class 8 will be rolled out soon. The curriculum for senior classes is being compiled separately. What Will Students Study Under the New Curriculum? The course will cover religious and cultural topics along with important aspects of Indian history. Experts from different communities have contributed to preparing the study material. Students are expected to learn about the following areas: Subject area What it means in simple words Religious history How different religions developed and their important historical events Religious traditions Customs, practices and beliefs followed by a particular community Culture and heritage The traditions, values, art and history passed down through generations Ancient history Important events and developments from India's early history Freedom struggle The movement and contributions of people who fought for India's independence Important personalities The lives and achievements of people who made significant contributions to society and the country

The curriculum will be adapted to different communities. This means students will study material relevant to their respective religious and cultural backgrounds. Why Is Uttarakhand Introducing This Curriculum? According to the Uttarakhand State Minority Education Authority, the initiative aims to provide recognised minority institutions with a state-prepared religious studies syllabus. Some institutions, including Tibetan Buddhist schools and Christian minority institutions, have traditionally depended on study materials or guidelines from outside the state. The new framework is intended to provide them with a curriculum developed specifically for Uttarakhand. The authority has also highlighted the importance of including Indian history, the freedom struggle and the achievements of prominent personalities in the course.