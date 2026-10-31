Indian Railways Festive Special Trains 2026: Seats Available on Delhi, UP, Bihar and Gujarat Routes, Check Train Numbers

The festive season has increased demand for train tickets across India, with passengers travelling to their hometowns for Diwali and Chhath Puja. As regular trains remain heavily booked on several routes, South Central Railway (SCR) has shared details of vacant berths available on selected special trains operating during November 2026. Vacant berths are available on several services connecting Telangana with Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Gujarat. The list includes trains from Secunderabad and Charlapalli to destinations such as Hazrat Nizamuddin, Prayagraj, Danapur and Sasaram. The availability information was compiled as of October 28, 2026. Keep reading to know in detail. Indian Railways Special Trains 2026 Particulars Details Railway zone South Central Railway Announcement Vacant berth availability on special trains Reported date October 30, 2026 Availability snapshot October 28, 2026 Main originating region Telangana Destinations covered Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Gujarat Booking platform IRCTC and railway reservation counters Main purpose Manage festive-season passenger rush

Which Special Trains Have Available Berths in November 2026? South Central Railway has listed several special trains with vacant berths on selected travel dates. These services connect major stations in Telangana with destinations across northern and eastern India. Train Number Special Train Route Destination 07711 Secunderabad – Sirpur Kaghaznagar Telangana 07712 Sirpur Kaghaznagar – Hyderabad Telangana 07023 Charlapalli – Hazrat Nizamuddin Delhi 04122 Charlapalli – Prayagraj Uttar Pradesh 07049 Charlapalli – Danapur Bihar 07041 Charlapalli – Sasaram Bihar Jalna–Chhapra special Jalna – Chhapra Bihar Charlapalli–Pratapnagar special Charlapalli – Pratapnagar Gujarat Delhi Special Train: Charlapalli to Hazrat Nizamuddin Passengers travelling from Telangana to Delhi can check the Charlapalli–Hazrat Nizamuddin special train, numbered 07023.

Particulars Details Train number 07023 Starting station Charlapalli Destination Hazrat Nizamuddin Destination city Delhi Railway zone South Central Railway Availability Vacant berths reported for selected dates Uttar Pradesh Special Train: Charlapalli to Prayagraj Passengers travelling towards Uttar Pradesh can check the Charlapalli–Prayagraj special train, numbered 04122. Particulars Details Train number 04122 Starting station Charlapalli Destination Prayagraj State Uttar Pradesh Availability Vacant berths reported Bihar Special Trains: Danapur, Sasaram and Chhapra Routes Bihar-bound passengers can check multiple special train services connecting Telangana and other originating stations with destinations in the state. Train Number or Service Route Destination 07049 Charlapalli–Danapur Danapur, Bihar 07041 Charlapalli–Sasaram Sasaram, Bihar Special service Jalna–Chhapra Chhapra, Bihar