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Indian Railways Festive Special Trains 2026: Seats Available on Delhi, UP, Bihar and Gujarat Routes, Check Train Numbers

By Jasreet Kaur
Last Updated: Oct 31, 2026, 14:23 IST

South Central Railway has reported vacant berths on several festive special trains connecting Telangana with Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Gujarat. Check train numbers, routes, destinations and how to book tickets.

Indian Railways Festive Special Trains 2026: Seats Available on Delhi, UP, Bihar and Gujarat Routes, Check Train Numbers
Indian Railways Festive Special Trains 2026: Seats Available on Delhi, UP, Bihar and Gujarat Routes, Check Train Numbers

The festive season has increased demand for train tickets across India, with passengers travelling to their hometowns for Diwali and Chhath Puja. As regular trains remain heavily booked on several routes, South Central Railway (SCR) has shared details of vacant berths available on selected special trains operating during November 2026. Vacant berths are available on several services connecting Telangana with Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Gujarat. The list includes trains from Secunderabad and Charlapalli to destinations such as Hazrat Nizamuddin, Prayagraj, Danapur and Sasaram. The availability information was compiled as of October 28, 2026. Keep reading to know in detail.

Indian Railways Special Trains 2026

Particulars Details
Railway zone South Central Railway
Announcement Vacant berth availability on special trains
Reported date October 30, 2026
Availability snapshot October 28, 2026
Main originating region Telangana
Destinations covered Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Gujarat
Booking platform IRCTC and railway reservation counters
Main purpose Manage festive-season passenger rush

Which Special Trains Have Available Berths in November 2026?

South Central Railway has listed several special trains with vacant berths on selected travel dates. These services connect major stations in Telangana with destinations across northern and eastern India.

Train Number Special Train Route Destination
07711 Secunderabad – Sirpur Kaghaznagar Telangana
07712 Sirpur Kaghaznagar – Hyderabad Telangana
07023 Charlapalli – Hazrat Nizamuddin Delhi
04122 Charlapalli – Prayagraj Uttar Pradesh
07049 Charlapalli – Danapur Bihar
07041 Charlapalli – Sasaram Bihar
Jalna–Chhapra special Jalna – Chhapra Bihar
Charlapalli–Pratapnagar special Charlapalli – Pratapnagar Gujarat

Delhi Special Train: Charlapalli to Hazrat Nizamuddin

Passengers travelling from Telangana to Delhi can check the Charlapalli–Hazrat Nizamuddin special train, numbered 07023.

Particulars Details
Train number 07023
Starting station Charlapalli
Destination Hazrat Nizamuddin
Destination city Delhi
Railway zone South Central Railway
Availability Vacant berths reported for selected dates

Uttar Pradesh Special Train: Charlapalli to Prayagraj

Passengers travelling towards Uttar Pradesh can check the Charlapalli–Prayagraj special train, numbered 04122.

Particulars Details
Train number 04122
Starting station Charlapalli
Destination Prayagraj
State Uttar Pradesh
Availability Vacant berths reported

Bihar Special Trains: Danapur, Sasaram and Chhapra Routes

Bihar-bound passengers can check multiple special train services connecting Telangana and other originating stations with destinations in the state.

Train Number or Service Route Destination
07049 Charlapalli–Danapur Danapur, Bihar
07041 Charlapalli–Sasaram Sasaram, Bihar
Special service Jalna–Chhapra Chhapra, Bihar

Gujarat Special Train: Charlapalli to Pratapnagar

Passengers travelling towards Gujarat can also check the Charlapalli–Pratapnagar special service.

Particulars Details
Starting station Charlapalli
Destination Pratapnagar
State Gujarat
Railway zone South Central Railway
Availability Vacant berths reported on selected services

Why Is There a Rush for Train Tickets During Diwali and Chhath Puja?

Diwali and Chhath Puja are among the busiest travel periods for Indian Railways. A large number of passengers travel from metropolitan cities and industrial centres to their hometowns.

Reason Impact on Train Bookings
Diwali holidays Increased demand for travel to hometowns
Chhath Puja Higher demand on Bihar-bound routes
School and office holidays More families travel together
Limited confirmed berths Waiting lists increase on popular trains
Festive travel period Special trains are introduced to add capacity

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Executive - Editorial

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

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First Published: Oct 31, 2026, 14:23 IST
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