Indian Railways Festive Special Trains 2026: Seats Available on Delhi, UP, Bihar and Gujarat Routes, Check Train Numbers
South Central Railway has reported vacant berths on several festive special trains connecting Telangana with Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Gujarat. Check train numbers, routes, destinations and how to book tickets.
The festive season has increased demand for train tickets across India, with passengers travelling to their hometowns for Diwali and Chhath Puja. As regular trains remain heavily booked on several routes, South Central Railway (SCR) has shared details of vacant berths available on selected special trains operating during November 2026. Vacant berths are available on several services connecting Telangana with Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Gujarat. The list includes trains from Secunderabad and Charlapalli to destinations such as Hazrat Nizamuddin, Prayagraj, Danapur and Sasaram. The availability information was compiled as of October 28, 2026. Keep reading to know in detail.
Indian Railways Special Trains 2026
|Particulars
|Details
|Railway zone
|South Central Railway
|Announcement
|Vacant berth availability on special trains
|Reported date
|October 30, 2026
|Availability snapshot
|October 28, 2026
|Main originating region
|Telangana
|Destinations covered
|Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Gujarat
|Booking platform
|IRCTC and railway reservation counters
|Main purpose
|Manage festive-season passenger rush
Which Special Trains Have Available Berths in November 2026?
South Central Railway has listed several special trains with vacant berths on selected travel dates. These services connect major stations in Telangana with destinations across northern and eastern India.
|Train Number
|Special Train Route
|Destination
|07711
|Secunderabad – Sirpur Kaghaznagar
|Telangana
|07712
|Sirpur Kaghaznagar – Hyderabad
|Telangana
|07023
|Charlapalli – Hazrat Nizamuddin
|Delhi
|04122
|Charlapalli – Prayagraj
|Uttar Pradesh
|07049
|Charlapalli – Danapur
|Bihar
|07041
|Charlapalli – Sasaram
|Bihar
|Jalna–Chhapra special
|Jalna – Chhapra
|Bihar
|Charlapalli–Pratapnagar special
|Charlapalli – Pratapnagar
|Gujarat
Delhi Special Train: Charlapalli to Hazrat Nizamuddin
Passengers travelling from Telangana to Delhi can check the Charlapalli–Hazrat Nizamuddin special train, numbered 07023.
|Particulars
|Details
|Train number
|07023
|Starting station
|Charlapalli
|Destination
|Hazrat Nizamuddin
|Destination city
|Delhi
|Railway zone
|South Central Railway
|Availability
|Vacant berths reported for selected dates
Uttar Pradesh Special Train: Charlapalli to Prayagraj
Passengers travelling towards Uttar Pradesh can check the Charlapalli–Prayagraj special train, numbered 04122.
|Particulars
|Details
|Train number
|04122
|Starting station
|Charlapalli
|Destination
|Prayagraj
|State
|Uttar Pradesh
|Availability
|Vacant berths reported
Bihar Special Trains: Danapur, Sasaram and Chhapra Routes
Bihar-bound passengers can check multiple special train services connecting Telangana and other originating stations with destinations in the state.
|Train Number or Service
|Route
|Destination
|07049
|Charlapalli–Danapur
|Danapur, Bihar
|07041
|Charlapalli–Sasaram
|Sasaram, Bihar
|Special service
|Jalna–Chhapra
|Chhapra, Bihar
Gujarat Special Train: Charlapalli to Pratapnagar
Passengers travelling towards Gujarat can also check the Charlapalli–Pratapnagar special service.
|Particulars
|Details
|Starting station
|Charlapalli
|Destination
|Pratapnagar
|State
|Gujarat
|Railway zone
|South Central Railway
|Availability
|Vacant berths reported on selected services
Why Is There a Rush for Train Tickets During Diwali and Chhath Puja?
Diwali and Chhath Puja are among the busiest travel periods for Indian Railways. A large number of passengers travel from metropolitan cities and industrial centres to their hometowns.
|Reason
|Impact on Train Bookings
|Diwali holidays
|Increased demand for travel to hometowns
|Chhath Puja
|Higher demand on Bihar-bound routes
|School and office holidays
|More families travel together
|Limited confirmed berths
|Waiting lists increase on popular trains
|Festive travel period
|Special trains are introduced to add capacity
Executive - Editorial
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