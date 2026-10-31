Gurugram Schools to Remain Closed From November 5? Check CAQM's New Pollution Advisory

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The Gurugram district administration has issued a fresh advisory following CAQM's directions to control rising air pollution across Delhi-NCR. From November 5 to 20, 2026, government and private offices will operate with only 50 per cent of staff attending physically, while the remaining employees will work from home. The directions have raised questions about whether schools in Gurugram will also remain closed or shift to online classes. However, no school-closure order has been announced so far. The order also restricts dust-generating construction and demolition activities across the National Capital Region (NCR). However, the current CAQM directions do not mention school closures or online classes. Parents and students should wait for a separate announcement from the Gurugram district administration or the Haryana Education Department before assuming that schools will remain closed.

Also read: CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live: Class 10th, 12th Board Exam Time Table PDF Soon at cbse.gov.in; Check Expected Date, Previous Trend and Latest Updates here No school-closure order has been announced in the CAQM directions shared by the district administration. The current measures focus on reducing pollution through restrictions on construction activities and reduced physical attendance in offices. However, authorities may issue separate instructions for schools depending on the air quality situation. Students and parents should check official district administration and school announcements for updates about physical classes, online classes or any possible closure. What Does the New CAQM Advisory Say? The Commission for Air Quality Management has directed the implementation of precautionary measures across Delhi-NCR from November 5 to November 20, 2026.

The main purpose is to reduce pollution before the period when air quality in the region usually deteriorates during winter. Measure What the directive says Implementation period November 5 to November 20, 2026 Government offices Up to 50% staff can attend physically Private offices Up to 50% staff can attend physically Remaining employees Work from home Construction activities Dust-generating outdoor construction and demolition restricted Area covered Delhi-NCR, with office attendance directions for specified districts Will Government and Private Offices in Gurugram Follow Work From Home? Yes. Government and private offices in Gurugram will have to follow the 50 per cent physical attendance arrangement during the specified period. This means that up to half of the employees can work from their offices, while the remaining employees will work from home. The arrangement will also apply to Delhi, Faridabad, Sonipat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar.

However, exemptions have been provided for essential services and industrial establishments where work-from-home arrangements are not practical. Which Construction Activities Will Be Restricted? The CAQM has directed restrictions on outdoor construction and demolition activities that generate dust across the entire NCR. The restrictions also cover major infrastructure projects, including: Construction activity Status Dust-generating demolition Restricted Outdoor civil construction Restricted Highway and road construction Restricted Flyovers and overbridges Restricted Power transmission lines Restricted Pipeline and telecommunication works Restricted Some essential projects will be exempt from these restrictions. These include work related to Railways, Metro services, airports, hospitals, water supply, sanitation, national security and defence, and other projects of national importance.