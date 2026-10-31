Gurugram Schools to Remain Closed From November 5? Check CAQM's New Pollution Advisory
CAQM has issued pollution-control directions for Gurugram from November 5 to 20, including 50% work-from-home for offices. Check whether schools will remain open.
The Gurugram district administration has issued a fresh advisory following CAQM's directions to control rising air pollution across Delhi-NCR. From November 5 to 20, 2026, government and private offices will operate with only 50 per cent of staff attending physically, while the remaining employees will work from home. The directions have raised questions about whether schools in Gurugram will also remain closed or shift to online classes. However, no school-closure order has been announced so far. The order also restricts dust-generating construction and demolition activities across the National Capital Region (NCR).
However, the current CAQM directions do not mention school closures or online classes. Parents and students should wait for a separate announcement from the Gurugram district administration or the Haryana Education Department before assuming that schools will remain closed.
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Will Schools Be Closed in Gurugram From November 5?
No school-closure order has been announced in the CAQM directions shared by the district administration. The current measures focus on reducing pollution through restrictions on construction activities and reduced physical attendance in offices.
However, authorities may issue separate instructions for schools depending on the air quality situation. Students and parents should check official district administration and school announcements for updates about physical classes, online classes or any possible closure.
What Does the New CAQM Advisory Say?
The Commission for Air Quality Management has directed the implementation of precautionary measures across Delhi-NCR from November 5 to November 20, 2026.
The main purpose is to reduce pollution before the period when air quality in the region usually deteriorates during winter.
|Measure
|What the directive says
|Implementation period
|November 5 to November 20, 2026
|Government offices
|Up to 50% staff can attend physically
|Private offices
|Up to 50% staff can attend physically
|Remaining employees
|Work from home
|Construction activities
|Dust-generating outdoor construction and demolition restricted
|Area covered
|Delhi-NCR, with office attendance directions for specified districts
Will Government and Private Offices in Gurugram Follow Work From Home?
Yes. Government and private offices in Gurugram will have to follow the 50 per cent physical attendance arrangement during the specified period.
This means that up to half of the employees can work from their offices, while the remaining employees will work from home. The arrangement will also apply to Delhi, Faridabad, Sonipat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar.
However, exemptions have been provided for essential services and industrial establishments where work-from-home arrangements are not practical.
Which Construction Activities Will Be Restricted?
The CAQM has directed restrictions on outdoor construction and demolition activities that generate dust across the entire NCR.
The restrictions also cover major infrastructure projects, including:
|Construction activity
|Status
|Dust-generating demolition
|Restricted
|Outdoor civil construction
|Restricted
|Highway and road construction
|Restricted
|Flyovers and overbridges
|Restricted
|Power transmission lines
|Restricted
|Pipeline and telecommunication works
|Restricted
Some essential projects will be exempt from these restrictions. These include work related to Railways, Metro services, airports, hospitals, water supply, sanitation, national security and defence, and other projects of national importance.
Why Has CAQM Issued These Directions?
Air pollution generally increases across Delhi-NCR during the winter months. According to CAQM, its analysis of November air quality data from 2018 to 2025 showed a recurring pattern of high pollution levels, particularly during early and mid-November.
Several factors contribute to this increase, including local vehicle and industrial emissions, crop residue burning and unfavourable weather conditions.
During this period, low wind speeds can prevent polluted air from spreading, causing pollutants to remain concentrated near the ground. The new measures aim to reduce pollution at its source before air quality deteriorates further.
What Should Students and Parents Know?
At present, the CAQM advisory does not direct schools in Gurugram to close or shift to online classes. Any decision regarding school timings, physical attendance or online learning will depend on separate instructions from the concerned authorities.
Parents should follow official school communications and updates from the Gurugram district administration rather than assume that the office work-from-home arrangement also applies to schools.
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Executive
Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.