Karnataka Adds LKG, UKG Classes to 581 Government Schools, Sets Admission Rules for 2026-27

Karnataka has approved the introduction of Lower Kindergarten (LKG) and Upper Kindergarten (UKG) classes in 581 government schools for the 2026-27 academic year, expanding access to early childhood education.

The classes will be introduced under the Samagra Shiksha Karnataka scheme. The government has also laid down guidelines covering admissions, classroom facilities, teacher recruitment and student welfare.

LKG, UKG admission rules

Children aged four to five years will be eligible for admission to LKG. Each approved school will have one LKG section and one UKG section, with a maximum of 40 children in each section.

At least 10 children must enrol for a section to begin. The classes will be conducted from 10 am to 3:30 pm.

The schools will follow a bilingual, activity-based learning approach. Students will also receive bilingual activity books to support classroom learning.