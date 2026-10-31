Karnataka Adds LKG, UKG Classes to 581 Government Schools, Sets Admission Rules for 2026-27
Karnataka has approved LKG and UKG classes in 581 government schools for 2026-27. The new guidelines cover admission age, class size, teacher recruitment, activity-based learning and nutrition for pre-primary students.
Karnataka has approved the introduction of Lower Kindergarten (LKG) and Upper Kindergarten (UKG) classes in 581 government schools for the 2026-27 academic year, expanding access to early childhood education.
The classes will be introduced under the Samagra Shiksha Karnataka scheme. The government has also laid down guidelines covering admissions, classroom facilities, teacher recruitment and student welfare.
LKG, UKG admission rules
Children aged four to five years will be eligible for admission to LKG. Each approved school will have one LKG section and one UKG section, with a maximum of 40 children in each section.
At least 10 children must enrol for a section to begin. The classes will be conducted from 10 am to 3:30 pm.
The schools will follow a bilingual, activity-based learning approach. Students will also receive bilingual activity books to support classroom learning.
Teachers to be appointed for pre-primary classes
Each school will have one teacher for LKG, one for UKG and one ayah or assistant. These appointments will be temporary and will continue for 10 months, until March 31 of the relevant academic year.
Candidates applying for teaching posts must have passed PUC with at least 50% marks and hold a relevant pre-primary teaching qualification recognised by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).
The accepted qualifications include a diploma in nursery or pre-school teacher education, a diploma in early childhood education of at least two years, or a B.Ed. in Nursery Education.
If qualified pre-primary teachers are unavailable, candidates with at least 50% marks in PUC and an NCTE-recognised Diploma in Education may also be considered.
Schools to provide meals and learning facilities
The guidelines also cover facilities for children enrolled in the new classes. Students will receive bilingual activity books and access to the required classroom infrastructure and learning materials.
The scheme also provides for hot-cooked midday meals, milk under the Ksheera Bhagya programme and supplementary nutrition, including eggs, as per the prescribed provisions.
Schools will register students on the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) and record daily attendance through the NITRANTHARA app.
Education officials at the district and taluk levels will monitor the implementation of the programme, including enrolment, staff qualifications and attendance records.
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Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.