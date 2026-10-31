IIT Guwahati, Tata Electronics to Launch Semiconductor Courses and Practical Training for Students
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati and Tata Electronics have partnered to establish a Centre of Excellence for semiconductor education and research. The initiative will introduce diploma-level and BTech programmes with practical training, while also extending learning opportunities to students and faculty members across Assam and the Northeast.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has signed an agreement with Tata Electronics to expand semiconductor education and training opportunities for students. The partnership will focus on developing industry-ready professionals through specialised courses, practical training and research.
Under the agreement, the two institutions will establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE) at the IIT Guwahati campus. The centre will focus on semiconductor Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP), an important area of semiconductor manufacturing.
The initiative aims to strengthen technical education and help students develop skills required by the semiconductor industry.
Diploma and BTech programmes planned
IIT Guwahati will lead the development and delivery of the educational programmes. These will include diploma-level training and BTech-level engineering programmes in semiconductor ATMP.
The courses will combine classroom learning with hands-on training. IIT Guwahati and Tata Electronics will jointly develop the course content, learning resources and specialised training modules.
Students will also have opportunities to receive practical training at Tata Electronics. Undergraduate and postgraduate students will be able to participate in research projects related to semiconductor packaging, assembly and testing.
Training opportunities for other institutions
The collaboration will also extend beyond IIT Guwahati. The two institutions will identify engineering colleges, universities and polytechnics that can participate in the initiative.
Students from these institutions will receive access to semiconductor-focused training, while faculty members will be trained to improve their teaching capabilities in the field.
The Centre of Excellence will serve as the main hub for academic and research activities under the partnership.
According to IIT Guwahati, the initiative aims to connect educational institutions, industry and students through specialised learning and practical training.
The partnership is also expected to strengthen the semiconductor talent pool in Assam and the Northeast by expanding access to industry-focused technical education.
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Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.