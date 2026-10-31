IIT Guwahati, Tata Electronics to Launch Semiconductor Courses and Practical Training for Students

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has signed an agreement with Tata Electronics to expand semiconductor education and training opportunities for students. The partnership will focus on developing industry-ready professionals through specialised courses, practical training and research.

Under the agreement, the two institutions will establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE) at the IIT Guwahati campus. The centre will focus on semiconductor Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP), an important area of semiconductor manufacturing.

The initiative aims to strengthen technical education and help students develop skills required by the semiconductor industry.

Diploma and BTech programmes planned

IIT Guwahati will lead the development and delivery of the educational programmes. These will include diploma-level training and BTech-level engineering programmes in semiconductor ATMP.