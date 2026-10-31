UCEED, CEED 2027 Registration Deadline Extended: IIT Bombay Extends Application Window to November 5
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has extended the online registration deadlines for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED 2027) and the Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED 2027). The deadline to submit online application forms with regular registration fees has been moved from October 31 to November 5, 2026 (11:59 PM IST). Furthermore, candidates who miss this regular submission window can apply with a late fee of ₹500 until November 10, 2026 (5:00 PM IST) via the designated application portals.
UCEED & CEED 2027: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has now amended the schedule of the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED 2027) and Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED 2027), providing additional time to the aspirants of design to apply for their entrance exams. Previously set on October 31, 2026, the last date of online registration with normal fee has now been postponed to November 5, 2026.
This has come as a great sigh of relief for thousands of undergraduate and postgraduate candidates who are struggling with the processes of documentation, category verification forms, qualifying examinations' certificate by college heads, and choice of city for examination. UCEED serves as the national level admission test for B.Des courses at IITs and collaborating institutes whereas CEED oversees admissions to highly acclaimed Master of Design (M.Des) and doctoral design research programs. According to the revised timetable, the candidates missing the last date of application with regular fee would be provided a chance to apply in the late fee period until November 10, 2026.
UCEED & CEED 2027: Revised Registration Timetable
Below are the revised registration timetable related to the UCEED & CEED 2027:
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Event
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Previous Deadline
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Revised Extended Deadline
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Online Registration with Regular Fee
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October 31, 2026 (11:59 PM)
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November 5, 2026 (up to 11:59 PM IST)
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Online Registration with Late Fee (₹500)
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November 6, 2026 (5:00 PM)
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November 10, 2026 (up to 5:00 PM IST)
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Admit Card Release Date
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January 1, 2027 (1:00 PM)
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January 1, 2027 (1:00 PM)
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Admit Card Discrepancy Rectification
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January 8, 2027 (5:00 PM)
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January 8, 2027 (5:00 PM)
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Date & Time of Examination
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January 17, 2027 (9:00 AM – 12:00 PM)
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January 17, 2027 (Sunday)
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Declaration of Results
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March 3 (CEED) / March 6 (UCEED), 2027
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As scheduled
How to Apply for UCEED 2027 Exam?
Candidates seeking admission to appear for UCEED examination can follow the process as follows:
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Visit official site at http://uceed.iitb.ac.in or Click Here
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Click on registration portal
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Proceed with registration by providing all necessary information
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Upload photograph, signature, age proof, and other relevant certificates
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Make payment of registration fee online and submit application form
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Print and save the confirmation page.
How to Apply for CEED Exam 2027?
Students can follow below procedure to apply for IIT Bombay CEED test:
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Go to CEED application website, Click here
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Create account on website using your email id, name and date of birth.
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Clear the eligibility criteria by providing qualifying examination data.
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Provide your personal details, educational details, and contact details along with choosing three preferable test centres.
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Upload your passport size photograph, digital signature and certificate in prescribed format.
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Make payment of CEED Form fee using net banking or credit/debit card.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.