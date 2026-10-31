UCEED, CEED 2027 Registration Deadline Extended: IIT Bombay Extends Application Window to November 5

UCEED & CEED 2027: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has now amended the schedule of the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED 2027) and Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED 2027), providing additional time to the aspirants of design to apply for their entrance exams. Previously set on October 31, 2026, the last date of online registration with normal fee has now been postponed to November 5, 2026.

This has come as a great sigh of relief for thousands of undergraduate and postgraduate candidates who are struggling with the processes of documentation, category verification forms, qualifying examinations' certificate by college heads, and choice of city for examination. UCEED serves as the national level admission test for B.Des courses at IITs and collaborating institutes whereas CEED oversees admissions to highly acclaimed Master of Design (M.Des) and doctoral design research programs. According to the revised timetable, the candidates missing the last date of application with regular fee would be provided a chance to apply in the late fee period until November 10, 2026.