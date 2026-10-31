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HPRCA JE Result 2026 (OUT): Check Direct Link to Download Junior Engineer Final Merit List PDF at hprca.hp.gov.in

By Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Last Updated: Oct 31, 2026, 16:54 IST

HPRCA JE Result 2026 has been declared on October 30 for Junior Engineer (Civil) Post Code 26016. A total of 149 candidates have been selected after the CBT and document verification process. Candidates can download the final merit list PDF from hprca.hp.gov.in and check their roll numbers, names and normalization scores. Check all details here.

HPRCA JE Result 2026 (OUT): Check Direct Link to Download Junior Engineer Final Merit List PDF at hprca.hp.gov.in
HPRCA JE Result 2026 (OUT): Check Direct Link to Download Junior Engineer Final Merit List PDF at hprca.hp.gov.in

Key Points

  • HPRCA declared the final Junior Engineer (Civil) result on October 30, 2026.
  • A total of 149 candidates were selected for Junior Engineer (Civil) posts.
  • The Computer Based Test was conducted on August 9, 2026.

HPRCA JE Result 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) has officially declared the final result for the Junior Engineer (Civil) recruitment on October 30, 2026. All those candidates who have appeared for the exam can now check the result from the official website of HPRCA at hprca.hp.gov.in. The Computer based exam was conducted on August 9, 2026 in which 6726 candidates appeared for the exam and its results were subsequently announced on October 8, 2026. The commission has selected 149 candidates for the Junior Engineer (Civil) (Job Trainee) posts. The final selection list has been released after the completion of the document verification process. Candidates can check their roll numbers in the PDF to see their shortlisting status.

HPRCA JE Result 2026 Download Link

The HPRCA Junior Engineer Final Result 2026 is now available online. The commission has released the final merit list after completing the document verification round. Candidates must search for their roll number in the result PDF to confirm whether they have been selected. Check the direct link to download HPRCA JE Result 2026 in the table below.

HPRCA Result 2026 Link

      Click Here

HPRCA Junior Engineer Final Result 2026 Highlights

Candidates can check the important details related to the HPRCA JE Final Result 2026 in the table below.

Particulars

Details

Conducting Authority

Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog

Post Name

Junior Engineer (Civil)

Post Type

Job Trainee

Post Code

26016

Advertisement Number

06/2026

Total Vacancies

149

Exam Name

Computer Based Screening Test

Exam Date

August 9, 2026

CBT Result Date

October 8, 2026

Final Result Status

Released

Selected Candidates

149

Selection Process

CBT and Document Verification

Official Website

hprca.hp.gov.in

How to Download HPRCA JE Result 2026?

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the HPRCA Junior Engineer Final Merit List PDF

  • Visit the official website of HPRCA at hprca.hp.gov.in.

  • On the homepage you have to click on the Press Note Section. 

  • Now click on the link that reads''Final result for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) Post Code-26016’’

  • The final merit list pdf will open on your screen.

  • Use the search option or press Ctrl+F and enter your roll number.

  • Download and save the list for future reference.

Details Mentioned in HPRCA JE Final Result 2026 PDF

The HPRCA Junior Engineer Final Merit List PDF contains crucial details related to the recruitment and selection of candidates. Candidates can check the following things mentioned in the results.

  • Name of the recruiting organisation

  • Post name and post code

  • Advertisement number

  • Roll numbers of selected candidates

  • Name of candidates

  • Normalization Scores

  • Instructions related to further recruitment formalities.

For more details and further updates related to the joining and appointment formalities candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly.


Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Deepanshu Upadhayaya

Executive - Editorial

    Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his  accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.

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    First Published: Oct 31, 2026, 16:54 IST
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