HPRCA JE Result 2026 (OUT): Check Direct Link to Download Junior Engineer Final Merit List PDF at hprca.hp.gov.in
HPRCA JE Result 2026 has been declared on October 30 for Junior Engineer (Civil) Post Code 26016. A total of 149 candidates have been selected after the CBT and document verification process. Candidates can download the final merit list PDF from hprca.hp.gov.in and check their roll numbers, names and normalization scores. Check all details here.
Key Points
- HPRCA declared the final Junior Engineer (Civil) result on October 30, 2026.
- A total of 149 candidates were selected for Junior Engineer (Civil) posts.
- The Computer Based Test was conducted on August 9, 2026.
HPRCA JE Result 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) has officially declared the final result for the Junior Engineer (Civil) recruitment on October 30, 2026. All those candidates who have appeared for the exam can now check the result from the official website of HPRCA at hprca.hp.gov.in. The Computer based exam was conducted on August 9, 2026 in which 6726 candidates appeared for the exam and its results were subsequently announced on October 8, 2026. The commission has selected 149 candidates for the Junior Engineer (Civil) (Job Trainee) posts. The final selection list has been released after the completion of the document verification process. Candidates can check their roll numbers in the PDF to see their shortlisting status.
HPRCA JE Result 2026 Download Link
The HPRCA Junior Engineer Final Result 2026 is now available online. The commission has released the final merit list after completing the document verification round. Candidates must search for their roll number in the result PDF to confirm whether they have been selected. Check the direct link to download HPRCA JE Result 2026 in the table below.
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HPRCA Result 2026 Link
HPRCA Junior Engineer Final Result 2026 Highlights
Candidates can check the important details related to the HPRCA JE Final Result 2026 in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog
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Post Name
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Junior Engineer (Civil)
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Post Type
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Job Trainee
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Post Code
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26016
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Advertisement Number
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06/2026
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Total Vacancies
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149
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Exam Name
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Computer Based Screening Test
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Exam Date
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August 9, 2026
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CBT Result Date
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October 8, 2026
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Final Result Status
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Released
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Selected Candidates
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149
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Selection Process
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CBT and Document Verification
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Official Website
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hprca.hp.gov.in
How to Download HPRCA JE Result 2026?
Candidates can follow the steps below to download the HPRCA Junior Engineer Final Merit List PDF
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Visit the official website of HPRCA at hprca.hp.gov.in.
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On the homepage you have to click on the Press Note Section.
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Now click on the link that reads''Final result for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) Post Code-26016’’
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The final merit list pdf will open on your screen.
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Use the search option or press Ctrl+F and enter your roll number.
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Download and save the list for future reference.
Details Mentioned in HPRCA JE Final Result 2026 PDF
The HPRCA Junior Engineer Final Merit List PDF contains crucial details related to the recruitment and selection of candidates. Candidates can check the following things mentioned in the results.
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Name of the recruiting organisation
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Post name and post code
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Advertisement number
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Roll numbers of selected candidates
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Name of candidates
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Normalization Scores
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Instructions related to further recruitment formalities.
For more details and further updates related to the joining and appointment formalities candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.