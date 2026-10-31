HPRCA JE Result 2026 (OUT): Check Direct Link to Download Junior Engineer Final Merit List PDF at hprca.hp.gov.in

HPRCA JE Result 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) has officially declared the final result for the Junior Engineer (Civil) recruitment on October 30, 2026. All those candidates who have appeared for the exam can now check the result from the official website of HPRCA at hprca.hp.gov.in. The Computer based exam was conducted on August 9, 2026 in which 6726 candidates appeared for the exam and its results were subsequently announced on October 8, 2026. The commission has selected 149 candidates for the Junior Engineer (Civil) (Job Trainee) posts. The final selection list has been released after the completion of the document verification process. Candidates can check their roll numbers in the PDF to see their shortlisting status.

HPRCA JE Result 2026 Download Link

The HPRCA Junior Engineer Final Result 2026 is now available online. The commission has released the final merit list after completing the document verification round. Candidates must search for their roll number in the result PDF to confirm whether they have been selected. Check the direct link to download HPRCA JE Result 2026 in the table below.