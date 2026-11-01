UPSSSC PET 2026 Exam Analysis (1 November): Check Shift 1 and 2 Subject Wise Paper Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

Key Points UPSSSC PET 2026 exams are on Oct 25, Oct 30, Nov 1, conducted in two shifts.

Over 35 lakh candidates registered for the UPSSSC PET 2026 examination.

Initial feedback for October 30, 2026 shifts indicated a moderate difficulty level.

UPSSSC PET Exam Analysis 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is conducting the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2026 on October 25, October 30 and November 1. More than 35 lakh candidates have registered for the examination this year. The UP PET exam is being conducted in two shifts: the first shift from 10 AM to 12 PM and the second shift from 3 PM to 5 PM. The first and second shift of the October 30 examination has been successfully conducted in offline pen and paper mode. The question paper consists of 100 questions covering various subjects such as General Studies, unseen Hindi passages, graph interpretation and table interpretation. The UP PET is a qualifying examination conducted for recruitment to various Group B and Group C posts in Uttar Pradesh. In this article we will provide a detailed analysis of the UPSSSC PET examination conducted on October 30, 2026 including the section wise paper review, overall difficulty level and expected good attempts based on initial feedback from candidates.

UPSSSC PET Question Paper Oct 30 UPSSSC PET Exam Analysis 2026 in Hindi UPSSSC PET Exam Timings 2026 The UPSSSC PET 2026 examination is being conducted in two shifts on October 25, October 30 and November 1. Candidates who will be appearing for the exam must check their respective shift timings to avoid any last minute delays. The first shift is scheduled from 10 AM to 12 PM while the second shift will be held from 3 PM to 5 PM. Check the complete exam schedule below. Exam Date Shift 1 Shift 2 October 25, 2026 10 AM – 12 PM 3 PM – 5 PM October 30, 2026 10 AM – 12 PM 3 PM – 5 PM November 1, 2026 10 AM – 12 PM 3 PM – 5 PM UP PET Exam Analysis 2026 The UPSSSC PET Exam Analysis 2026 provides important insights into the overall difficulty level of the examination, subject wise and topic wise analysis and the types of questions asked. The analysis is based on the initial feedback shared by candidates who appeared for the examination.

Candidates who appeared for the UPSSSC PET 2026 shared their initial reactions to the question paper.

According to the initial feedback the overall difficulty level of the examination was moderate.

Questions from General Studies, Hindi, Data Interpretation and other subjects were reported to be easy to moderate in difficulty. UPSSSC PET Exam Analysis 2026: November 1 Shift 1 Difficulty Level & Good Attempts The UPSSSC PET 2026 first shift examination has been conducted. Those candidates who will appear for the second shift can check the difficulty level based on the feedback received. Check the subject wise difficulty level and expected good attempts in the table below. Subject No. of Questions Difficulty Level Good Attempts Indian History 5 Moderate 2-4 Indian National Movement 5 Moderate To Difficult 2-3 Geography 5 Easy 3-4 Indian Economy 5 Moderate to Difficult 2-3 Indian Constitution & Public Administration 5 Easy to Moderate 4-5 General Science 5 Moderate 2-4 Elementary Arithmetic 5 Easy to Moderate 3-4 General Hindi 5 Moderate to Difficult 1-3 General English 5 Moderate 2-3 Logic & Reasoning 5 Moderate 3-4 Current Affairs 10 Moderate 5-7 General Awareness 10 Moderate to Difficult 4-6 Analysis of Hindi Unseen Passage 10 Moderate 5-7 Graph Interpretation 10 Moderate to Difficult 6-8 Table Interpretation 10 Moderate 6-8 Overall 100 Moderate 65-67

UPSSSC PET Exam Analysis 2026: October 30 Shift 1 Difficulty Level & Good Attempts The UPSSSC PET 2026 first shift examination has been successfully conducted. Candidates appearing for the second shift can get an idea of the paper difficulty level based on the initial feedback. Those who appeared for the examination can check the subject wise difficulty level and expected good attempts in the table below Subject No. of Questions Difficulty Level Good Attempts Indian History 5 Moderate 3-4 Indian National Movement 5 Easy To Moderate 4-5 Geography 5 Moderate to Difficult 2-3 Indian Economy 5 Moderate 3-4 Indian Constitution & Public Administration 5 Easy 4-5 General Science 5 Moderate 2-3 Elementary Arithmetic 5 Easy 4-5 General Hindi 5 Moderate 3-4 General English 5 Easy to Moderate 3-4 Logic & Reasoning 5 Moderate 2-3 Current Affairs 10 Moderate to Difficult 6-7 General Awareness 10 Moderate 5-7 Analysis of Hindi Unseen Passage 10 Easy 7-8 Graph Interpretation 10 Moderate 6-7 Table Interpretation 10 Moderate to Difficult 6-7 Overall 100 Moderate 70-74

UPSSSC PET Exam Analysis 2026: October 30 Shift 2 Difficulty Level & Good Attempts The UPSSSC PET 2026 second shift was also conducted successfully. With this the examination for both the shifts on October 30, 2026 has been done. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can now check the subject wise difficulty level and expected good attempts below. Subject No. of Questions Difficulty Level Good Attempts Indian History 5 Easy 3-4 Indian National Movement 5 Moderate 2-3 Geography 5 Difficult 1-3 Indian Economy 5 Moderate 3-4 Indian Constitution & Public Administration 5 Easy to Moderate 3-4 General Science 5 Moderate To difficult 2-3 Elementary Arithmetic 5 Easy 2-3 General Hindi 5 Moderate to Difficult 2-3 General English 5 Moderate 3-4 Logic & Reasoning 5 Moderate 3-4 Current Affairs 10 Moderate 6-8 General Awareness 10 Moderate to Difficult 5-7 Analysis of Hindi Unseen Passage 10 Easy to Moderate 6-8 Graph Interpretation 10 Moderate 5-7 Table Interpretation 10 Moderate 6-8 Overall 100 Moderate 68-72