SGPGI Admit Card 2026 Out For Nursing Officer And Other Posts, Check Hall Ticket PDF Download Link

SGPGI Nursing Officer Admit Card 2026: The Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) on October 30 has released the SGPGI Nursing Officer Admit Card 2026 for the posts of Nursing Officer and Hospital Attendant Gr-II. All those candidates who have to appear in the Phase II Mains exam round for these posts can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at the official website-sgpgims.eapplynow.com. The authority is set to conduct the stage 2 exam for Nursing Officer and other posts on November 01, 2026.

SGPGI Nursing Officer Admit Card 2026:Download Link

Candidates appearing appeariing in the written exam for the posts of Nursing Officer and Hospital Attendant Gr-II can download the E-Admit Card from the website https://sgpgims.eapplynow.com/. You will get all the crucial details regarding the written exam mentioned on the admit card. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-