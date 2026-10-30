SGPGI Admit Card 2026 Out For Nursing Officer And Other Posts, Check Hall Ticket PDF Download Link
SGPGI Nursing Officer Admit Card 2026 for the posts of Nursing Officer and Hospital Attendant Gr-II has been released on October 30, by the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) on its official website. Candidates can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at the official website-sgpgims.eapplynow.com.
SGPGI Nursing Officer Admit Card 2026: The Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) on October 30 has released the SGPGI Nursing Officer Admit Card 2026 for the posts of Nursing Officer and Hospital Attendant Gr-II. All those candidates who have to appear in the Phase II Mains exam round for these posts can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at the official website-sgpgims.eapplynow.com. The authority is set to conduct the stage 2 exam for Nursing Officer and other posts on November 01, 2026.
SGPGI Nursing Officer Admit Card 2026:Download Link
Candidates appearing appeariing in the written exam for the posts of Nursing Officer and Hospital Attendant Gr-II can download the E-Admit Card from the website https://sgpgims.eapplynow.com/. You will get all the crucial details regarding the written exam mentioned on the admit card. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-
|SGPGI Nursing Officer Admit Card 2026
|Click Here
How to Download the SGPGI Nursing Officer Admit Card 2026?
You will have to use your login credentials to access the link at the official website sgpgims.eapplynow.com. You can follow these steps to download your SGPGI Nursing Officer admit card given below-
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Step 1: Go to the official website of SGPGI sgpgims.eapplynow.com.
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Step 2: Click on the “SGPGI Nursing Officer Stage II 2026 Admit Card” link given there.
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Step 3: Provide your login credentials to the link and click on Submit.
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Step 4: View and download the SGPGI Nursing Officer Hall Ticket 2026 for future reference.
Important Instructions For SGPGI Nursing Officer Admit Card 2026?
Candidates who are going to appear in the Nursing Officer & Hospital Attendant Gr-II exam on November 01, 2026, should ensure that they have gone through the exam day guidelines before attempting the examination. Candidates should reach the exam centre before the reporting time in order to complete all the requirements of the exam. Candidates should adhere to these instructions and ensure a smooth and hassle-free exam experience.
Admit Card and ID Proof: Candidates should carry their admit cards and a valid photo ID i.e. (Voter ID, Aadhar, Driving Licence, Passport etc)
Avoid Prohibited Items: Candidates should avoid items which are not allowed in exam centers, including mobile phones, smartwatches, earphones, and other equipment.
OMR Instructions: Follow the proper guidelines during filling the OMR sheet in the same manner as mentioned in the instructions.
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