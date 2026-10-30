Jamia Millia Islamia to Resume Offline Classes from Nov 2, New Order Issued on Semester Exams

News

Jamia Millia Islamia has issued a new notification regarding offline classes and examinations for undergraduate and postgraduate courses. As per the latest notification issued, offline classes and offline examinations shall resume at Jamia Millia Islamia with effect from Monday, November 2, 2026. According to media reports, the notification comes after an earlier order issued regarding conducting the classes online for students until November 24, 2026. Students of Jamia Millia Islamia have been protesting, demanding the restoration of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students Union and the announcement of an election schedule. The university in its earlier notification had mentioned that online classes had been extended until November 24. The university had also released a schedule for the online theory and practical exams for odd semester students. The latest notification now directs all faculties and departments to restart offline academic activities from November 2, 2026 onwards.

As per the new order, classes will be conducted offline as per the timetable issued by the respective departments and faculties. Exams, including mid-semester and end-semester, and other scheduled assessments will be conducted offline. Students have also been instructed to attend the offline classes and appear for the exams as per the schedule released. The notification further states that regular attendance is compulsory, and students have been directed to comply with the academic rules and regulations issued. The deans, heads of departments, directors of centres and other concerned officials have also been directed to ensure that necessary arrangements are made for smooth functioning of academic activities, including availability of classrooms, seating arrangements and examination invigilation.