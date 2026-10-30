Jamia Millia Islamia to Resume Offline Classes from Nov 2, New Order Issued on Semester Exams
JMI has reportedly issued a new notification ordering offline classes to commence fro UG and PG students from November 2, 2026. Exams for odd semesters will also be conducted as per the prepared schedule.
Jamia Millia Islamia has issued a new notification regarding offline classes and examinations for undergraduate and postgraduate courses. As per the latest notification issued, offline classes and offline examinations shall resume at Jamia Millia Islamia with effect from Monday, November 2, 2026.
According to media reports, the notification comes after an earlier order issued regarding conducting the classes online for students until November 24, 2026. Students of Jamia Millia Islamia have been protesting, demanding the restoration of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students Union and the announcement of an election schedule. The university in its earlier notification had mentioned that online classes had been extended until November 24. The university had also released a schedule for the online theory and practical exams for odd semester students. The latest notification now directs all faculties and departments to restart offline academic activities from November 2, 2026 onwards.
As per the new order, classes will be conducted offline as per the timetable issued by the respective departments and faculties. Exams, including mid-semester and end-semester, and other scheduled assessments will be conducted offline. Students have also been instructed to attend the offline classes and appear for the exams as per the schedule released.
The notification further states that regular attendance is compulsory, and students have been directed to comply with the academic rules and regulations issued. The deans, heads of departments, directors of centres and other concerned officials have also been directed to ensure that necessary arrangements are made for smooth functioning of academic activities, including availability of classrooms, seating arrangements and examination invigilation.
The university announced that May 15, 2027 will be the deadline to finalise students' union constitution and appealed to protesting students to end theur strike and demonstrations. The university has reportedly accepted all three demands, including finalisation and implementation of the JMISU constitution by the given deadline.
The university administration has also agreed to withdraw show-cause notices and revoke disciplinary proceedings, rustigations, suspensions and campus ban orders linked to the protest period. The constitution will be drafted with participation from student representatives of every faculty, along with professors and legal experts, to ensure democratic representation.
The draft will then be reviewed by students and the university committee before being circulated to stakeholders for comments. The draft will undergo legal scrutiny and be placed before the Academic Council, Executive Council and Visitor's nominee for approval.
Student elections will be held as per Lyngdoh Committee guidelines either within six weeks of the commencement of the academic session or within 15 days of the final approval of he constitution.
Also Read: Jamia Vandalism: Education Minister Pralhad Joshi Warns Against Hooliganism, Forms 7-Member Panel
Jamia Protest Day 16: Minister Says Talks On, Students Claim Deadlock Over Union Elections
Jamia Protest: Students Refuse to Vacate Campus, Demand Fixed Election Dates
JMI Announces Online Classes Until November 24, End Semester Practicals and Viva to be Held Online
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.