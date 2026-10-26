As Delhi is preparing to implement winter air pollution control plan for ensuring tighter vehicle entry rules from November 1, 2026 commuters travelling from Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, where more than 10 lakh vehicles reportedly do not fulfill Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) emission standards can be massively affected. The move will remain in force until January 31, 2027. The policy aims to lower vehicular emissions during winter, when air quality in Delhi frequently degrades. Vehicles registered outside Delhi that fail to meet BS-VI standards will be prohibited from entering the city during the specified period, depending on notified exemptions. NCR Cities Face Significant Impact From Winter Pollution Plan Transport department reviews indicate that nearly two lakh vehicles in Gurugram and Faridabad fall below BS-VI emission standards. Around 70% of these vehicles are from the BS-III and BS-IV categories. The two Haryana districts also have around 50,000 commercial vehicles that do not fulfill the necessary standards.

The situation is especially crucial in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh. Noida and Greater Noida together comprise over four lakh vehicles below BS-VI norms. BS-IV vehicles represent over half of this total, with petrol cars consisting of a substantial proportion. Which Vehicles Are Exempted from Curbs? The restrictions target non-BS-VI vehicles registered outside Delhi. Vehicles complying with BS-VI standards will be allowed under this rule. Electric and CNG vehicles are exempt, along with ambulances, fire tenders and specified essential-service vehicles. Delhi-registered vehicles are also outside the ambit of this entry restriction, although other applicable vehicle rules will continue. Delhi-NCR Border Checks to Become Stricter Authorities are preparing to bolster enforcement at Delhi's entry points. Artificial intelligence-powered Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras will scan registration plates and help officials review possibly non-compliant vehicles.

Physical inspections and extra monitoring are also expected at vital border routes connecting Delhi with NCR cities. What Delhi-NCR Commuters Should Do? Commuters travelling daily from NCR cities should check their vehicle's emission levels and registration details before November 1. Those using banned vehicles may need alternative transport, including the Metro, buses or other vehicles. Who will be Denied Fuel from November 1? Besides Entry, Delhi is also implementing ‘No Pollution Under Control (PUC), No Fuel’ rule under the Winter Pollution Action Plan from November 1, 2026. Fuel stations will be mandated to deny fuel to vehicles without a valid PUC certificate, with number-plate recognition systems being operational at around 500 fuel stations across the capital. Penalty for vehicles Breaching Pollution Rules

• Driving without a valid PUC (Pollution Under Control) certificate carries a fine of ₹10,000, and petrol/diesel/CNG/LPG stations will deny fuel to any vehicle without a valid PUC. • Trespassing entry rules for non-BS6 commercial/goods vehicles: Penalties can cross up to ₹20,000 at border checkpoints. Rules for Interstate Buses to Enter Delhi Diesel buses coming from other states that do not fulfill BS6 emission parameters will continue to be banned from entering Delhi. Diversion of Through-Traffic Trucks Trucks and other goods vehicles whose final destination is not Delhi should use the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE), the Western Peripheral Expressway (WPE) or other created alternative routes instead of entering the city. Restrictions on Tractors and Jugaad Vehicles Tractors and local "jugaad" vehicles will not be permitted to enter Delhi where the rule applies.

How to check if your vehicle is allowed in Delhi-NCR? Motorists can know their vehicle details through the government's VAHAN database, accessible via the Parivahan Sewa website. Open the vehicle-details service, known as “Know Your Vehicle Details”, and enter your registration number. After completing the needed verification, look for the “Emission Norms” or “Norms” field in the vehicle record. It should identify the eligibility standard, such as Bharat Stage IV or Bharat Stage VI. If the information is unknown, check your physical or digital Registration Certificate (RC). You can also consult Form 22, the manufacturer's certificate containing details of the vehicle's compliance with applicable standards. An authorised dealer or the manufacturer can help determine eligibility if your documents do not give a clear answer.