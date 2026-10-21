Delhi sees imposition of Stage-I restrictions of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) after air quality degraded to the ‘poor’ category on October 21, 2026. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) launched the anti-pollution measures as pollution levels grew across the national capital, thus signalling the ushering in of another challenging winter season. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 238 at 10 am on Wednesday, marking the first day of the season when air quality stepped into the poor category. The AQI was recorded at 179 on October 20, thus signalling a massive deterioration within a day. What is GRAP Pollution Plan and when is it implemented? The Graded Response Action Plan is a measure developed to control air pollution in Delhi-NCR through continuously tighter measures. It has four stages, activated according to the severity of air pollution.

Stage-I applies when the AQI falls between 201 and 300, listed as ‘poor’. Stage-II is triggered when the AQI reaches 301-400, or ‘very poor’. Stage-III applies at 401-450, classified as ‘severe’, while Stage-IV is activated when the AQI exceeds 450, entering the ‘severe plus’ category. What restrictions apply under GRAP-I in Delhi-NCR? Under Stage-I, authorities must aggravate efforts to control road dust, construction emissions and other local pollution sources. Measures include mechanised road sweeping, water sprinkling on roads and dust-prone areas, and tighter inspections of construction and demolition sites. Agencies are also mandated to bolster waste management, prevent open burning of garbage and leaves, and survey polluting vehicles. Industrial units, power plants and brick kilns are checked to ensure compliance with set emission standards.

The latest GRAP measures also brings some extra rules into Stage-I, including restrictions relating to diesel generator sets and the entry of some older buses from nearby areas, depending on the applicable rules and exemptions. GRAP Stage 1 implemented later this year Delhi implemented Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) later this year than in previous years, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Wednesday, adding that the government was prepared with preventive restrictions, including limits on polluting vehicles, staggered office timings and work-from-home arrangements, to combat winter air pollution. Sirsa said the city had gone longer than normal without GRAP restrictions this year, owing to the improvement to the Rekha Gupta-led government’s sustained efforts and public participation.