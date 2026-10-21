SLAT 2027 Application Form Last Date December 4, Check Documents Required To Apply
SLAT 2027 application deadline is December 4, 2026. Check the documents required, registration steps, application fee and exam dates for the Symbiosis Law Admission Test.
Symbiosis International (Deemed University) will close the application process for the Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT) 2027 on December 4, 2026. Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate law programmes at Symbiosis Law Schools can apply through the official website, slat-test.org.
Candidates must enter their personal and academic details and upload the required documents while filling out the application form. They should keep all documents ready before starting registration to avoid mistakes or delays.
There will be no correction window for the SLAT 2027 application form, so candidates should carefully check all details before submitting it.
Documents Required For SLAT 2027 Registration
Candidates should keep the following documents and details ready before filling out the SLAT 2027 application form:
- Recent passport-size photograph
- Scanned signature
- Class 10 marksheet as proof of date of birth
- Class 12 marksheet or admit card
- Valid photo identity proof
- Active email address and mobile number
- Online payment details for the application fee
Candidates must also provide their parents' names, academic marks and residential address. All scanned files should be clear and readable and meet the size and format requirements mentioned on the official website.
Candidates can select up to three preferred examination centres. They should decide their preferences before beginning the registration process.
How To Apply For SLAT 2027?
Candidates can follow these steps to complete their SLAT 2027 registration:
1. Visit the official website, slat-test.org.
2. Click on the SLAT 2027 registration link.
3. Register using an active email address and mobile number.
4. Enter the required personal and academic details.
5. Select the law programme and examination date.
6. Upload the photograph and signature.
7. Pay the application fee online.
8. Review the details and submit the form.
9. Download and save the confirmation page and payment receipt.
Candidates should keep their transaction ID and payment receipt safe for future reference.
SLAT 2027 Application Fee
The SLAT 2027 test registration fee is Rs 2,550 for each selected test date, excluding applicable taxes. Candidates should check the official website for complete details about the fee and payment process.
SLAT 2027 Exam Dates
The SLAT 2027 examination will be conducted on the following dates:
- SLAT Test 1: December 19, 2026
- SLAT Test 2: December 26, 2026
Candidates should complete their applications before the December 4 deadline and regularly check the official website for examination-related updates.
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Executive
Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.