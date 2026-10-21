SLAT 2027 Application Form Last Date December 4, Check Documents Required To Apply

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) will close the application process for the Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT) 2027 on December 4, 2026. Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate law programmes at Symbiosis Law Schools can apply through the official website, slat-test.org.

Candidates must enter their personal and academic details and upload the required documents while filling out the application form. They should keep all documents ready before starting registration to avoid mistakes or delays.

There will be no correction window for the SLAT 2027 application form, so candidates should carefully check all details before submitting it.

Documents Required For SLAT 2027 Registration

Candidates should keep the following documents and details ready before filling out the SLAT 2027 application form: