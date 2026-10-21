JKSSB JE Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT For 127 Mechanical Posts; Check Eligibility & Other Details

JKSSB JE Recruitment 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the official notification for JKSSB JE Mechanical Recruitment 2026. Under Advertisement Notification No. 10 of 2026, a total of 127 vacancies for Junior Engineer (Mechanical) will be filled in the Public Works (R&B) Department through direct recruitment. The notification was released on October 21, 2026. Online applications will begin on November 16, 2026, and the last date to apply is December 15, 2026. Candidates must check the official notification carefully before applying. In this article, we share the eligibility, age limit, selection process, and other key details.

JKSSB Recruitment 2026 Highlights

The table below gives the key details of the recruitment so candidates can see them at a glance before reading the full article.