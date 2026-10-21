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JKSSB JE Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT For 127 Mechanical Posts; Check Eligibility & Other Details

By Bebo Rani
Last Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 15:44 IST

JKSSB Recruitment 2026: JKSSB JE Notification 2026 has been released on October 21, 2026, on its official website, jkssb.nic.in. Interested candidates can apply online from November 16 to December 15, 2026. Check this article for the official notification PDF and other details. 

JKSSB JE Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT For 127 Mechanical Posts; Check Eligibility & Other Details
JKSSB JE Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT For 127 Mechanical Posts; Check Eligibility & Other Details

Key Points

  • JKSSB released notification for 127 Junior Engineer (Mechanical) vacancies.
  • The official notification was issued on October 21, 2026.
  • Online applications run from November 16, 2026, to December 15, 2026.

JKSSB JE Recruitment 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the official notification for JKSSB JE Mechanical Recruitment 2026. Under Advertisement Notification No. 10 of 2026, a total of 127 vacancies for Junior Engineer (Mechanical) will be filled in the Public Works (R&B) Department through direct recruitment. The notification was released on October 21, 2026. Online applications will begin on November 16, 2026, and the last date to apply is December 15, 2026. Candidates must check the official notification carefully before applying. In this article, we share the eligibility, age limit, selection process, and other key details.

JKSSB Recruitment 2026 Highlights

The table below gives the key details of the recruitment so candidates can see them at a glance before reading the full article.

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Jammu & Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB)

Department

Public Works (R&B) Department, Govt. of J&K

Post Name

Junior Engineer (Mechanical)

Advertisement Number

Advertisement Notification No. 10 of 2026

Total Vacancies

127 Posts

Recruitment Type

Direct Recruitment

Notification Release Date

21 October 2026

Online Application Start Date

16 November 2026

Last Date to Apply Online

15 December 2026

Application Mode

Online

Domicile Requirement

Candidate must be a Domicile of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir

Pay Scale (7th Pay Matrix)

Level-6 (₹35,400 – ₹1,12,400 per month)

Official Website

jkssb.nic.in

JKSSB JE Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board has released the notification for a total of 127 Junior Engineer (Mechanical) posts on its official website,jkssb.nic.in. Interested candidates must check the detailed notification PDF to know about JKSSB JE eligibility, vacancies, and other details.

JKSSB JE Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF

Check Here

JKSSB JE Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must meet the educational qualification and age limit set by JKSSB before applying for Junior Engineer (Mechanical). Check the points below carefully before filling in the online form.

Educational Qualification

  • A candidate must have a 3-year Diploma in Mechanical Engineering, B.E./B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering, AMIE (Section A & B)  

Age Limit

  • The minimum age is 18, and the maximum age is 40 years. 

Other Conditions

  • A valid Jammu & Kashmir domicile certificate is usually required in JKSSB recruitments.

Bebo Rani
Bebo Rani

Executive - Editorial

    Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com 

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    First Published: Oct 21, 2026, 15:44 IST
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