JKSSB JE Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT For 127 Mechanical Posts; Check Eligibility & Other Details
JKSSB Recruitment 2026: JKSSB JE Notification 2026 has been released on October 21, 2026, on its official website, jkssb.nic.in. Interested candidates can apply online from November 16 to December 15, 2026. Check this article for the official notification PDF and other details.
Key Points
- JKSSB released notification for 127 Junior Engineer (Mechanical) vacancies.
- The official notification was issued on October 21, 2026.
- Online applications run from November 16, 2026, to December 15, 2026.
JKSSB JE Recruitment 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the official notification for JKSSB JE Mechanical Recruitment 2026. Under Advertisement Notification No. 10 of 2026, a total of 127 vacancies for Junior Engineer (Mechanical) will be filled in the Public Works (R&B) Department through direct recruitment. The notification was released on October 21, 2026. Online applications will begin on November 16, 2026, and the last date to apply is December 15, 2026. Candidates must check the official notification carefully before applying. In this article, we share the eligibility, age limit, selection process, and other key details.
JKSSB Recruitment 2026 Highlights
The table below gives the key details of the recruitment so candidates can see them at a glance before reading the full article.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Jammu & Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB)
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Department
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Public Works (R&B) Department, Govt. of J&K
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Post Name
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Junior Engineer (Mechanical)
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Advertisement Number
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Advertisement Notification No. 10 of 2026
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Total Vacancies
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127 Posts
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Recruitment Type
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Direct Recruitment
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Notification Release Date
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21 October 2026
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Online Application Start Date
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16 November 2026
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Last Date to Apply Online
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15 December 2026
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Application Mode
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Online
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Domicile Requirement
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Candidate must be a Domicile of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir
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Pay Scale (7th Pay Matrix)
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Level-6 (₹35,400 – ₹1,12,400 per month)
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Official Website
JKSSB JE Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF
The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board has released the notification for a total of 127 Junior Engineer (Mechanical) posts on its official website,jkssb.nic.in. Interested candidates must check the detailed notification PDF to know about JKSSB JE eligibility, vacancies, and other details.
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JKSSB JE Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF
JKSSB JE Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must meet the educational qualification and age limit set by JKSSB before applying for Junior Engineer (Mechanical). Check the points below carefully before filling in the online form.
Educational Qualification
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A candidate must have a 3-year Diploma in Mechanical Engineering, B.E./B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering, AMIE (Section A & B)
Age Limit
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The minimum age is 18, and the maximum age is 40 years.
Other Conditions
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A valid Jammu & Kashmir domicile certificate is usually required in JKSSB recruitments.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com