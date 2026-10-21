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Indian Railways Launches 5 New Wildlife Safari Packages for Winter Holidays, Check Details

By Jasreet Kaur
Last Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 16:41 IST

IRCTC has launched five Vandarshan wildlife safari packages from Mumbai starting November 19, 2026. Check destinations, fares, train details and booking information.

Indian Railways Launches 5 New Wildlife Safari Packages for Winter Holidays, Check Details
Indian Railways Launches 5 New Wildlife Safari Packages for Winter Holidays, Check Details

Indian Railways, through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced five wildlife tour packages under its Vandarshan initiative in collaboration with the Maharashtra Forest Department. The tours will begin on November 19, 2026. Each package is planned as a four-night, five-day trip and combines train travel, accommodation, local transport and wildlife safari arrangements. The itineraries cover destinations such as Tadoba, Bor, Navegaon-Nagzira, Pench, Umred-Paoni-Karhandla and Tipeshwar. Keep reading to know in detail.

Indian Railways Wildlife Safari Packages 2026

Detail Information
Initiative Vandarshan: Explore Nature, Discover Wildlife
Organising agency IRCTC West Zone and Maharashtra Forest Department
Starting date November 19, 2026
Number of packages 5
Duration 4 nights and 5 days
Departure city Mumbai
Train Vidarbha Express
Destinations Tadoba, Bor, Navegaon-Nagzira, Pench, Umred-Paoni-Karhandla and Tipeshwar
Facilities Train travel, accommodation, local transport and safari arrangements
Booking website IRCTC Tourism

Which 5 Wildlife Safari Packages Has IRCTC Launched?

The five Vandarshan itineraries cover different combinations of tiger reserves and wildlife sanctuaries. Travellers can select a package according to the destinations they want to explore.

No. Wildlife Tour Package Destinations Covered
1 Tadoba and Bor Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve and Bor Tiger Reserve
2 Tadoba and Navegaon-Nagzira Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve and Navegaon-Nagzira Tiger Reserve
3 Pench and Umred-Paoni-Karhandla Pench Tiger Reserve and Umred-Paoni-Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary
4 Tadoba and Umred-Paoni-Karhandla Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve and Umred-Paoni-Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary
5 Tadoba and Tipeshwar Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve and Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary

Which Tiger Reserves Are Covered Under IRCTC Vandarshan?

The Vandarshan packages cover several wildlife destinations in Maharashtra and the surrounding region. These reserves and sanctuaries are known for their forests, biodiversity and opportunities to observe wildlife in its natural habitat.

Sanctuary / Reserve Location
Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve Chandrapur district, Maharashtra
Bor Tiger Reserve Wardha district, Maharashtra
Navegaon-Nagzira Tiger Reserve Eastern Maharashtra
Pench Tiger Reserve Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh region
Umred-Paoni-Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary Maharashtra
Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary Yavatmal district, Maharashtra

IRCTC Wildlife Safari Package Price: How Much Does the Tour Cost?

The package price depends on the selected itinerary and travel category. IRCTC’s official listing for the Tadoba and Bor tour shows a starting price of ₹29,500.

Which Train Will Take Tourists From Mumbai to the Wildlife Reserves?

The Vandarshan tours will use the Vidarbha Express for travel between Mumbai and the Gondia region. Boarding and return stations depend on the itinerary selected.

Train Detail Information
Outbound train Vidarbha Express, Train No. 12105
Outbound departure Mumbai, every Thursday
Return train Vidarbha Express, Train No. 12106
Return departure Gondia, every Sunday
First scheduled tour November 19, 2026
Boarding and return stations As specified in the selected itinerary

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Executive - Editorial

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

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First Published: Oct 21, 2026, 16:41 IST
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