Indian Railways Launches 5 New Wildlife Safari Packages for Winter Holidays, Check Details

Indian Railways, through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced five wildlife tour packages under its Vandarshan initiative in collaboration with the Maharashtra Forest Department. The tours will begin on November 19, 2026. Each package is planned as a four-night, five-day trip and combines train travel, accommodation, local transport and wildlife safari arrangements. The itineraries cover destinations such as Tadoba, Bor, Navegaon-Nagzira, Pench, Umred-Paoni-Karhandla and Tipeshwar. Keep reading to know in detail.

The five Vandarshan itineraries cover different combinations of tiger reserves and wildlife sanctuaries. Travellers can select a package according to the destinations they want to explore.

The Vandarshan packages cover several wildlife destinations in Maharashtra and the surrounding region. These reserves and sanctuaries are known for their forests, biodiversity and opportunities to observe wildlife in its natural habitat.

Sanctuary / Reserve Location Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve Chandrapur district, Maharashtra Bor Tiger Reserve Wardha district, Maharashtra Navegaon-Nagzira Tiger Reserve Eastern Maharashtra Pench Tiger Reserve Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh region Umred-Paoni-Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary Maharashtra Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary Yavatmal district, Maharashtra

IRCTC Wildlife Safari Package Price: How Much Does the Tour Cost?

The package price depends on the selected itinerary and travel category. IRCTC’s official listing for the Tadoba and Bor tour shows a starting price of ₹29,500.