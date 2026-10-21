Indian Railways Launches 5 New Wildlife Safari Packages for Winter Holidays, Check Details
IRCTC has launched five Vandarshan wildlife safari packages from Mumbai starting November 19, 2026. Check destinations, fares, train details and booking information.
Indian Railways, through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced five wildlife tour packages under its Vandarshan initiative in collaboration with the Maharashtra Forest Department. The tours will begin on November 19, 2026. Each package is planned as a four-night, five-day trip and combines train travel, accommodation, local transport and wildlife safari arrangements. The itineraries cover destinations such as Tadoba, Bor, Navegaon-Nagzira, Pench, Umred-Paoni-Karhandla and Tipeshwar. Keep reading to know in detail.
Indian Railways Wildlife Safari Packages 2026
|Detail
|Information
|Initiative
|Vandarshan: Explore Nature, Discover Wildlife
|Organising agency
|IRCTC West Zone and Maharashtra Forest Department
|Starting date
|November 19, 2026
|Number of packages
|5
|Duration
|4 nights and 5 days
|Departure city
|Mumbai
|Train
|Vidarbha Express
|Destinations
|Tadoba, Bor, Navegaon-Nagzira, Pench, Umred-Paoni-Karhandla and Tipeshwar
|Facilities
|Train travel, accommodation, local transport and safari arrangements
|Booking website
|IRCTC Tourism
Which 5 Wildlife Safari Packages Has IRCTC Launched?
The five Vandarshan itineraries cover different combinations of tiger reserves and wildlife sanctuaries. Travellers can select a package according to the destinations they want to explore.
|No.
|Wildlife Tour Package
|Destinations Covered
|1
|Tadoba and Bor
|Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve and Bor Tiger Reserve
|2
|Tadoba and Navegaon-Nagzira
|Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve and Navegaon-Nagzira Tiger Reserve
|3
|Pench and Umred-Paoni-Karhandla
|Pench Tiger Reserve and Umred-Paoni-Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary
|4
|Tadoba and Umred-Paoni-Karhandla
|Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve and Umred-Paoni-Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary
|5
|Tadoba and Tipeshwar
|Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve and Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary
Which Tiger Reserves Are Covered Under IRCTC Vandarshan?
The Vandarshan packages cover several wildlife destinations in Maharashtra and the surrounding region. These reserves and sanctuaries are known for their forests, biodiversity and opportunities to observe wildlife in its natural habitat.
|Sanctuary / Reserve
|Location
|Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve
|Chandrapur district, Maharashtra
|Bor Tiger Reserve
|Wardha district, Maharashtra
|Navegaon-Nagzira Tiger Reserve
|Eastern Maharashtra
|Pench Tiger Reserve
|Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh region
|Umred-Paoni-Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary
|Maharashtra
|Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary
|Yavatmal district, Maharashtra
IRCTC Wildlife Safari Package Price: How Much Does the Tour Cost?
The package price depends on the selected itinerary and travel category. IRCTC’s official listing for the Tadoba and Bor tour shows a starting price of ₹29,500.
Which Train Will Take Tourists From Mumbai to the Wildlife Reserves?
The Vandarshan tours will use the Vidarbha Express for travel between Mumbai and the Gondia region. Boarding and return stations depend on the itinerary selected.
|Train Detail
|Information
|Outbound train
|Vidarbha Express, Train No. 12105
|Outbound departure
|Mumbai, every Thursday
|Return train
|Vidarbha Express, Train No. 12106
|Return departure
|Gondia, every Sunday
|First scheduled tour
|November 19, 2026
|Boarding and return stations
|As specified in the selected itinerary
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