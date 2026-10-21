UKSSSC Scaler Vacancy 2026: Apply Online Last Date Tomorrow for 200 Posts, Check Eligibility & Direct Link Here

UKSSSC Scaler Vacancy 2026: The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) will close the online application process for Scaler Recruitment 2026 on October 22, 2026. Through this recruitment a total of 200 Scaler vacancies would be filled under the Uttarakhand Forest Development Corporation. Candidates who wish to apply can submit their applications for these vacancies through the official website at sssc.uk.gov.in. The official notification for the recruitment was released on September 15, 2026 and the online application process began on September 22, 2026.

After the application window closes the commission will allow candidates to make corrections to their application forms if required. The application correction window will remain open from October 26 to 27, 2026. The Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will begin from November 19, 2026.