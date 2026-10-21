UKSSSC Scaler Vacancy 2026: Apply Online Last Date Tomorrow for 200 Posts, Check Eligibility & Direct Link Here
UKSSSC will close the Scaler Recruitment 2026 application process on October 22, 2026. Under this recruitment a total of 200 vacancies would be filled. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website. The correction window will remain open from October 26 to 27, 2026. Check this article for the application process, eligibility criteria and steps to apply.
Key Points
- Online applications for UKSSSC Scaler close on October 22, 2026.
- A total of 200 Scaler vacancies are available under this recruitment.
- PST and PET for Scaler recruitment begin from November 19, 2026.
UKSSSC Scaler Vacancy 2026: The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) will close the online application process for Scaler Recruitment 2026 on October 22, 2026. Through this recruitment a total of 200 Scaler vacancies would be filled under the Uttarakhand Forest Development Corporation. Candidates who wish to apply can submit their applications for these vacancies through the official website at sssc.uk.gov.in. The official notification for the recruitment was released on September 15, 2026 and the online application process began on September 22, 2026.
After the application window closes the commission will allow candidates to make corrections to their application forms if required. The application correction window will remain open from October 26 to 27, 2026. The Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will begin from November 19, 2026.
UKSSSC Scaler Vacancy 2026 Apply Link
The UKSSSC started accepting online applications for Scaler posts on September 22, 2026. Candidates can apply online until October 22, 2026. The official notification was issued under Advertisement No 82/2026. Applicants must check the official notification once before the final submission of online forms. Check the direct link to apply and official notification of the UKSSSC Scaler Recruitment 2026 below.
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UKSSSC Scaler Vacancy 2026 Link
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UKSSSC Scaler Vacancy 2026 Official Notice PDF
UKSSSC Scaler Notification 2026 Highlights
The commission has announced 200 vacancies for the Scaler post. Candidates can check the important recruitment details in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission
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Department
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Uttarakhand Forest Development Corporation
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Post Name
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Scaler
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Advertisement No.
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82/2026
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Total Vacancies
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200
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Application Start Date
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September 22, 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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October 22, 2026
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Application Mode
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Online
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Pay Scale
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₹19,900–₹63,200
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Official Website
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sssc.uk.gov.in
UKSSSC Scaler Vacancy 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must meet the eligibility criteria as stated in the official notification. Check details below
1. Educational Qualification
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Candidates must have passed Intermediate (Class 12) or an equivalent examination.
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In addition they must have a Science or Mathematics subject from a recognised board or council.
2. Age Limit ( As on July 1, 2026.)
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The minimum age to apply is 18 years.
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The maximum age to apply is 28 years.
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Age relaxation would be provided to the eligible reserved categories as per the applicable state government norms.
Steps to Apply for UKSSSC Scaler Vacancy 2026
Candidates can follow these steps listed below to complete the online application process-
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Visit the official UKSSSC website at sssc.uk.gov.in.
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Open the recruitment section and click on the link titled Scaler Recruitment 2026 under Advertisement No 82/2026.
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Log in using your credentials.
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Upload the required documents such as photograph and signature.
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Pay the applicable application fees online.
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Review the application form before submission of online forms
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Download and save the form for future references.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.