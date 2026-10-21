RUHS College of Medical Sciences Cutoff 2026: Check Rajasthan NEET UG Round-Wise Rank Analysis

Rajasthan NEET UG 2026: To estimate admission possibilities during the upcoming round at RUHS College of Medical Sciences, Jaipur, candidates can find the round-wise ranks analysis shared here. For admission to one of the renowned medical colleges in Rajasthan, candidates must range between 3,458-4,657 (unreserved boys) category during the Round 3 admission. RUHS is one of the best public medical schools in Rajasthan and offers medical education through the NEET UG examination under the All India Quota (AIQ) and Rajasthan State NEET UG counselling. Understanding the round-wise rank analysis and closing ranks according to categories will help candidates understand the past trends and get an idea of their competitive chances in following counselling rounds. Check| Dr. SN Medical College Cutoff 2026: Rajasthan NEET UG Round-Wise Rank Analysis

Rajasthan NEET UG 2026 Counselling: Overview While the Rajasthan NEET UG 2026 Round 3 admission is ongoing, candidates can check the important counselling and admission details provided below. Parameter Details Conducting Authority Office of the Chairman, NEET UG Medical/Dental Admission/Counselling Board & RUHS, Jaipur Eligible Courses MBBS and BDS Round 3 OR and CR URB (Unreserved Boys)- 3,458-4,657

OBB (Other Backward Classes Boys) - 3,922-4,890



Participating Institutions Government Medical/Dental Colleges, Government Society Colleges (RajMES), RUHS CMS/CDS, ESIC Medical College, and Private Medical/Dental Colleges Counselling Mode Online Domicile Rule State domicile is mandatory for government-seat quotas; non-domicile/out-of-state candidates are typically eligible only from Round 3 onwards for specific vacant/management seats. Total Rounds Round 1, Round 2, Round 3 (Mop-Up), and Stray Vacancy Rounds Official Website ug.neetrajasthan.com

RUHS Cutoff 2026: Round 3 Opening and Closing Ranks Admission to RUHS College of Medical Sciences, Jaipur (Government) during Round 3 opened at 3,458 and closed at 4,657 (unreserved boys). Check other category opening and closing ranks shared below. Allotted Category Opening AIR Closing AIR URB 3,458 4,657 OBB 3,922 4,890 EBB 5,811 7,704 MBB 5,252 5,252 SCB 27,368 37,763 STB 27,301 41,407 RUHS Cutoff 2026: Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks Check Round 2 opening and closing ranks shared in the table below. The table suggests admission to unreserved boys category opened at 3,255 and closed at 4,638. Allotted Category Opening AIR Closing AIR URB 3,255 4,638 OBB 3,922 4,727 EBB 5,811 6,357 MBB 4,887 5,252 SCB 27,075 29,411 STB 27,301 27,301

RUHS Cutoff 2026: Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks Candidates can check Round 1 opening and closing ranks shared below. First round admission for unreserved boys opened at 3,458 and closed at 4,657. Check category-wise ranks shared below. Allotted Category Opening AIR Closing AIR URB 3,458 4,657 OBB 3,922 4,890 EBB 5,811 7,704 MBB 5,252 5,252 SCB 27,368 37,763 STB 27,301 41,407 RUHS Cutoff 2026: Round 3 Opening and Closing Ranks The Round 3 counselling for admission to RUHS College of Medical Sciences shows that rank relaxation was witnessed substantially in most categories as the admissions progressed from Round 1 to Round 3. While common categories such as URB and OBB saw insignificant fluctuations or remained unchanged in the final round as closing ranks of the two were fixed at 4,657 and 4,890 respectively, categories such as EBB, SCB, and STB showed a substantial drop. It has been seen that those categories which fall under reservations show a significant rise by Round 3 with ranks as high as 41,407 for STB and 37,763 for SCB respectively, while the MBC class remains unchanged at a rank of 5,252 in all three rounds.