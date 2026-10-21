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RUHS College of Medical Sciences Cutoff 2026: Check Rajasthan NEET UG Round-Wise Rank Analysis

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 16:33 IST

Candidates can check Rajasthan NEET UG round-wise opening and closing rank analysis for admission to RUHS College of Medical Sciences shared below. It details Round 1, 2 and 3 cutoff ranks, along with an analysis on the rank movement to determine admission possibilities during the last round.  

RUHS College of Medical Sciences Cutoff 2026: Check Rajasthan NEET UG Round-Wise Rank Analysis
RUHS College of Medical Sciences Cutoff 2026: Check Rajasthan NEET UG Round-Wise Rank Analysis

Rajasthan NEET UG 2026: To estimate admission possibilities during the upcoming round at RUHS College of Medical Sciences, Jaipur, candidates can find the round-wise ranks analysis shared here. For admission to one of the renowned medical colleges in Rajasthan, candidates must range between 3,458-4,657 (unreserved boys) category during the Round 3 admission. 

RUHS is one of the best public medical schools in Rajasthan and offers medical education through the NEET UG examination under the All India Quota (AIQ) and Rajasthan State NEET UG counselling. Understanding the round-wise rank analysis and closing ranks according to categories will help candidates understand the past trends and get an idea of their competitive chances in following counselling rounds.

Check| Dr. SN Medical College Cutoff 2026: Rajasthan NEET UG Round-Wise Rank Analysis

Rajasthan NEET UG 2026 Counselling: Overview 

While the Rajasthan NEET UG 2026 Round 3 admission is ongoing, candidates can check the important counselling and admission details provided below. 

Parameter

Details

Conducting Authority

Office of the Chairman, NEET UG Medical/Dental Admission/Counselling Board & RUHS, Jaipur

Eligible Courses

MBBS and BDS

Round 3 OR and CR

  • URB (Unreserved Boys)- 3,458-4,657

  • OBB (Other Backward Classes Boys) - 3,922-4,890

Participating Institutions

Government Medical/Dental Colleges, Government Society Colleges (RajMES), RUHS CMS/CDS, ESIC Medical College, and Private Medical/Dental Colleges

Counselling Mode

Online

Domicile Rule

State domicile is mandatory for government-seat quotas; non-domicile/out-of-state candidates are typically eligible only from Round 3 onwards for specific vacant/management seats.

Total Rounds 

Round 1, Round 2, Round 3 (Mop-Up), and Stray Vacancy Rounds

Official Website 

ug.neetrajasthan.com

RUHS Cutoff 2026: Round 3 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Admission to RUHS College of Medical Sciences, Jaipur (Government) during Round 3 opened at 3,458 and closed at 4,657 (unreserved boys). Check other category opening and closing ranks shared below. 

Allotted Category

Opening AIR

Closing AIR

URB

3,458

4,657

OBB

3,922

4,890

EBB

5,811

7,704

MBB

5,252

5,252

SCB

27,368

37,763

STB

27,301

41,407

RUHS Cutoff 2026: Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Check Round 2 opening and closing ranks shared in the table below. The table suggests admission to unreserved boys category opened at 3,255 and closed at 4,638. 

Allotted Category

Opening AIR

Closing AIR

URB

3,255

4,638

OBB

3,922

4,727

EBB

5,811

6,357

MBB

4,887

5,252

SCB

27,075

29,411

STB

27,301

27,301

RUHS Cutoff 2026: Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Candidates can check Round 1 opening and closing ranks shared below. First round admission for unreserved boys opened at 3,458 and closed at 4,657. Check category-wise ranks shared below. 

Allotted Category

Opening AIR

Closing AIR

URB

3,458

4,657

OBB

3,922

4,890

EBB

5,811

7,704

MBB

5,252

5,252

SCB

27,368

37,763

STB

27,301

41,407

RUHS Cutoff 2026: Round 3 Opening and Closing Ranks 

The Round 3 counselling for admission to RUHS College of Medical Sciences shows that rank relaxation was witnessed substantially in most categories as the admissions progressed from Round 1 to Round 3. While common categories such as URB and OBB saw insignificant fluctuations or remained unchanged in the final round as closing ranks of the two were fixed at 4,657 and 4,890 respectively, categories such as EBB, SCB, and STB showed a substantial drop. It has been seen that those categories which fall under reservations show a significant rise by Round 3 with ranks as high as 41,407 for STB and 37,763 for SCB respectively, while the MBC class remains unchanged at a rank of 5,252 in all three rounds.

Allotted Category

R1 Closing AIR

R2 Closing AIR

R1→R2 Movement

R3 Closing AIR

R2→R3 Movement

R1→R3 Movement

Trend

URB

3,470

4,638

+1,168

4,657

19

+1,187

Relaxation

OBB

4,200

4,727

527

4,890

163

690

Relaxation

EBB

4,633

6,357

+1,724

7,704

+1,347

+3,071

Relaxation

MBB

5,252

5,252

0

5,252

0

0

No change

SCB

29,134

29,411

277

37,763

+8,352

+8,629

Relaxation

STB

27,301

27,301

0

41,407

+14,106

+14,106

Relaxation

Read More| Sardar Patel Medical College Cutoff 2026: Check Rajasthan NEET UG Round-Wise Rank Analysis

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Oct 21, 2026, 16:33 IST
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