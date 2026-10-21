DRDO Paid Internship Programme 2026: Check Eligibility, Duration and Stipend Details

DRDE Gwalior has invited applications for eight paid internship seats under the DRDO Paid Internship Scheme 2026. The laboratory is part of the Defence Research and Development Organisation. Students must send their forms by speed post or email on or before 14 November, 2026. The DRDO internship will begin from January 1, 2027. Selected candidates will be informed by 1 December, 2026. There is no written examination at any stage.This is the current cycle of a scheme the laboratory runs for students who are still studying. The previous round closed in January 2026. So anyone who missed that round can apply now. Scroll for more details. DRDO 2026 Internship Vacancies Details Interested candidates can check the internship vacancy details listed in the table below. Subject group Code Seats Who can apply Biological Sciences 01 03 MSc or equivalent in 3rd or 4th semester, or B.Tech in 7th or 8th semester, in Biotechnology, Microbiology, Pharmacology, Toxicology or Immunology Chemical Sciences 02 03 MSc or equivalent in 3rd or 4th semester in Organic, Inorganic or Analytical Chemistry Engineering 03 02 B.E. or B.Tech in 7th or 8th semester in Electronics, Mechanical, Information Technology or Computer Science Total 08

DRDO has stated that the number of vacancies may change depending on the organisation’s requirement. Seats that are not filled may be merged with another subject group. So the split above is the published plan and not a guarantee for any single subject. Eligibility Criteria for the DRDE Gwalior Internship 2026 Candidates who are interested in DRDE Internship 2026 must check the eligibility details before applying. You must be an Indian citizen.

You must be a current student and not a pass-out graduate.

For Biological Sciences you must be in the third or fourth semester of M.Sc.

For Biological Sciences you can also be in the seventh or eighth semester of B.Tech.

Your subject must be Biotechnology, Microbiology, Pharmacology, Toxicology or Immunology.

For Chemical Sciences you must be in the third or fourth semester of M.Sc.

Your subject must be Organic Chemistry, Inorganic Chemistry or Analytical Chemistry.

For Engineering you must be in the seventh or eighth semester of B.E. or B.Tech.

Your branch must be Electronics, Mechanical Engineering, Information Technology or Computer Science.

You must be below 28 years of age as on 14 November 2026.

You must attach a sponsorship or referral letter signed by your college.

DRDO Paid Internship program 2026: Stipend and Duration Details The DRDO DRDE internship stipend is ₹5,000 per month. However, students will not receive the money every month. They will get ₹15,000 after three months and the remaining ₹15,000 after completing six months. The internship is for six months and cannot be extended. DRDE does not provide a hostel or food, so students must pay for their own stay and travel. Mobile phones and laptops are not allowed on campus. Students must submit a progress report after three months and a final project report at the end of the internship. Steps to Apply for DRDO Internship 2026 Interested candidates must check the simple steps in order to apply for DRDO Internship programme 2026. Open drdo.gov.in and go to the vacancies section. Find the DRDE Gwalior paid internship advertisement and download the notice. The application form is printed inside the notice. There is no separate online portal. Take a printout and fill it by hand or on a computer. Write the correct subject code and subject name. Fill in your personal details, identity proof details, degree details and preferred internship period. Attach a passport-size photograph, the sponsorship letter, a detailed resume, and self-attested copies of your mark sheets and certificates. Attach your Aadhaar card, PAN card and bank account details. Sign and date the form. Send it by speed post to: Director, DRDE, DRDO, Ministry of Defence, Jhansi Road, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, PIN 474002. Or scan the complete signed application and email it to director.drde@gov.in and hrd.drde@gov.in. Send it to both addresses.