HPBOSE Class 9th, 10th Registration Deadline Extended; Correction Window from Nov 17
Himachal Pradesh Board has extends the registration deadline for Class 9 and 10 students. Check the revised date, registration details, and correction window opening on November 17.
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has extended the HP Board Class 9th and 10th registration deadline for the 2026-27 academic year to November 16, 2026, with a late fee of Rs 500. The earlier registration deadline was October 15, 2026. Students enrolled in government and private schools affiliated with the board should complete their registration through their respective schools within the extended period. The board will open the registration correction window from November 17 to November 25, 2026, allowing schools to rectify errors in students' personal details and selected elective subjects. Scroll the article for more details.
HPBOSE Registration 2026-27: Important Dates
Students and school authorities should note the following schedule for the registration and correction process.
|
Event
|
Details
|
Academic session
|
2026-27
|
Classes covered
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Class 9 and Class 10
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Registration deadline with late fee
|
November 16, 2026
|
Late fee
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₹500
|
Registration correction window
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November 17–25, 2026
According to the supplied information, registrations submitted after the prescribed deadline will not be considered. Students should contact their respective school authorities to confirm their registration status rather than wait until the last day.
HPBOSE Correction Window 2026: Details Schools Can Edit
HPBOSE will provide schools with an opportunity to correct inadvertent mistakes in registration forms between November 17 and November 25, 2026. The correction facility is intended to help schools ensure that student records are accurate before they are finalised.
The following details can be corrected during the designated period:
- Student's name
- Father's name
- Mother's name
- Gender
- Date of birth
- Category
- Selected elective subjects
School authorities should cross-check the information against students' admission registers and other relevant school records before making corrections. Particular care should be taken when verifying personal details and subject selections to avoid discrepancies in the final registration data.
HPBOSE Registration 2026-27: Instructions for School Principals
The board has directed principals and headmasters of government and private schools to complete the registration process within the stipulated timeline. They are responsible for checking the accuracy of the information submitted for each student.
According to the supplied information, school principals will be held responsible for incomplete registrations or discrepancies in student details and subject selections. Schools should therefore verify all entries carefully and use the correction window to rectify eligible errors.
Students who are unsure whether their registration has been completed should contact their school administration for confirmation and assistance.
HPBOSE Registration Helpline Numbers 2026
HPBOSE has provided IT cell and district-specific contact numbers to assist schools with registration-related queries and technical difficulties.
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Purpose or district
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Helpline number
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IT cell support
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01892-242120, 01892-242173
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Shimla, Sirmaur, Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur
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01892-242119
|
Kullu, Una and Solan
|
01892-242128
|
Hamirpur, Chamba and Bilaspur
|
01892-242148
|
Kangra
|
01892-242149
|
Mandi
|
01892-242151
Schools facing technical issues can contact the relevant helpline for assistance. For other registration-related concerns, students should first approach their school authorities, who are responsible for completing and verifying the registration records.
Where to Check Official HPBOSE Updates
Students, parents and school authorities can visit the official HPBOSE website to check board notifications and registration-related updates.Before submitting or correcting registration details, schools should consult the applicable official instructions to confirm the prescribed procedure, deadline and correction rules.
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Executive - Editorial
Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.