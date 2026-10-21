HPBOSE Class 9th, 10th Registration Deadline Extended; Correction Window from Nov 17

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has extended the HP Board Class 9th and 10th registration deadline for the 2026-27 academic year to November 16, 2026, with a late fee of Rs 500. The earlier registration deadline was October 15, 2026. Students enrolled in government and private schools affiliated with the board should complete their registration through their respective schools within the extended period. The board will open the registration correction window from November 17 to November 25, 2026, allowing schools to rectify errors in students' personal details and selected elective subjects. Scroll the article for more details. HPBOSE Registration 2026-27: Important Dates Students and school authorities should note the following schedule for the registration and correction process.

Event Details Academic session 2026-27 Classes covered Class 9 and Class 10 Registration deadline with late fee November 16, 2026 Late fee ₹500 Registration correction window November 17–25, 2026 According to the supplied information, registrations submitted after the prescribed deadline will not be considered. Students should contact their respective school authorities to confirm their registration status rather than wait until the last day. HPBOSE Correction Window 2026: Details Schools Can Edit HPBOSE will provide schools with an opportunity to correct inadvertent mistakes in registration forms between November 17 and November 25, 2026. The correction facility is intended to help schools ensure that student records are accurate before they are finalised.

The following details can be corrected during the designated period: Student's name

Father's name

Mother's name

Gender

Date of birth

Category

Selected elective subjects School authorities should cross-check the information against students' admission registers and other relevant school records before making corrections. Particular care should be taken when verifying personal details and subject selections to avoid discrepancies in the final registration data. HPBOSE Registration 2026-27: Instructions for School Principals The board has directed principals and headmasters of government and private schools to complete the registration process within the stipulated timeline. They are responsible for checking the accuracy of the information submitted for each student. According to the supplied information, school principals will be held responsible for incomplete registrations or discrepancies in student details and subject selections. Schools should therefore verify all entries carefully and use the correction window to rectify eligible errors.