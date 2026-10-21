MP Schools Record 8.6 Lakh Drop in Student Enrolment in 2026-27, 10 Districts Get Notices
Madhya Pradesh Schools records an 8.6 lakh decline in school enrolment for academic session 2026-27. The State Education centre has issued a notice to 10 districts over the drop in student numbers.
Madhya Pradesh has recorded a decline of 8.66 lakh students in school enrolment from Classes 1 to 12 in the 2026–27 academic session, according to UDISE data dated October 13, 2026. The State Education Centre has issued show-cause notices to district project coordinators (DPCs) in 10 districts over low enrolment figures and directed schools to complete pending student-record updates within the stipulated deadline.
The recorded enrollment fell from 1,42,31,833 in 2025–26 to 1,33,65,225 in 2026–27, representing a decline of approximately 6.1%. However, the figures do not establish how many students have actually left school and how much of the difference is linked to incomplete or outdated records.
MP School Enrolment 2026–27: Which 10 Districts Received Notices?
The State Education Centre has issued show-cause notices to district project coordinators in the following districts:
- Mauganj
- Rewa
- Vidisha
- Maihar
- Ratlam
- Morena
- Dhar
- Barwani
- Satna
- Ashoknagar
The notices concern low enrolment figures recorded for the current academic session. Officials have been instructed to ensure that pending student information is updated and enrolment records are completed.
Schools have also been directed to update the status of students appearing in the drop box for the 2023–24, 2024–25, 2025–26 and 2026–27 academic sessions. The process includes verifying student status and importing eligible students into the relevant school records within the prescribed deadline.The department has warned that disciplinary action may be taken against officials if the required work is not completed on time.
Madhya Pradesh School Enrolment Falls by 8.66 Lakh Students
The state-level figures show a substantial difference between the number of students recorded in the two academic sessions.
|
Academic session
|
Recorded enrolment
|
2025–26
|
1,42,31,833
|
2026–27 (as of October 13, 2026)
|
1,33,65,225
|
Decline
|
8,66,608
|
Percentage decline
|
Approximately 6.1%
The figures indicate that the number of students recorded in the current session is lower than in the previous academic year. The decline has prompted the education authorities to focus on student verification and the completion of pending school records.
The distinction between recorded enrolment and actual school attendance is important. A student missing from a school's updated records may require verification before being classified as having discontinued education.
Mauganj, Ashoknagar and Shivpuri Report Significant Enrolment Gaps
Several districts recorded substantial differences between their enrolment figures for 2025–26 and 2026–27. Mauganj had the lowest transition rate among the districts highlighted in the available data, while Shivpuri reported a larger numerical decline.
|
District
|
Enrolment in 2025–26
|
Enrolment in 2026–27
|
Difference
|
Transition rate
|
Mauganj
|
1,20,326
|
1,07,759
|
12,567
|
90%
|
Alirajpur
|
1,64,948
|
1,49,458
|
15,490
|
91%
|
Ashoknagar
|
1,64,566
|
1,49,913
|
14,653
|
91%
|
Shivpuri
|
3,55,957
|
3,28,553
|
27,404
|
92%
|
Guna
|
2,57,278
|
2,37,773
|
19,505
|
92%
|
Rajgarh
|
3,15,679
|
2,91,883
|
23,796
|
Not specified
|
Jhabua
|
2,95,282
|
2,73,883
|
21,399
|
Not specified
|
Sheopur
|
1,39,292
|
1,29,170
|
10,122
|
Not specified
Mauganj recorded a transition rate of 90%, meaning that its current enrollment was equivalent to approximately 90% of the previous year's figure. Alirajpur and Ashoknagar recorded transition rates of 91%, while Shivpuri and Guna reported 92%. These figures highlight differences in the proportion of previous-year enrolment reflected in the current records. They do not independently establish the reasons for the gaps.
Bhopal and Indore Also Record Lower School Enrolment
The decline was also visible in two major urban districts, Bhopal and Indore.Bhopal recorded 5,02,171 students in 2026–27, compared with 5,22,518 in 2025–26. This represents a difference of 20,347 students. Despite the fall, the district reported a transition rate of 96%.
Indore recorded 7,38,341 students in the current academic session, against 7,71,101 in the previous year. The difference was 32,760 students, with a reported transition rate of 96%.
The figures show that enrollment gaps were not limited to districts with lower overall student numbers. However, the available data do not provide enough information to determine whether the reasons for the decline were the same across districts.
Mandla and Anuppur Record 97% Transition Rates
Mandla and Anuppur reported the highest transition rates among the districts highlighted in the available data, at 97% each. Mandla's recorded enrolment declined from 1,88,375 students in 2025–26 to 1,82,277 in 2026–27, a difference of 6,098. Anuppur recorded 1,19,183 students in the current session, compared with 1,23,151 in the previous year, marking a decline of 3,968.
Narsinghpur also recorded a transition rate of 96%, although its enrolment fell by 7,911 students.These comparisons indicate that a higher transition rate does not necessarily mean that a district has recorded no decline in enrolment. The rate reflects the relationship between the two sets of figures, while the numerical difference shows how many fewer students were recorded.
Why Are Schools Being Asked to Update Student Records?
The education department's instructions focus on the verification and updating of student information in the UDISE system.The drop box is used in the record-management process to identify students whose details or enrolment status require further action. Schools must check the relevant entries, update student status and complete the required process for importing and registering eligible students.
The official UDISE and portal explains that accurate education data supports planning, monitoring and the assessment of enrolment trends. Incomplete records can therefore affect the reliability of the information used to assess schools and districts.
The reported enrollment decline should consequently be interpreted with caution. Further verification is needed to determine how much of the difference reflects students leaving school, transfers or other changes in student status, and how much results from incomplete records.
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Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
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