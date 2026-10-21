NICL AO Admit Card 2026
INFOCUS

KEA Land Surveyor Result 2026 (OUT): Download RPC Provisional Score List PDF at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

By Bebo Rani
Last Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 13:16 IST

KEA Land Surveyor Result 2026: KEA Land Surveyor Result 2026: KEA has released the Land Surveyor Result 2026 on its official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the written examination can now check their name, roll number, and marks in the RPC score list PDF given in this article.

KEA Land Surveyor Result 2026 (OUT): Download RPC Provisional Score List PDF at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
KEA Land Surveyor Result 2026 (OUT): Download RPC Provisional Score List PDF at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Key Points

  • KEA released the provisional score list for RPC cadre on October 21, 2026.
  • The KEA Land Surveyor written exam was conducted on October 02, 2026.
  • The provisional score list PDF includes 69,980 candidate entries.

KEA Land Surveyor Recruitment 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the KEA Land Surveyor Result 2026 for the Rest of Karnataka (RPC) cadre. The written exam was held on 2 October 2026, and the first provisional result came on 9 October. Now, a detailed provisional score list is also out. It is in PDF format with 69,980 candidate entries, showing Paper 1 marks, Paper 2 marks, and total scores. This is not the final merit list. Check this article to know how to check your marks, the important dates, and what comes next.  

KEA Land Surveyor Result 2026 Download Link

KEA has released the provisional score list for the Rest of Karnataka (RPC) cadre as a PDF on its official website. Candidates can download it using the links below and search for their application number to see their marks.

KEA Land Surveyor RPC Provisional Score List 2026 (PDF)

Check Here

Screenshot 2026-10-21 131116

KEA Land Surveyor Result 2026 @cetonline.karnatak.gov.in

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the provisional score list for the Land Surveyor (Bhoomapaka) recruitment. The table below gives the key details, so candidates can check them quickly.

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)

Department / Division

Department of Survey Settlement and Land Records (SSLB), Govt. of Karnataka

Post Designation

Land Surveyor (Bhoomapaka), Group-C

Cadre Region

Rest of Karnataka (RPC / Non-HK Cadre)

Recruitment Year

2026–27

Written Exam Date

02 October 2026

Provisional Answer Key Release

03 October 2026

Revised Answer Key Release

09 October 2026

First Provisional Result Date

09 October 2026

Objection Window Deadline

11 October 2026 (11:00 AM)(Closed)

Provisional Score List Date

21 October 2026

Total Candidates Listed

69,980 Candidates

Marks Displayed

Paper 1, Paper 2, and Combined Total Score

Highest Listed Raw Score

139.25 Marks(Informal Peak; Official Cutoffs Pending)

Result Status

Provisional Evaluation Phase (Objections & Merit Normalization In-Progress)

Official Web Portal

cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea

How to Check KEA Land Surveyor Result 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to check and download the KEA Land Surveyor Result 2026:

  • Visit the official KEA website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

  • Open the latest recruitment or result announcements.

  • Find the Land Surveyor Recruitment Examination 2026–27 notice.

  • Select the provisional score list for Rest of Karnataka (RPC).

  • Download the PDF to your phone or computer.

  • Open the PDF and press Ctrl + F (or use the search option on mobile).

  • Enter your full application number.

  • Check that your name and category match.

  • Note your Paper 1 marks, Paper 2 marks and total score.

  • Save the PDF for future reference.

Bebo Rani
Bebo Rani

Executive - Editorial

    Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com 

    ... Read More
    First Published: Oct 21, 2026, 13:16 IST
    Fire Icon

    Latest Stories

    Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

    Trending

    Education News Live

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News