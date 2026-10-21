KEA Land Surveyor Result 2026 (OUT): Download RPC Provisional Score List PDF at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
KEA Land Surveyor Result 2026: KEA Land Surveyor Result 2026: KEA has released the Land Surveyor Result 2026 on its official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the written examination can now check their name, roll number, and marks in the RPC score list PDF given in this article.
Key Points
- KEA released the provisional score list for RPC cadre on October 21, 2026.
- The KEA Land Surveyor written exam was conducted on October 02, 2026.
- The provisional score list PDF includes 69,980 candidate entries.
KEA Land Surveyor Recruitment 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the KEA Land Surveyor Result 2026 for the Rest of Karnataka (RPC) cadre. The written exam was held on 2 October 2026, and the first provisional result came on 9 October. Now, a detailed provisional score list is also out. It is in PDF format with 69,980 candidate entries, showing Paper 1 marks, Paper 2 marks, and total scores. This is not the final merit list. Check this article to know how to check your marks, the important dates, and what comes next.
KEA Land Surveyor Result 2026 Download Link
KEA has released the provisional score list for the Rest of Karnataka (RPC) cadre as a PDF on its official website. Candidates can download it using the links below and search for their application number to see their marks.
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KEA Land Surveyor RPC Provisional Score List 2026 (PDF)
KEA Land Surveyor Result 2026 @cetonline.karnatak.gov.in
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the provisional score list for the Land Surveyor (Bhoomapaka) recruitment. The table below gives the key details, so candidates can check them quickly.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)
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Department / Division
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Department of Survey Settlement and Land Records (SSLB), Govt. of Karnataka
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Post Designation
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Land Surveyor (Bhoomapaka), Group-C
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Cadre Region
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Rest of Karnataka (RPC / Non-HK Cadre)
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Recruitment Year
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2026–27
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Written Exam Date
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02 October 2026
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Provisional Answer Key Release
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03 October 2026
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Revised Answer Key Release
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09 October 2026
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First Provisional Result Date
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09 October 2026
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Objection Window Deadline
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11 October 2026 (11:00 AM)(Closed)
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Provisional Score List Date
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21 October 2026
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Total Candidates Listed
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69,980 Candidates
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Marks Displayed
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Paper 1, Paper 2, and Combined Total Score
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Highest Listed Raw Score
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139.25 Marks(Informal Peak; Official Cutoffs Pending)
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Result Status
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Provisional Evaluation Phase (Objections & Merit Normalization In-Progress)
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Official Web Portal
How to Check KEA Land Surveyor Result 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to check and download the KEA Land Surveyor Result 2026:
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Visit the official KEA website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.
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Open the latest recruitment or result announcements.
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Find the Land Surveyor Recruitment Examination 2026–27 notice.
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Select the provisional score list for Rest of Karnataka (RPC).
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Download the PDF to your phone or computer.
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Open the PDF and press Ctrl + F (or use the search option on mobile).
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Enter your full application number.
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Check that your name and category match.
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Note your Paper 1 marks, Paper 2 marks and total score.
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Save the PDF for future reference.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com