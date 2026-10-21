KEA Land Surveyor Result 2026 (OUT): Download RPC Provisional Score List PDF at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KEA Land Surveyor Recruitment 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the KEA Land Surveyor Result 2026 for the Rest of Karnataka (RPC) cadre. The written exam was held on 2 October 2026, and the first provisional result came on 9 October. Now, a detailed provisional score list is also out. It is in PDF format with 69,980 candidate entries, showing Paper 1 marks, Paper 2 marks, and total scores. This is not the final merit list. Check this article to know how to check your marks, the important dates, and what comes next.

KEA Land Surveyor Result 2026 Download Link

KEA has released the provisional score list for the Rest of Karnataka (RPC) cadre as a PDF on its official website. Candidates can download it using the links below and search for their application number to see their marks.