DA Hike 2026: What Is Dearness Allowance And Will It Increase Before Diwali? Check How The Salary Will Change With A 3% Rise In DA

DA Hike 2026: All the central government employees are eagerly waiting for the good news to arrive. A 3% hike in the DA, currently at 60% of the basic pay. Central government employees and pensioners have an eye on the Centre’s decision on the pending Dearness Allowance (DA) hike for July 2026. As the Union Cabinet has its meeting today, on 21 October, expectations of a festive salary boost are growing. The current DA rate stands at 60% of basic pay; it was previously 58%. The revision was approved in April 2026. The next revision is expected to raise DA to 63%, effective retrospectively from July 1, 2026. This proposal and the expected hike still remain unconfirmed. As we know, even a small percentage change in DA will create an impact and difference in monthly earnings. It is very important for everyone to know how to calculate DA and what its importance is.

What Is Dearness Allowance (DA)? For your understanding, let’s start with the basics and understand the components of a salary slip. The first curious question must be: What is DA? Dearness Allowance is a part of the salary paid to a central government employee and pensioner. This helps them cope with rising prices and inflation. This DA also helps them protect their purchasing power. Its calculation is very simple; it is calculated as a percentage of basic pay and is revised periodically. Pensioners also receive a similar benefit called Dearness Relief (DR), which helps their pensions keep pace with living costs. The DA revision everyone is tracking actually gets revised twice a year, in January and July, helping salaries adjust as everyday expenses change. How To Calculate DA Hike 2026? Check The Formula

The Dearness Allowance (DA) is calculated over the basic pay of the central government employee. The applicable rates are always kept in mind. If the expected hike rises from 60% to 63%, everyone can follow a simple Step-by-Step process to estimate their revised allowance and understand how much extra they may receive each month. DA Calculation Formula - Step-by-- Step Guide to Calculate a 3% DA Hike - Step 1: Check the Basic Pay Find the basic pay mentioned on the salary slip. DA is calculated on basic pay, not the total salary, which may include HRA, travel allowance and other components. - Step 2: Calculate the Current DA at 60% Multiply the basic pay by 60 and divide the result by 100. Example: For a basic pay of ₹44,900: ₹44,900 × 60 ÷ 100 = ₹26,940 - Step 3: Calculate the Estimated DA at 63% If the proposed hike is approved, multiply the basic pay by 63 and divide the result by 100.

₹44,900 × 63 ÷ 100 = ₹28,287 - Step 4: Calculate the Monthly Increase Subtract the current DA from the estimated revised DA to find the additional monthly allowance. ₹28,287 − ₹26,940 = ₹1,347 Alternatively, multiply the basic pay by 3% to calculate the increase directly. Estimated DA Hike At Different Basic Pay Levels Basic Pay Current DA (60%) Estimated DA (63%) Monthly Increase ₹18,000 ₹10,800 ₹11,340 ₹540 ₹25,000 ₹15,000 ₹15,750 ₹750 ₹35,000 ₹21,000 ₹22,050 ₹1,050 ₹44,900 ₹26,940 ₹28,287 ₹1,347 ₹50,000 ₹30,000 ₹31,500 ₹1,500 Note: These figures are estimates based on a proposed increase from 60% to 63%. The revised rate has not been officially confirmed. - Step 5: Calculate the Annual Increase Multiply the additional monthly DA by 12 to estimate the increase over a full year.

For an employee with basic pay of ₹44,900: Monthly increase: ₹1,347

Annual increase: ₹1,347 × 12 = ₹16,164 Only if the government approves the expected revision retrospectively from July 1, 2026, may eligible employees also receive arrears for the applicable period. The actual amount will depend on the official notification, implementation details and individual eligibility. How Is The DA Rate Decided? Calculation Basis: The Centre revises Dearness Allowance (DA) using the 12-month average of the All-India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW).

Relevant Period: For the July 2026 revision, the calculation period is July 2025 to June 2026.

Current DA Rate: The DA rate currently stands at 60%.

Previous Revision: In April 2026, the Union Cabinet approved a 2-percentage-point increase in DA, effective from January 1, 2026.

What Does The DA Hike Mean For Pensioners? After retirement, it becomes difficult for central government employees to keep up with the increasing cost of living. The government takes good care of them and keeps their needs under consideration. Pensioners receive Dearness Relief (DR), which is revised alongside Dearness Allowance (DA) to help offset inflation. So, if the Centre approves a three-percentage-point increase, the additional monthly relief will depend on the pensioner's basic pension. Today, the October 21 Cabinet meeting could provide an opportunity for a decision. These are just the assumptions and growing expectations of the employees. Until an official notification is issued, the proposed increase to 63% remains an estimate, not a guaranteed revision. After all, expectations do not automatically translate into payments.