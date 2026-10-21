IMD Weather Forecast Today, October 21, 2026: Chennai Rain Alert, Delhi-NCR Has Clear Skies, Snowfall In Himalayas; Check City-Wise Forecast
The IMD weather forecast for October 21, 2026, predicts heavy rain in Chennai and parts of southern India, while Delhi-NCR remains dry. Snowfall in the Western Himalayas brings an early winter chill. Check city-wise forecasts and temperatures across India.
IMD Weather Forecast Today, October 21, 2026: Everyone from Delhi and Delhi-NCR can relax, as the weather is just shifting in its natural course. The winds in the evening and morning are getting colder and misty.
The real struggle today is for students and commuters in southern India. People in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Chennai, will have to have an umbrella in their hand.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects mainly clear skies and dry weather across Delhi, Noida and neighbouring areas. According to their forecast, daytime temperatures will range between 31°C and 33°C.
The weather story takes a wetter turn in the south, where several states face heavy rainfall alerts.
Here is a state-wise weather forecast to help you plan your day wisely.
IMD Weather Map Today
(For Realtime Updates: IMD Official)
IMD Weather Forecast Today, City-Wise Updates: Chennai Rain, Delhi’s Clear Sky
South India: Heavy Rainfall Alerts
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Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Heavy thunderstorms, lightning and continuous rain are expected throughout the day. Temperatures may range between 29°C and 31°C during the day and 25°C and 26°C at night, with humidity reaching 87%.
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Over All Tamil Nadu: A Yellow Alert has been issued across 17 districts, with heavy rainfall expected in several areas.
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Kerala: Moderate to heavy showers, isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching 40–50 km/h are expected across the state.
North India: Dry and Sunny Weather
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Delhi: Clear skies and dry weather are expected, with daytime temperatures reaching 32°C and nighttime temperatures dropping to 17°C–18°C. Morning mist or shallow haze may occur.
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Gurugram: Sunny and dry conditions are expected, with weather conditions similar to those in Delhi.
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Punjab: Mainly clear skies and dry weather are forecast, with maximum temperatures of 31°C–32°C and minimum temperatures of 16°C–18°C.
South-Central India: Partly Cloudy Skies
Bengaluru, Karnataka: Partly cloudy skies are expected, with light rain or local thunderstorms possible by evening. Temperatures are likely to remain between 24°C and 28°C.
Snowfall in Western Himalayas: Himachal, Uttarakhand, J&K See Early Winter Chill
According to the data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there has been early snowfall in the high altitudes of the Western Himalayas. This brings in an early winter chill in the mountain areas of India.
In Himachal Pradesh, regions including Kinnaur, Rohtang Pass and Lahaul-Spiti have witnessed snowfall. Koksar and Keylong reportedly recorded 2–5 cm of snow.
Till now, higher reaches of Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh have also experienced light, scattered snowfall.
The changing weather has brought colder mornings and evenings in the mountain regions, and the chilly winds have also reached North India. These chilly winds are affecting Delhi-NCR, Punjab and Haryana, signalling a gradual seasonal transition.
IMD Weather Forecast Today, October 21, 2026: Capital City-Wise Weather and Temperature
|
Capital City
|
State/UT
|
Weather Forecast
|
Max Temp.
|
Min Temp.
|
Chennai
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Heavy rain and thunderstorms
|
30°C
|
26°C
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|
Kerala
|
Isolated heavy rain/thunderstorms
|
30°C
|
24°C
|
Bengaluru
|
Karnataka
|
Partly cloudy; light evening rain
|
28°C
|
20°C
|
New Delhi
|
Delhi
|
Mainly clear and sunny
|
32°C
|
18°C
|
Chandigarh
|
Punjab and Haryana
|
Clear and dry
|
31°C
|
17°C
|
Mumbai
|
Maharashtra
|
Partly cloudy and humid
|
33°C
|
25°C
|
Kolkata
|
West Bengal
|
Mainly clear and dry
|
32°C
|
24°C
|
Guwahati
|
Assam
|
Largely dry and warm
|
32°C
|
22°C
|
Jaipur
|
Rajasthan
|
Clear and sunny
|
34°C
|
21°C
|
Lucknow
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Sunny with morning haze
|
32°C
|
19°C
|
Patna
|
Bihar
|
Sunny and clear
|
31°C
|
20°C
|
Bhopal
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Clear and dry
|
32°C
|
18°C
|
Hyderabad
|
Telangana
|
Partly cloudy; isolated drizzle
|
31°C
|
22°C
|
Bhubaneswar
|
Odisha
|
Mainly clear and comfortable
|
32°C
|
23°C
|
Ranchi
|
Jharkhand
|
Sunny and pleasant
|
29°C
|
18°C
|
Raipur
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Clear skies
|
31°C
|
20°C
|
Srinagar
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
Cool and clear
|
22°C
|
7°C
|
Shimla
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
Bright sunshine; cold evenings
|
19°C
|
11°C
|
Dehradun
|
Uttarakhand
|
Clear and mild
|
28°C
|
16°C
|
Gandhinagar
|
Gujarat
|
Sunny and warm
|
35°C
|
22°C
|
Panaji
|
Goa
|
Scattered showers and humid
|
31°C
|
24°C
|
Itanagar
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
Dry and mainly clear
|
29°C
|
18°C
|
Shillong
|
Meghalaya
|
Pleasant and dry
|
22°C
|
13°C
|
Kohima
|
Nagaland
|
Partly cloudy and dry
|
23°C
|
14°C
|
Imphal
|
Manipur
|
Clear skies
|
27°C
|
16°C
|
Aizawl
|
Mizoram
|
Dry with sunny intervals
|
26°C
|
17°C
|
Agartala
|
Tripura
|
Mainly clear and warm
|
32°C
|
23°C
|
Gangtok
|
Sikkim
|
Mainly clear skies
|
18°C
|
12°C
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