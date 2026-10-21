IMD Weather Forecast Today, October 21, 2026: Chennai Rain Alert, Delhi-NCR Has Clear Skies, Snowfall In Himalayas; Check City-Wise Forecast

IMD Weather Forecast Today, October 21, 2026: Everyone from Delhi and Delhi-NCR can relax, as the weather is just shifting in its natural course. The winds in the evening and morning are getting colder and misty.

The real struggle today is for students and commuters in southern India. People in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Chennai, will have to have an umbrella in their hand.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects mainly clear skies and dry weather across Delhi, Noida and neighbouring areas. According to their forecast, daytime temperatures will range between 31°C and 33°C.

The weather story takes a wetter turn in the south, where several states face heavy rainfall alerts.

Here is a state-wise weather forecast to help you plan your day wisely.

IMD Weather Map Today

(For Realtime Updates: IMD Official)