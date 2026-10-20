IIT Kanpur Announces Youth Entrepreneurs Challenge 2027, Apply By October 22

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has invited young entrepreneurs and working professionals to take part in the Youth Entrepreneurs Challenge (YEC) 2027. The national-level initiative aims to identify innovative ideas that can address social problems and develop them into practical solutions. The challenge is being organised under the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders’ Dialogue 2027, an initiative of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. IIT Kanpur is serving as the knowledge partner for the programme and will support participants through mentoring and guidance. Eligible applicants can register and submit their ideas through the MY Bharat portal by October 22, 2026. Participation is free at every stage. Who Can Apply for YEC 2027? The challenge is open to applicants aged 18 to 35 years. Eligible participants can apply individually or form a team of up to three members, including the team leader. All team members must meet the prescribed age criteria.

Startup founders can apply if their ventures are recognised under the Startup India initiative through the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), or are registered as micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Their ventures should offer industry-ready solutions addressing social challenges. Working professionals employed by government departments, private organisations, non-governmental organisations or academic institutions can also apply. They must provide a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from their employer. Which Themes Can Participants Choose? Applicants can submit ideas related to several areas of public and social importance. These include: Healthcare and education

Agriculture and environmental protection

Women’s empowerment

Governance and accessibility

Disaster management

Artificial intelligence (AI)

Participants can also propose solutions to other real-world social challenges. Selection Process and Mentorship The selection process will begin with regional screening, followed by demonstrations and presentations at Regional Nodal Institutes during October and November 2026. Three teams will be selected from each state and Union Territory. IIT Kanpur will then select one national finalist from each state and Union Territory. The selected finalists will receive mentoring to improve their prototypes, strengthen their business plans and prepare their presentations. They will also attend an in-person mentoring programme at IIT Kanpur in December 2026. Teams travelling outside their home state for the regional round can receive travel support of up to ₹10,000 per team. Each national finalist team will also receive ₹5,000 towards poster and prototype development.