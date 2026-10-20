IIT Kanpur Announces Youth Entrepreneurs Challenge 2027, Apply By October 22
IIT Kanpur has invited eligible startup founders and working professionals aged 18 to 35 to apply for the Youth Entrepreneurs Challenge 2027. Participants can submit ideas to solve social problems and compete for cash prizes of up to ₹1.5 lakh. The application deadline is October 22.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has invited young entrepreneurs and working professionals to take part in the Youth Entrepreneurs Challenge (YEC) 2027. The national-level initiative aims to identify innovative ideas that can address social problems and develop them into practical solutions.
The challenge is being organised under the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders’ Dialogue 2027, an initiative of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. IIT Kanpur is serving as the knowledge partner for the programme and will support participants through mentoring and guidance.
Eligible applicants can register and submit their ideas through the MY Bharat portal by October 22, 2026. Participation is free at every stage.
Who Can Apply for YEC 2027?
The challenge is open to applicants aged 18 to 35 years. Eligible participants can apply individually or form a team of up to three members, including the team leader. All team members must meet the prescribed age criteria.
Startup founders can apply if their ventures are recognised under the Startup India initiative through the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), or are registered as micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Their ventures should offer industry-ready solutions addressing social challenges.
Working professionals employed by government departments, private organisations, non-governmental organisations or academic institutions can also apply. They must provide a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from their employer.
Which Themes Can Participants Choose?
Applicants can submit ideas related to several areas of public and social importance. These include:
- Healthcare and education
- Agriculture and environmental protection
- Women’s empowerment
- Governance and accessibility
- Disaster management
- Artificial intelligence (AI)
Participants can also propose solutions to other real-world social challenges.
Selection Process and Mentorship
The selection process will begin with regional screening, followed by demonstrations and presentations at Regional Nodal Institutes during October and November 2026.
Three teams will be selected from each state and Union Territory. IIT Kanpur will then select one national finalist from each state and Union Territory.
The selected finalists will receive mentoring to improve their prototypes, strengthen their business plans and prepare their presentations. They will also attend an in-person mentoring programme at IIT Kanpur in December 2026.
Teams travelling outside their home state for the regional round can receive travel support of up to ₹10,000 per team. Each national finalist team will also receive ₹5,000 towards poster and prototype development.
Cash Prizes for the Top Five Teams
The challenge will conclude with the National Showcase and Awards at the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders’ Dialogue 2027, scheduled for January 10 to 12, 2027. Finalist teams will present their innovations and deliver a three-minute pitch before a national jury.
The top five teams will receive the following cash awards:
|
Rank
|
Cash Prize
|
First
|
₹1,50,000
|
Second
|
₹1,00,000
|
Third
|
₹75,000
|
Fourth
|
₹50,000
|
Fifth
|
₹30,000
National finalists will also receive certificates of recognition and opportunities to connect with policymakers, investors and experts in entrepreneurship.
How to Apply for Youth Entrepreneurs Challenge 2027
Interested candidates can apply by following these steps:
1. Visit the official MY Bharat portal mybharat.gov.in.
2. Select the Youth Entrepreneurs Challenge 2027 option under VBYLD 2027.
3. Register and choose the relevant theme.
4. Submit the problem statement and proposed solution, along with the required documents and declarations.
5. Complete the submission before October 22, 2026.
Direct Link To Official Website
Applicants should read the official guidelines carefully to confirm the eligibility requirements and submission details before applying.
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Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.