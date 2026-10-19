KEA VAO Result 2026 (OUT): Direct Link to Download Village Administrative Officer Provisional Merit List PDF at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Key Points KEA declared the VAO provisional merit list on October 19, 2026.

The KEA VAO Exam for 572 posts was conducted on October 4, 2026.

Submit objections with supporting documents by Oct 22, 2026, 10 AM.

KEA VAO Result 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially declared the Village Administrative Officer (VAO) provisional merit list pdf for RPC Cadre on October 19, 2026. The KEA VAO Exam for the RPC Cadre/General Areas was conducted on October 4, 2026. Through this recruitment a total of 572 posts would be filled in the Karnataka Revenue Department. The authority released a notification for the publication of provisional scores after considering the objections received. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can visit the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in to check their result. Candidates can now check their result and submit the objections if any along with supporting documents by October 22, 2026 before 10.00 AM. Objections submitted without supporting documents will not be entertained.

KEA VAO Result 2026: Key Statistics Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the important details related to the KEA VAO recruitment below. A total of 572 vacancies will be filled across two cadres.

The Residual Parent Cadre (RPC) accounts for 505 vacancies.

The Kalyana Karnataka (KK) Cadre accounts for 67 vacancies.

The KEA VAO written examination for the RPC cadre was conducted on October 4, 2026.

The written examination for the KK cadre is scheduled for October 25, 2026.

More than 2 lakh candidates have reportedly appeared for the examination.

The KEA VAO RPC provisional score list was released on October 19, 2026. KEA VAO Result 2026: Highlights The KEA has published the provisional score list for the Village Administrative Officer recruitment examination. The Paper 1 and Paper 2 were conducted on October 4, 2026. Check the table below for important details related to the recruitment process.

Particulars Details Exam Authority Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) Recruitment Village Administrative Officer (VAO) Exam Date October 4, 2026 Result Status Released Document Provisional Score List Notice Date October 19, 2026 Objection Deadline October 22, 2026 before 10 AM Official Website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in KEA VAO Provisional Merit List PDF Download Link Candidates can visit the official KEA website to check their provisional result and score list. The authority has also provided details regarding the submission of further objections against the published scores. Check the direct link to download the Village Accountant result and objection submission link in the table given below. KEA VAO Result 2026 Link Click Here KEA VAO Result 2026 Objection Submission Link Click Here KEA VAO Result 2026 Official Notice Click Here

KEA VAO Provisional Score List 2026: What Does It Mean? The Karnataka Examinations Authority has published the provisional score list for the Village Administrative Officer (VAO) recruitment examination under the RPC cadre. Candidates must remember that the published scores are provisional and the authority has invited objections against the scores. The KEA will then analyze the representation received and publish the final merit list pdf. How to Raise Objections Against KEA VAO Result 2026? Candidates who are not satisfied with their scores can follow the steps below to submit their objections Visit the official KEA website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

The homepage will open now you have to visit the examination section.

Now click on the link titled ‘ VAO RPC Provisional result objection submission link’

A google document will appear now where you have to provide relevant details such as register no, name, exam date, paper etc.

Now upload the supporting documents you can attach a maximum of 5 files.

Review the details you have entered and then submit your responses.

Save the acknowledgement receipt generated.

How to Download KEA VAO Result 2026? Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to check the provisional score list Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The homepage will open, scroll down and there you will find the VAO recruitment section.

Now look for the link titled VAO RPC Provisional Result 2026.

Enter your login credentials such as application number and date of birth.

The provisional scorecard list will appear on your screen.

Download and save for future references. Details Mentioned in the KEA VAO Result 2026 PDF Candidates can find the following information mentioned in the KEA VAO Result 2026- Exam Authority: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)

Recruitment: Village Administrative Officer (VAO)

Examination Date: October 4, 2026

Papers Conducted: Paper 1 and Paper 2

Notice Release Date: October 19, 2026

Objection Deadline: October 22, 2026 before 10:00 AM

Official Website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in