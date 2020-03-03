Currently, IPL is comprised of 8 teams, consisting of players from around the world. Till date, 12 tournaments have been held successfully and Mumbai Indian is the most successful team that has won 4 IPL tournaments followed by the Chennai Super Kings with 3 titles.

Indian Premier League is governed by the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) in India.

List of All IPL Winner Teams

Season/Stadium (Final Match) Winner Team Runner up Team 2008, DY Patil Stadium Rajasthan Royals Chennai Super Kings 2009, Wanderers Stadium (South Africa) Deccan Chargers Royal Challengers Bangalore 2010, DY Patil Stadium Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians 2011, M. A. Chidambaram Stadium Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore 2012, M. A. Chidambaram Stadium Kolkata Knight Riders Chennai Super Kings 2013, Eden Gardens Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings 2014, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Kolkata Knight Riders Kings XI Punjab 2015, Eden Gardens Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings 2016, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bangalore 2017, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Hyderabad Mumbai Indians Rising Pune Supergiant 2018, Wankhede Stadium Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad 2019, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Hyderabad Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings

Virat Kohli has made the highest runs (5412) in the IPL tournaments till date while Sri Lankan Lasith Malinga has taken the highest wickets (170) in the IPL history.

Chennai Super Kings is the only team that lost the most finals (5) of the IPL followed by the Royal Challenger Bangalore which lost 3 finals and still could not win this tournament.

