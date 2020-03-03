Search

List of All IPL Winner Teams

IPL Winner List: There are 12 editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL) conducted successfully. The Mumbai Indians is the most successful team that has won 4 IPL titles so far. Read this article to know the list of all IPL winning teams.
Mar 3, 2020 14:59 IST
Mumbai Indian: IPL 2019 Winner Team

Currently, IPL is comprised of 8 teams, consisting of players from around the world. Till date, 12 tournaments have been held successfully and Mumbai Indian is the most successful team that has won 4 IPL tournaments followed by the Chennai Super Kings with 3 titles.

Indian Premier League is governed by the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) in India. 

 Season/Stadium (Final Match)

Winner Team

Runner up Team

 2008, DY Patil Stadium

 Rajasthan Royals

 Chennai Super Kings

 2009, Wanderers Stadium (South Africa)

 Deccan Chargers

 Royal Challengers Bangalore

 2010, DY Patil Stadium

 Chennai Super Kings

 Mumbai Indians

 2011, M. A. Chidambaram Stadium

 Chennai Super Kings

 Royal Challengers Bangalore

 2012, M. A. Chidambaram  Stadium

 Kolkata Knight Riders

 Chennai Super Kings

 2013, Eden Gardens

 Mumbai Indians

 Chennai Super Kings

 2014, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium

 Kolkata Knight Riders

 Kings XI Punjab

 2015, Eden Gardens

 Mumbai Indians

 Chennai Super Kings

 2016, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium

 Sunrisers Hyderabad

 Royal Challengers  Bangalore

 2017, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Hyderabad

 Mumbai Indians

 Rising Pune Supergiant

 2018, Wankhede Stadium

 Chennai Super Kings

 Sunrisers Hyderabad
2019, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Hyderabad  Mumbai Indians  Chennai Super Kings

Virat Kohli has made the highest runs (5412) in the IPL tournaments till date while Sri Lankan Lasith Malinga has taken the highest wickets (170) in the IPL history.

Chennai Super Kings is the only team that lost the most finals (5) of the IPL followed by the Royal Challenger Bangalore which lost 3 finals and still could not win this tournament.

I hope you will get additional information from this article.

