List of All IPL Winner Teams
Currently, IPL is comprised of 8 teams, consisting of players from around the world. Till date, 12 tournaments have been held successfully and Mumbai Indian is the most successful team that has won 4 IPL tournaments followed by the Chennai Super Kings with 3 titles.
Indian Premier League is governed by the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) in India.
|
Season/Stadium (Final Match)
|
Winner Team
|
Runner up Team
|
2008, DY Patil Stadium
|
Rajasthan Royals
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
2009, Wanderers Stadium (South Africa)
|
Deccan Chargers
|
Royal Challengers Bangalore
|
2010, DY Patil Stadium
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
Mumbai Indians
|
2011, M. A. Chidambaram Stadium
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
Royal Challengers Bangalore
|
2012, M. A. Chidambaram Stadium
|
Kolkata Knight Riders
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
2013, Eden Gardens
|
Mumbai Indians
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
2014, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
|
Kolkata Knight Riders
|
Kings XI Punjab
|
2015, Eden Gardens
|
Mumbai Indians
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
2016, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
|
Sunrisers Hyderabad
|
Royal Challengers Bangalore
|
2017, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Hyderabad
|
Mumbai Indians
|
Rising Pune Supergiant
|
2018, Wankhede Stadium
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
Sunrisers Hyderabad
|2019, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Hyderabad
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai Super Kings
Virat Kohli has made the highest runs (5412) in the IPL tournaments till date while Sri Lankan Lasith Malinga has taken the highest wickets (170) in the IPL history.
16 Records you need to know about IPL 2019
Chennai Super Kings is the only team that lost the most finals (5) of the IPL followed by the Royal Challenger Bangalore which lost 3 finals and still could not win this tournament.
I hope you will get additional information from this article.
