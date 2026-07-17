List of All IPL Winner Teams

The Indian Premier League (IPL) started in 2008 and has ever since become the most followed T20 league in the world. The IPL winners list contains winners of all the 19 seasons of Indian Premier League, six champion franchises. This article explores all the IPL champions list from 2008 till 2026, the losers of each final, records and the teams which have dominated the tournament. Indian Premier League: Key Facts at a Glance Fact Detail First IPL edition 2008 Total seasons (2008–2026) 19 Most IPL titles Mumbai Indians & Chennai Super Kings (5 each) Teams to win multiple titles MI (5), CSK (5), KKR (3), RCB (2), RR, DC, SRH, GT (1 each) Most finals without a title (before 2025) Royal Challengers Bengaluru (3 runner-up finishes) 2026 IPL Champion Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 2026 IPL Final venue Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 2025 Champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Margin of victory in the 2026 final RCB beat Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets

The list of the IPL winners between 2008 and 2026 comprises 19 seasons. Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are the biggest winners with five titles apiece. Kolkata Knight Riders have won 3 IPL titles. Royal Challengers Bengaluru has won 2 IPL titles. One title each has been won by Rajasthan Royals, Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gujarat Titans. In 2025, RCB won the IPL title for the first time in 18 years. Fastest 50 in IPL (2008-2025) IPL Trophy Winners List 2008 to 2026 The table below covers every IPL champion, runner-up, and final venue from 2008 to 2026. Year Champion Runner-Up Venue 2008 Rajasthan Royals Chennai Super Kings DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai 2009 Deccan Chargers Royal Challengers Bangalore Wanderers, Johannesburg 2010 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai 2011 Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 2012 Kolkata Knight Riders Chennai Super Kings MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 2013 Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings Eden Gardens, Kolkata 2014 Kolkata Knight Riders Kings XI Punjab M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore 2015 Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings Eden Gardens, Kolkata 2016 Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bangalore M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore 2017 Mumbai Indians Rising Pune Supergiant Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Stadium, Hyderabad 2018 Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 2019 Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Stadium, Hyderabad 2020 Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals Dubai Intl. Cricket Stadium 2021 Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders Dubai Intl. Cricket Stadium 2022 Gujarat Titans Rajasthan Royals Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 2023 Chennai Super Kings Gujarat Titans Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 2024 Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 2025 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Punjab Kings Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 2026 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Gujarat Titans Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Which Team Has Won the Most IPL Titles? The most successful teams of all in IPL history are Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings who have five titles each. Mumbai Indians won in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020. Chennai Super Kings won in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023. The only other team to win more than once are Kolkata Knight Riders, who have three titles (2012, 2014, 2024) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (2025, 2026). Source: NotebookLM IPL 2025: RCB Wins the First Title in 18 Years The IPL final took place on 3 June 2025 in the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Royal Challengers Bengaluru had a total of 190/9 and managed to protect the score by six, as the Punjab Kings concluded with 184/7. It was the first time RCB won their maiden IPL in 18 years. Virat Kohli was the highest run-getter for RCB scoring 43 and ended the season as the highest run-getter in the team with 657 runs in 15 matches. The most important bowler in the final was Krunal Pandya whose spell of 2/17 in 4 overs was crucial.

What are Qualifiers and Eliminators in IPL Playoffs? Check out here! Which Teams have never won an IPL Trophy? As of the end of the 2025 season, three active franchises have never won an IPL title: Delhi Capitals (runners-up in 2020), Punjab Kings (runners-up in 2014 and 2025), and Lucknow Super Giants. Also, the now-discontinued Rising Pune Supergiant reached the finals in 2017 but couldn’t win. IPL 2026 The 2026 IPL season (19th edition) began on 28 March 2026. The tournament will include 10 teams and will have 84 matches with the final being on 31 May 2026. Royal Challengers Bengaluru come in as defending champions. The winner of the 2026 season will be updated when the final concludes on 31st May, 2026. Which team won IPL 2025? Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has won IPL 2025. They defeated Punjab Kings by 6 runs in the last that was on 3 June 2025 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It was the first IPL that RCB won in their 18th season.

𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒 𝐎𝐅 #𝐓𝐀𝐓𝐀𝐈𝐏𝐋 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓 🏆🤩



The ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU have done it for the first time ❤#RCBvPBKS | #Final | #TheLastMile | @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/x4rGdcNavS — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) June 3, 2025

Who won the first-ever IPL title in 2008? In 2008, Rajasthan Royals became the first champions of IPL. They won the finals with Chennai Super Kings, which was played in DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. This is their only IPL title. How many teams have won the IPL more than once? There are three teams who have claimed the IPL title more than once; Mumbai Indians (5 titles), Chennai Super Kings (5 titles), and Kolkata Knight Riders (3 titles). All the other champions Rajasthan Royals, Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won the IPL on only a single occasion.

Which IPL final had the most margin of victory? In 2020, the final of the Indian Premier League was won by Mumbai Indians defeating Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets and it was played in Dubai. Chennai Super Kings have won finals by a margin of 58 runs. Who Won IPL 2024? Kolkata Knight Riders won their third IPL title as they faced Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2024 final of the IPL at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai this Sunday. They won the match by showing a dominant all-round performance. They bundled out SRH for 113, which is the lowest total in the IPL final overall. "Kolkata Knight Riders, TATA IPL 2024 Champions"



If we could describe our season in one word, it would be Domination. And here is why...🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/3MItyTCl4U — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) May 30, 2024 Who won IPL 2023?