ost intelligent people in the world: Intelligence goes beyond IQ numbers, it is about creativity, problem-solving, and shaping the world through knowledge and discovery. The most intelligent people in history have influenced science, mathematics, technology, and art in ways that continue to inspire generations. Here is the list of the Top 10 most intelligent people in the world, including a legendary genius from India. Top 10 most intelligent people in the world 1. Albert Einstein Albert Einstein, with an IQ estimated between 160 and 190, is regarded as one of the most intelligent people of all time. His Theory of Relativity completely revolutionised physics and changed the way humanity understands space, time, and energy. Einstein’s brilliant mind made him one of the greatest scientists in history, and his name remains synonymous with genius.

2. Stephen Hawking Stephen Hawking, who had an IQ of around 160, was a world-renowned cosmologist and theoretical physicist. Despite battling ALS, he went on to publish groundbreaking work on black holes and authored the best-selling book A Brief History of Time. Hawking’s extraordinary intelligence and determination made him one of the most respected scientists of the modern era. 3. Leonardo da Vinci Leonardo da Vinci, the Renaissance genius, had an estimated IQ of 180–190. He was not only a legendary artist who created timeless works like the Mona Lisa and The Last Supper but also a visionary inventor and scientist. Da Vinci’s notebooks reveal futuristic sketches of machines and concepts that were centuries ahead of his time, proving his unmatched intelligence and versatility. 4. Nikola Tesla

Nikola Tesla, believed to have had an IQ ranging from 160 to 310, was one of the greatest inventors and engineers in history. He developed alternating current (AC electricity), wireless communication concepts, and many innovations that shaped the modern world. Tesla’s extraordinary mind made him a pioneer in technology and a true symbol of scientific brilliance. 5. Isaac Newton Sir Isaac Newton, with an estimated IQ of 190, is considered the father of modern physics. His laws of motion and universal gravitation laid the foundation for classical mechanics, while his work in mathematics led to the invention of calculus. Newton’s genius shaped scientific thought for centuries, making him one of the most intelligent mathematicians and physicists to ever live. 6. Marie Curie Marie Curie, whose IQ is believed to have been around 180–200, was the first person to win Nobel Prizes in both Physics and Chemistry. She discovered the elements radium and polonium and pioneered research in radioactivity, which later contributed to cancer treatments. Curie’s brilliance and groundbreaking discoveries established her as one of the most intelligent women in scientific history.

7. Srinivasa Ramanujan (India) Srinivasa Ramanujan, the self-taught Indian mathematical genius, had an estimated IQ of around 185. Despite having little formal training, he made groundbreaking contributions to number theory, infinite series, and mathematical analysis. His collaboration with G.H. Hardy at Cambridge produced formulas that continue to influence mathematics today. Ramanujan’s brilliance and natural genius earned him a place among the most intelligent people in the world and made him one of India’s greatest minds. 8. William James Sidis William James Sidis, often described as a child prodigy, reportedly had an IQ between 250 and 300. He entered Harvard University at the age of 11 and demonstrated extraordinary talents in mathematics and languages. Despite living a quiet and private life later on, Sidis remains famous for being one of the most intelligent men the world has ever known.