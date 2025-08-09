Which City Became the Capital of India for a Day?

Which City Was Capital for a Day?

Allahabad, now officially known as Prayagraj, holds a unique place in history as the city that became the capital of India for just one day. This rare event took place on January 4, 1858, during the British colonial period.

Why Was Allahabad Chosen?

This happened after the British successfully suppressed the Revolt of 1857. On that day, a grand ceremony was held in Allahabad’s Minto Park (now Madan Mohan Malaviya Park) where the transfer of power from the East India Company to the British Crown was officially announced. Since this declaration marked a historic change, Allahabad was temporarily considered the capital for the occasion.

Historical Significance

The event symbolised the end of East India Company’s rule and the beginning of direct governance by the British Crown. This was also when Queen Victoria’s Proclamation was read out, promising equal treatment under British law and protection of Indian rights — although in practice, British control only deepened.