Which City Became the Capital of India for a Day?

Which City Was Capital for a Day?
Allahabad, now officially known as Prayagraj, holds a unique place in history as the city that became the capital of India for just one day. This rare event took place on January 4, 1858, during the British colonial period.
Why Was Allahabad Chosen?
This happened after the British successfully suppressed the Revolt of 1857. On that day, a grand ceremony was held in Allahabad’s Minto Park (now Madan Mohan Malaviya Park) where the transfer of power from the East India Company to the British Crown was officially announced. Since this declaration marked a historic change, Allahabad was temporarily considered the capital for the occasion.
Historical Significance
The event symbolised the end of East India Company’s rule and the beginning of direct governance by the British Crown. This was also when Queen Victoria’s Proclamation was read out, promising equal treatment under British law and protection of Indian rights — although in practice, British control only deepened.
Allahabad’s Role in Indian History
Apart from this rare capital status, Allahabad has been a major political and cultural center. It hosted many sessions of the Indian National Congress and was home to key leaders like Motilal Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Lal Bahadur Shastri.
Interesting Facts About Allahabad’s One-Day Capital
Only One-Day Capital: Allahabad is the only Indian city to officially hold the title of capital for just a single day in history, making it a truly unique event.
Queen’s Proclamation: The proclamation was read in multiple Indian languages to reach people across different regions, showing its national importance.
Historic Venue: The announcement took place in Minto Park, which is still a landmark in Prayagraj today.
Revolt Aftermath: The decision was directly linked to the Revolt of 1857, one of the most significant uprisings against British rule.
Cultural Legacy: Even today, this event is remembered during historical tours and lectures in Prayagraj, keeping its legacy alive.
