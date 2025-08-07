What Is the Old Name of Bengaluru?

Bengaluru, known today as India’s Silicon Valley, has a rich history that goes back over a thousand years. While it is famous for its IT parks, startups, and modern lifestyle, the city’s name has a humble and surprising origin. Let’s explore the old name of Bengaluru and how it came to be.

What Was the Old Name of Bengaluru?

The old name of Bengaluru was Bendakaluru, which means “town of boiled beans” in Kannada. This unusual name is tied to a local legend and reflects the city’s ancient roots.

Meaning of Bendakaluru

In Kannada, “Benda” means boiled and “Kalu” means beans, while “Uru” means town or city. So, Bendakaluru literally means “The Town of Boiled Beans”.

Legend Behind the Name

According to a popular legend, the Hoysala king Veera Ballala II once got lost in a forest during a hunting trip. A poor old woman gave him a simple meal of boiled beans to satisfy his hunger. Deeply touched by her kindness, the king named the place Bendakaluru in her honour.