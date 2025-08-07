What Is the Old Name of Bengaluru?

Bengaluru, known today as India’s Silicon Valley, has a rich history that goes back over a thousand years. While it is famous for its IT parks, startups, and modern lifestyle, the city’s name has a humble and surprising origin. Let’s explore the old name of Bengaluru and how it came to be.
What Was the Old Name of Bengaluru?
The old name of Bengaluru was Bendakaluru, which means “town of boiled beans” in Kannada. This unusual name is tied to a local legend and reflects the city’s ancient roots.
Meaning of Bendakaluru
In Kannada, “Benda” means boiled and “Kalu” means beans, while “Uru” means town or city. So, Bendakaluru literally means “The Town of Boiled Beans”.
Legend Behind the Name
According to a popular legend, the Hoysala king Veera Ballala II once got lost in a forest during a hunting trip. A poor old woman gave him a simple meal of boiled beans to satisfy his hunger. Deeply touched by her kindness, the king named the place Bendakaluru in her honour.
Historical References
The earliest known reference to the name “Bengaluru” appears in a stone inscription from the 9th century found in Begur, near modern-day Bangalore. This confirms that the city existed by that name even before the legend.
Evolution of the Name
Over time, the name Bendakaluru slowly changed as language and rulers changed. It became Bengaluru due to natural simplification in local speech. During the British colonial period, the name was further modified to Bangalore, making it easier for the British to pronounce. Finally, in 2014, the government officially changed the name back to Bengaluru to honour the city’s original Kannada roots and cultural identity.
When Was Bengaluru Renamed?
The Government of Karnataka officially restored the city’s name to Bengaluru on November 1, 2014, along with other cities like Mysore and Mangalore, to honour their native language and culture.
Interesting Facts About the Old Name of Bengaluru
1.Beans to Bangalore: The name originated from a meal of boiled beans offered to a lost king.
2.Oldest mention in inscriptions: A 9th-century stone in Begur mentions the name “Bengaluru”.
3.Anglicised by the British: The name was changed to Bangalore for ease during colonial times.
4.Name officially changed back: In 2014, Bengaluru became the city’s official name again.
5.Blend of history and modernity: The name Bengaluru reminds us that the tech capital of India has deep historical roots.
