UKSSSC Admit Card 2025: Download Patwari, Lekhpal and VDO Admit Card 2025 at sssc.uk.gov.in - Steps and Link Here

By Manish Kumar
Sep 15, 2025, 13:59 IST

UKSSSC Patwari Admit Card 2025, UKSSSC VDO Admit Card 2025: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) on September 15, 2025 has released the admit card of the Group C posts on its website i.e. sssc.uk.gov.in. A total of 416 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive including Village Development Officer (VDO), Patwari, Revenue Sub Inspector, Gram Panchayat Development Officer, Assistant Hospitality Assistant and others.The exam is scheduled on September 21, 2025.  

Get all details about UKSSSC Patwari Admit Card 2025 here
UKSSSC Patwari Admit Card 2025: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) on September 15, 2025 has released the admit card of the Group C posts on its website i.e. sssc.uk.gov.in. To download the hall ticket, candidates will have to use their login credentials to the link. The written exam for the various Group C posts including Patwari/Lekhpal and others is scheduled on September 21, 2025 across the state. 

A total of 416 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive including Village Development Officer (VDO), Patwari, Revenue Sub Inspector, Gram Panchayat Development Officer, Assistant Hospitality Assistant and others. All those candidates registered successfully can download the UKSSSC Admit Card from its official website i.e. uksssc.in.

UKSSSC Patwari Admit Card 2025 Download

To download the hall ticket, candidates will have to provide their login credentials to the link. Alternatively the hall ticket can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-

UKSSSC VDO Admit Card 2025 Download Link 

Important Instructions For UKSSSC Admit Card 2025

Candidates set to appear in the UKSSSC Group C Posts including Lekhpal and Patwari should ensure that they have gone through the exam day guidelines before attempting the examination. Candidates are advised to reach the exam centre before the reporting time in order to complete all the requirements of the exam.  Candidates should adhere to these instructions and ensure a smooth and hassle-free exam experience-

  • Hall Ticket and ID Proof: You are advised to carry your admit cards and a valid photo ID i.e. (Voter ID, Aadhar, Driving Licence, Passport etc)
  • Avoid  Prohibited Items: You should avoid items which are not allowed in exam centers including Mobile phone, smartwatches, earphones with other equipment. 
  • OMR Instructions: Follow the proper guidelines during filling the OMR sheet in the same manner as mentioned in the instructions. 
  • Seating Arrangement: Don't occupy the other seats in exam hall and sit only the assigned seat as your roll number/registration number.

UKSSSC Admit Card 2025 Overview

Description  Details
Organisation Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC)
Exam Name UKSSSC Group C Exam 2025
Advertisement No.   70/UKSSSC/2025
Credentials required Email/password
Exam Date September 21, 2025
Admit Card Release Date September 15, 2025
Official Website https://sssc.uk.gov.in

UKSSSC Recruitment 2025 Vacancy Details

A total of 416 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive including Village Development Officer (VDO), Patwari, Revenue Sub Inspector, Gram Panchayat Development Officer, Assistant Hospitality Assistant and others. You can check the notification link for details of the discipline wise posts.

Assistant Review Officer  03
Personal Assistant 03
Assistant Superintendent  05
Revenue Sub Inspector  119
Lekhpal  61
Village Development Officer 205
Gram Panchayat Development Officer 16
Hospitality Assistant  03
Assistant Hospitality Assistant  01


How to Download UKSSSC VDO Admit Card 2025?

  • Go to the official website www.sssc.uk.gov.in.
  • Click on the link - "UKSSSC Patwari Admit Card 2025 on posts.
  • Enter Your Details (Enter the first 3 letters of the name and father's name or date of birth or registered mobile number)
  • Download UKSSSC VDO Admit Card.
  • Take a print-out for future use.

UKSSSC Admit Card 2025: Exam Pattern

The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission is all set to conduct the UKSSSC Group C Exam 2025 for Patwari and Lekhpal posts on September 21, 2025 (Sunday)across the state. The exam will be conducted in offline mode using the OMR sheet. There will total of 100 MCQs of 1 mark each for different sections including-

  • General Knowledge 
  • General Hindi 
  • General Studies

UKSSSC Admit Card 2025 Pay Scale

Candidates will get posts wise salary/pay scale for different vacancies including Village Development Officer (VDO), Patwari, Revenue Sub Inspector, Gram Panchayat Development Officer, Assistant Hospitality Assistant and others. You can check the details of the posts wise designation pay scale and total ctc given below-

Assistant Review Officer  Rs 44,900 – 1,42,400 (Level–07)
Personal Assistant  Rs 35,400 – Rs 1,12,400 (Level–06)
Assistant Superintendent  Rs 29,200 – 92,300 (Level–05)
Revenue Sub Inspector  Rs 29,200 – 92,300 (Level–05)
Village Development Officer Rs 25,500 – 81,100 (Level–04)
Gram Panchayat Development Officer Rs 25,500 – 81,100 (Level–04)
Hospitality Assistant  Rs 25,500 – 81,100 (Level–04)
Assistant Hospitality Assistant  Rs 19,900 – 63,200 (Level–02)


