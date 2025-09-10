Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Team Standings, Group Ranking and Net Run Rate

The Asia Cup 2025 is being held in the United Arab Emirates from September 9 to 28. Eight teams are taking part: India, Pakistan, UAE, Oman, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong. They are split into two groups. Group A includes India, Pakistan, the UAE, and Oman.

Group B has Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong. Each team plays three group matches. Wins earn two points, and Net Run Rate (NRR) decides rankings if points are equal. The top two teams from each group move to the Super Four stage.

India will face the UAE, Pakistan, and Oman in the group stage. Fans are excited to see how India performs, especially against Pakistan. The final will be played on September 28 in Dubai.

This tournament is key for teams preparing for future ICC events. Stay tuned for updates on team standings, rankings, and NRR throughout the tournament.