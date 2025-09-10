Rajasthan Police City Slip 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Team Standings, Group Ranking and Net Run Rate

By Kriti Barua
Sep 10, 2025, 11:50 IST

Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Asia Cup 2025 is underway in the UAE from September 9 to 28, featuring eight teams: India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, UAE, Oman, and Hong Kong. Teams are split into two groups, battling for a spot in the Super Four and the final. India faces tough competition in Group A, especially against Pakistan. Points, wins, and Net Run Rate (NRR) will decide standings. The tournament is a key build-up to upcoming ICC events.

The Asia Cup 2025 is being held in the United Arab Emirates from September 9 to 28. Eight teams are taking part: India, Pakistan, UAE, Oman, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong. They are split into two groups. Group A includes India, Pakistan, the UAE, and Oman. 

Group B has Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong. Each team plays three group matches. Wins earn two points, and Net Run Rate (NRR) decides rankings if points are equal. The top two teams from each group move to the Super Four stage. 

India will face the UAE, Pakistan, and Oman in the group stage. Fans are excited to see how India performs, especially against Pakistan. The final will be played on September 28 in Dubai. 

This tournament is key for teams preparing for future ICC events. Stay tuned for updates on team standings, rankings, and NRR throughout the tournament.

Asia Cup 2025 Points Table

As of September 10, 2025, here is the points table for the Asia Cup 2025.

Group B

Team

Mat

Won

Lost

Tied

NR

Pts

NRR

Afghanistan

1

1

0

0

0

2

+4.700

Bangladesh

0

0

0

0

0

0

0.000

Sri Lanka

0

0

0

0

0

0

0.000

Hong Kong

1

0

1

0

0

0

-4.700

Group A

Team

Mat

Won

Lost

Tied

NR

Pts

NRR

Oman

0

0

0

0

0

0

0.000

United Arab Emirates

0

0

0

0

0

0

0.000

Pakistan

0

0

0

0

0

0

0.000

India

0

0

0

0

0

0

0.000

Note: The Asia Cup 2025 is being played in the T20I format.

Kriti Barua
Kriti Barua

Executive Content Writer

Kriti Barua is a professional content writer who has four years of experience in creating engaging and informative articles for various industries. She started her career as a creative writer intern at Wordloom Ventures and quickly developed a passion for crafting compelling narratives that resonate with readers.

Currently working as a content writer for the GK section of Jagran New Media, she continues to hone her skills in writing and strives to deliver high-quality content that educates and entertains readers.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News