School Holiday on 22nd September 2025 (Monday) - Schools Closed in THESE States Due to Rain and Regional Festivals

School Holiday on September 22, 2025 (Monday) - In September 2025, schools throughout India are expected to have numerous holidays. This is largely attributed to a combination of significant religious festivals and heavy monsoon rainfall. While breaks like Onam and Ganesh Visarjan were planned in advance, other closures are precautionary measures taken to protect students in areas affected by floods. This frequently leads to an extended weekend for students and highlights the substantial impact of weather patterns and India's diverse cultural heritage on the academic schedule. For additional information on school holidays, please consult the article provided below. Here’s the state-wise school holiday update for September 22, 2025, including details from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Punjab, Rajasthan and other states.

Andhra Pradesh School Holiday As per the official notification issued by the Andhra Pradesh governenment, all schools in the state will be closed for Dussehra holidays from September 22, 2025. Earlier the holidays were to start from September 24, 2025 but the Dussehra Holiday schedule was revised by the government after receiving requests from teachers. Therefore, Parents and students can enjoy this long puja break with their families. పాఠశాలలకు దసరా సెలవులు ఈ నెల 22 నుండి ఇవ్వాలని ఉపాధ్యాయులు కోరుతున్నారని టీడీపీ గ్రాడ్యుయేట్ ఎమ్మెల్సీలు నా దృష్టికి తీసుకొచ్చారు. వారి కోరిక మేరకు విద్యా శాఖ అధికారులతో చర్చించి నిర్ణయం తీసుకున్నాం. ఈ నెల 22 నుండి అక్టోబర్ 2 వరకూ దసరా పండుగ సెలవులు ఇవ్వాలని నిర్ణయించాం. pic.twitter.com/SpUJldmwiH — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) September 19, 2025 Punjab School Closed Tomorrow

All schools in Punjab are set to observe a holiday on Monday, September 22, 2025, in commemoration of Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti. The Punjab government has officially issued a notification confirming the closure of educational institutions across the state for this significant occasion. Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti celebrates the birth anniversary of the legendary Indian king, Maharaja Agrasen, revered for his contributions to trade, commerce, and social welfare. The holiday aims to allow students, teachers, and staff to participate in or observe the cultural and religious significance of the day, which is widely celebrated by the Agrawal community and many others. This annual observance underscores the state's recognition of historical figures and their enduring legacy. Haryana School Holiday News

On the occasion of Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti, the Haryana government has announced a school holiday in Haryana on 22 September 2025 (Monday). This marks a three-day break for students and parents as communities celebrate the legacy of Maharaja Agrasen, remembered for his principles of equality and economic reforms. Also, the very next day, September 23 (Tuesday), Haryana will observe Shaheedi Divas (Martyrdom Day) to pay tribute to the state’s war heroes and martyrs. This will also be a public holiday, with schools, government offices, and many private establishments remaining closed. Several remembrance programs will be held across the state. Rajasthan Schools Closed Today In Rajasthan too, there is a possibility of holiday in schools on 22 September. The main reason for this is the Navratri establishment, which is starting from this day. The festival of Navratri in Rajasthan is celebrated with great enthusiasm and religious faith. On this day, a decoration is done in homes and temples and this festival, lasting 9 days begins. This holiday is usually declared at the regional level. Still, most schools remain closed on this day.

Karnataka Dasara School Holidays 2025 Karnataka students are set for an extended 17-day holiday this year, from September 20 to October 6, 2025. Classes will resume on October 7. However, Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) candidates might have special preparatory sessions during this break due to their upcoming board exams. Parents are advised to contact their children's schools to confirm any additional classes. School Closed in Jharkhand All government schools and BBMKU Colleges in Dhanbad will remain closed on the first of Navratri September 22, 2025 (Monday). The notice regarding school holiday in Dhanbad has been issued by the educational institutions. Further, schools will re open from Tuesday September 23, 2025. Festival-Based Holidays in Other States School Holidays can be seen in other states due to local events and festivals in the region.