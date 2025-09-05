Jharkhand School Holidays in September 2025: Check Full List of Closed Dates and Festival Breaks

NIRF 2025 Rankings Released for Top Colleges
By Apeksha Agarwal
Sep 5, 2025, 11:58 IST

Find the complete list of Jharkhand school holidays in September 2025 across India, including national and regional observances. Stay updated with important closed dates and plan your activities accordingly.

In Jharkhand, September is a month full of celebrations and rich cultural traditions, providing teachers and students with much-needed time off from their academic schedules. This month's holiday schedule features both highly traditional tribal celebrations and national observances. Although this article offers a thorough summary of the expected vacations, it is always advisable to confirm with the official calendar of your particular school. Families can get together and appreciate the state's distinctive culture during these breaks.

September 2025 Holiday List for Jharkhand

Please note that this is a speculative list based on previous years' holiday patterns and may be subject to change.

Date

Day

Holiday / Occasion

September 3, 2025

Wednesday

Karma Puja

September 5, 2025

Friday

Id-e-Milad (Milad-un-Nabi)

September 17, 2025

Wednesday

Vishwakarma Puja

September 29, 2025

Monday

Durga Puja (Maha Saptami)

September 30, 2025

Tuesday

Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami)

Key Holiday Details

  • Karma Puja: This is a major tribal festival in Jharkhand, celebrated with great fervor by the Oraon, Munda, and other indigenous communities. It is a significant regional holiday, often resulting in school closures to allow students and their families to participate in the rituals and dances.

  • Id-e-Milad: This gazetted holiday, which commemorates the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, is observed nationwide and is a definite school holiday in Jharkhand.

  • Vishwakarma Puja: Dedicated to the divine architect, Lord Vishwakarma, this festival is widely celebrated across eastern India, including Jharkhand. It is a common holiday for schools and workplaces.

  • Durga Puja: The end of September marks the beginning of the biggest festival in this part of the country. While the full holiday period for Durga Puja often extends into October, key days like Maha Saptami and Maha Ashtami in late September are almost always declared as school holidays in the state.

Please be aware that this is a tentative list. The final decision on school closures for these festivals rests with the Gujarat Education Department and individual school administrations. It is always recommended to check with official school notices for the most accurate information.

