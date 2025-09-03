Arunachal Pradesh School Holidays in September 2025: Check Full List of Closed Dates and Festival Breaks

In Arunachal Pradesh, September offers teachers and children a much-needed change of pace as the monsoon season ends and the cool, fall air settles in. This month is especially noteworthy because it combines lively, deeply ingrained local festivals with a distinctive mix of national holidays. In addition to providing a respite from the academic grind, September gives families in the state a chance to take part in cultural events that are essential to the area's character. The month's calendar is jam-packed with opportunities for relaxation, introspection, and community involvement, from the important national holiday of Id-e-Milad to the lively local celebrations like Solung and the state's well-known Ziro Festival of Music. School Holidays in Arunachal Pradesh, September 2025 Date Day Holiday / Occasion September 5, 2025 Friday Id-e-Milad (Milad-un-Nabi) September 1, 2025 – September 3, 2025 Monday–Wednesday Solung Festival September 22, 2025 – September 30, 2025 Monday–Tuesday Navratri / Durga Puja Period September 29, 2025 Monday Maha Saptami (during Durga Puja) September 30, 2025 Tuesday Maha Ashtami

Important Note for Parents and Schools Id-e-Milad (Milad-un-Nabi): Arunachal Pradesh's schools are probably going to be closed on this national holiday, which honors the birth of Prophet Muhammad.

Solung Festival: In Arunachal Pradesh, Solung is an important regional celebration and the Adi tribe's main agricultural festival. It usually takes place over a few days in September and is a good fit for the school vacation.

Navratri and Durga Puja: While Durga Puja is a major festival in the eastern and northeastern parts of India, Arunachal Pradesh often observes holidays on key days like Maha Saptami and Maha Ashtami, which fall at the end of September this year.

Ziro Festival of Music: Held in late September (September 26-29, 2025), the Ziro Festival is a major event in the state. While it may not be an official holiday for all schools, some local schools in the Ziro area might observe a special holiday or a change in schedule to accommodate the festival.