Arunachal Pradesh School Holidays in September 2025: Check Full List of Closed Dates and Festival Breaks

By Apeksha Agarwal
Sep 3, 2025

Find the complete list of Arunachal Pradesh school holidays in September 2025 across India, including national and regional observances. Stay updated with important closed dates and plan your activities accordingly.

In Arunachal Pradesh, September offers teachers and children a much-needed change of pace as the monsoon season ends and the cool, fall air settles in. This month is especially noteworthy because it combines lively, deeply ingrained local festivals with a distinctive mix of national holidays. In addition to providing a respite from the academic grind, September gives families in the state a chance to take part in cultural events that are essential to the area's character. The month's calendar is jam-packed with opportunities for relaxation, introspection, and community involvement, from the important national holiday of Id-e-Milad to the lively local celebrations like Solung and the state's well-known Ziro Festival of Music.

School Holidays in Arunachal Pradesh, September 2025

Date

Day

Holiday / Occasion

September 5, 2025

Friday

Id-e-Milad (Milad-un-Nabi)

September 1, 2025 – September 3, 2025

Monday–Wednesday

Solung Festival

September 22, 2025 – September 30, 2025

Monday–Tuesday

Navratri / Durga Puja Period

September 29, 2025

Monday

Maha Saptami (during Durga Puja)

September 30, 2025

Tuesday

Maha Ashtami

Important Note for Parents and Schools

  • Id-e-Milad (Milad-un-Nabi): Arunachal Pradesh's schools are probably going to be closed on this national holiday, which honors the birth of Prophet Muhammad.

  • Solung Festival: In Arunachal Pradesh, Solung is an important regional celebration and the Adi tribe's main agricultural festival. It usually takes place over a few days in September and is a good fit for the school vacation.

  • Navratri and Durga Puja: While Durga Puja is a major festival in the eastern and northeastern parts of India, Arunachal Pradesh often observes holidays on key days like Maha Saptami and Maha Ashtami, which fall at the end of September this year.

  • Ziro Festival of Music: Held in late September (September 26-29, 2025), the Ziro Festival is a major event in the state. While it may not be an official holiday for all schools, some local schools in the Ziro area might observe a special holiday or a change in schedule to accommodate the festival.

Please be aware that this is a tentative list. The final decision on school closures for these festivals rests with the Arunachal Pradesh Education Department and individual school administrations. It is always recommended to check with official school notices for the most accurate information.

