Himachal Pradesh School Holidays in September 2025: Check Full List of Closed Dates and Festival Breaks

By Anisha Mishra
Aug 30, 2025, 16:00 IST

National school holidays in Himachal Pradesh are scheduled for September 2025, with specific dates varying by state and local traditions. It is advisable to consult official school calendars for precise details. These breaks, ranging from single days to long weekends, offer opportunities for relaxation, family time, or educational pursuits.

September 2025 brings a series of school holidays across India, offering students and educators a welcome break. This comprehensive article outlines the key dates for both national and regional observances, as officially released by state governments. It's important to note that while these dates are generally consistent, variations may occur depending on individual state directives and local customs.

Parents and students are strongly advised to consult their respective school's official calendar or administration for the most accurate and up-to-date holiday information. This will help confirm any specific local holidays, school-specific adjustments, or unforeseen changes that may arise. The September schedule includes a mix of single-day observances and opportunities for longer weekends, perfect for rest, family time, or educational pursuits. 

Himachal Pradesh School Holidays in September 2025

Check out the below holiday list for the month of September in Himachal Pradesh. These listed holidays can vary from state to state. 

Date

Day

Holiday

September 21

Sunday

Bathukamma Starting Day

September 22

Monday

Durga Puja

September 29

Monday

Durga Puja Saptami

September 30

Tuesday 

Durga Puja Mahashtami

Important Note for Students and Parents: This holiday schedule is a general guide. Parents and students should always consult their specific school's official calendar or announcements. Local schools may have unique schedules, particularly for regional festivals like Durga Pooja. Any last-minute alterations, such as those caused by weather, will be communicated locally.

State-Wise School Holidays 2025

For a state-wise holiday list, please download the respective school holiday calendar 2025 PDF at the links provided below.

Delhi School Holidays List in 2025

Himachal Pradesh School Holidays List in 2025

UP School Holidays List in 2025

Bihar School Holidays List in 2025

Rajasthan School Holidays List in 2025

Jharkhand School Holidays List in 2025

Punjab School Holidays List in 2025

Assam School Holidays List in 2025

Haryana School Holidays List in 2025

Maharashtra School Holidays List in 2025

Telangana School Holidays List in 2025

Karnataka School Holidays List in 2025

Tamil Nadu School Holidays List in 2025

Kerala School Holidays List in 2025

Gujarat School Holidays List in 2025

Chhattisgarh School Holiday List

