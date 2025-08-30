Himachal Pradesh School Holidays in September 2025: Check Full List of Closed Dates and Festival Breaks

September 2025 brings a series of school holidays across India, offering students and educators a welcome break. This comprehensive article outlines the key dates for both national and regional observances, as officially released by state governments. It's important to note that while these dates are generally consistent, variations may occur depending on individual state directives and local customs. Parents and students are strongly advised to consult their respective school's official calendar or administration for the most accurate and up-to-date holiday information. This will help confirm any specific local holidays, school-specific adjustments, or unforeseen changes that may arise. The September schedule includes a mix of single-day observances and opportunities for longer weekends, perfect for rest, family time, or educational pursuits.

Himachal Pradesh School Holidays in September 2025 Check out the below holiday list for the month of September in Himachal Pradesh. These listed holidays can vary from state to state. Date Day Holiday September 21 Sunday Bathukamma Starting Day September 22 Monday Durga Puja September 29 Monday Durga Puja Saptami September 30 Tuesday Durga Puja Mahashtami Important Note for Students and Parents: This holiday schedule is a general guide. Parents and students should always consult their specific school's official calendar or announcements. Local schools may have unique schedules, particularly for regional festivals like Durga Pooja. Any last-minute alterations, such as those caused by weather, will be communicated locally.