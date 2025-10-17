Diwali Vacations: School Holidays Begin from Monday, Check Holiday List Here

School Diwali Vacation: Diwali is right around the corner, and students are excited about the week-long vacation announced. Schools, both private and government, in Uttar Pradesh will be closed for Diwali from October 20 to 23, 2025.

This year, Diwali falls on October 20, 2025. As per the announcement made by officials, schools will be closed on October 20 and 21 as part of Diwali, while October 22 is a holiday for Govardhan Puja and October 23 for Bhai Dooj. Considering October 19 is a Sunday, students will get a total of five days of school holiday starting Sunday.

Diwali School Holidays

Schools will be closed for Diwali across many states. While northern states, which prominently celebrate Diwali, will be closed for longer than 2 days, states which do not celebrate Diwali will get only a single-day holiday on October 20. Check the state-wise school holiday details for Diwali below.