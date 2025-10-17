SSC CGL Answer Key 2025
Diwali Vacations: School Holidays Begin from Monday, Check Holiday List Here

Oct 17, 2025, 09:02 IST

Diwali vacations commence from tomorrow for schools in UP, Bihar and several other states. Check the list of school holidays for October 2025 here

Diwali Vacations for Schools
Key Points

  • School holidays for Diwali will begin in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar from Monday
  • Rajasthan schools closed from October 13 to 24, 2025, for Diwali holidays
  • Jammu Division schools closed from October 19 to November 2

School Diwali Vacation: Diwali is right around the corner, and students are excited about the week-long vacation announced. Schools, both private and government, in Uttar Pradesh will be closed for Diwali from October 20 to 23, 2025. 

This year, Diwali falls on October 20, 2025. As per the announcement made by officials, schools will be closed on October 20 and 21 as part of Diwali, while October 22 is a holiday for Govardhan Puja and October 23 for Bhai Dooj. Considering October 19 is a Sunday, students will get a total of five days of school holiday starting Sunday. 

Diwali School Holidays 

Schools will be closed for Diwali across many states. While northern states, which prominently celebrate Diwali, will be closed for longer than 2 days, states which do not celebrate Diwali will get only a single-day holiday on October 20. Check the state-wise school holiday details for Diwali below.

Rajasthan School Holidays

Schools in Rajasthan have received the longest school holidays for Diwali. Schools in the state have been closed since October 13 to October 24, 2025.

Bihar School Holidays

Schools in Bihar will be getting holidays for Diwali and Chhath Puja. Schools in Bihar will be closed from October 20, 2025 (Monday) for Diwali until October 28, 2025, which is celebrated as Chhath. 

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana School Holiday

Schools in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are closed from October 20 to 23, 2025. Since October 18 and 19 will be the weekend, schools will remain closed for a total of five days.

Jammu and Kashmir School Holidays 

Schools in the Jammu Division will be closed from October 19 to November 2. According to the official notification, all government schools in the Jammu Division will be closed for students from the higher secondary level for Puja.

School Holidays in Other States

Maharashtra and Gujarat schools will be closed from October 20 to 25, 2025, while states like Goa and Odisha will get school holidays from October 20 to 23, 2025. Schools in states like Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh will be closed from October 20 to 23, 2026.


