RBI Grade B Admit Card 2025 Released at rbi.org.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2025: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the RBI Grade B Admit Card 2025 on its official website, rbi.org.in. The RBI Grade B Phase 1 exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 18 and 19, 2025. Candidates who have successfully filled the online application form can now download the admit card starting from October 12, 2025.
The admit card is an important document that contains important details such as candidate roll number, name, examination centre details, shift timings, etc.
RBI Grade B Admit Card 2025 OUT
The RBI Grade B Admit Card 2025 has been released on October 12, 2025 and as per the schedule, the Phase I examination is set to be conducted on October 18 and 19, 2025, across multiple centers in India. Candidates must also note that the admit card can be downloaded only from the official website and no hard copy will be sent to candidates. The RBI Assistant Manager Hall Ticket can be downloaded using Registration Number/Roll Number and Date of Birth/Password.
RBI Grade B Admit Card 2025: Link Active
The RBI Grade B Admit Card 2025 link is now active on the official website of RBI. The assistant manager admit card can be downloaded from the official website by providing Registration Number/Roll Number and Date of Birth/Password. It is mandatory for candidates to carry the hall ticket to the examination centre along with a valid photo ID. Click on the direct link below to download the RBI Grade B Admit Card 2025.
RBI Grade B Prelims Admit Card 2025 for General Post
RBI Grade B Prelims Admit Card 2025 for DEPR Post
RBI Grade B Prelims Admit Card 2025 for DSIM Post
How to Download RBI Grade B Admit Card 2025?
Candidates can download the RBI Grade B Admit Card 2025 by clicking on the direct link above or they can follow the simple steps listed below for downloading it from official website
- Visit the official RBI website, rbi.org.in
- On the home page, go to the “Opportunities@RBI’ section.
- Now click on the link titled ‘RBI Grade B Admit Card 2025 – Phase I’.
- Provide the credentials to login such as Registration Number/Roll Number and Date of Birth/Password.
- Solve the captcha and click on ‘Login’.
- The admit card will appear on the screen. Verify all details mentioned on it
- Click on the “Download” button to save the rbi grade b admit card pdf.
- Take a printout of RBI Grade Hall Ticket for exam day.
Details Mentioned on RBI Grade B Admit Card
Before downloading the RBI Grade B Admit Card 2025, it is important for candidates to verify all the details mentioned in it, and in case of any discrepancy candidates must contact the RB officials without any delay. Check the details below that will be mentioned in the admit card
- Name of Candidate
- Roll Number and Registration Number
- Photograph and Signature
- Exam Date and Shift Time
- Reporting Time
- Exam Center Name and Address
- Important Instructions for Exam Day
