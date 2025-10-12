RBI Grade B Admit Card 2025 Released at rbi.org.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2025: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the RBI Grade B Admit Card 2025 on its official website, rbi.org.in. The RBI Grade B Phase 1 exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 18 and 19, 2025. Candidates who have successfully filled the online application form can now download the admit card starting from October 12, 2025.

The admit card is an important document that contains important details such as candidate roll number, name, examination centre details, shift timings, etc.

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2025 OUT

The RBI Grade B Admit Card 2025 has been released on October 12, 2025 and as per the schedule, the Phase I examination is set to be conducted on October 18 and 19, 2025, across multiple centers in India. Candidates must also note that the admit card can be downloaded only from the official website and no hard copy will be sent to candidates. The RBI Assistant Manager Hall Ticket can be downloaded using Registration Number/Roll Number and Date of Birth/Password.