The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) concluded the NIACL AO Prelims exam on 14th September 2025. Now, the NIACL AO Result 2025 has been declared officially on 9th October 2025. Candidates who participated in the exam can download the NIACL AO result PDF online. Candidates who appeared in the Prelims Exam can now check whether they have qualified or not to take the mains exam that is scheduled for October 2025.
NIACL AO Result 2025
The NIACL AO Result 2025 for Prelims has been released on 9th October 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam held on 14th September 2025 can check their qualifying status by downloading the result PDF online. The NIACL AO result PDF has the list of the roll numbers who have been shortlisted to appear for the Mains exam.
NIACL AO Prelims Result 2025 PDF Download
NIACL AO Prelims Result 2025 PDF can be downloaded by visiting the official website at newindia.co.in from 9th October 2025 onwards. The direct link to download the result PDF for the prelims exam has also been provided below here. Candidates should search for their roll numbers in the result PDF shared below.
Steps to Check NIACL AO Result 2025
The NIACL AO Prelims Result 2025 will be released online in PDF format by the New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL). Candidates must have a stable internet connection and their roll number ready to access the result. Follow the step-by-step process below to check your NIACL Administrative Officer Result 2025 easily:
- Visit the Official Website: Go to the official website of New India Assurance Co. Ltd. — www.newindia.co.in.
- Navigate to the Recruitment Section: On the homepage, click on the “Recruitment” tab available at the top menu.
- Open the Recruitment Page: A new page will open displaying all the ongoing NIACL recruitment notifications.
- Select the AO Recruitment Link: Click on “Recruitment of 170 Administrative Officers (Generalist & Specialist) (Scale I) 2025.”
- Access the Result PDF: Click on the link titled “List of Roll Numbers of Provisionally Shortlisted Candidates for Mains Examination for the Post of Administrative Officers (Scale-I) Generalists & Specialists, 2025.”
- View the Result: The NIACL AO Prelims Result 2025 PDF will appear on the screen containing the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the Phase 2 (Mains) exam.
- Download and Search: Download the PDF and use Ctrl + F to find your roll number in the list quickly.
What’s Next After NIACL AO Prelims 2025 Exam Result?
The candidates who have qualified the NIACL AO Prelims exam 2025 are eligible to appear for the Mains exam. The Mains exam shall be conducted on 29th October 2025. The details regarding the NIACL AO Mains exam admit card 2025 shall be available in due course of time. Check here NIACL AO cutoff
NIACL AO Mains Exam Date 2025 Official Notice
The official notice regarding the NIACL AO Mains exam date has been issued by the officials along with the Prelims result. Only those candidates are eligible to take the examination whose roll numbers are declared as qualified in the Prelims result.
